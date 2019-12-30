Versie 7.0.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Pea 0.67 Code Various memory management, speed, responsivity and stability optimizations For archive browsing, fast mode (equivalent to previous versions default mode): Up to -15% memory usage browsing archives containing large number of files Up to +35% speed browsing and testing for encryption archives containing large number of files

File manager Added mass rename option to prepend progressive number to filenames Action is available in Context menu, File manager > Rename > 1, 2, 3... Items will be numbered following the current sorting order, e.g. name, time/date, size, extension...

Added support for navigation with mouse buttons Button3 go up Button4 go forward Button5 go back

New archive browsing optimization option available in Options > Settings > General, Performance group Normal, no optimization Fast (default, works as "fast open routine" option in previos versions), stop pre-browsing archives containing very large number of files to preserve performance Fastest, do not pre-browse archives for very fast opening, as downside this mode does not show archive information, and may non correctly list some out of standard archives

Row select option for file / archive browser is now duplicated in context menu > Navigation for better discoverability

Updated translations Extraction and archiving Fixed: archives are tested for encryption before extraction from SendTo menu entries and from command line

Improved detection of multipart archives for automatic deletion after extraction option Alongside .001 spanning (as in 7-Zip and PeaZip) are now recognized .z01, .zx01, .rar01, .part1.rar spanning conventions followed by WinZip and WinRar



De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons