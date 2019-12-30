Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PeaZip 7.0.1

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Pea 0.67
Code
  • Various memory management, speed, responsivity and stability optimizations
    • For archive browsing, fast mode (equivalent to previous versions default mode):
    • Up to -15% memory usage browsing archives containing large number of files
    • Up to +35% speed browsing and testing for encryption archives containing large number of files
File manager
  • Added mass rename option to prepend progressive number to filenames
    • Action is available in Context menu, File manager > Rename > 1, 2, 3...
    • Items will be numbered following the current sorting order, e.g. name, time/date, size, extension...
  • Added support for navigation with mouse buttons
    • Button3 go up
    • Button4 go forward
    • Button5 go back
  • New archive browsing optimization option available in Options > Settings > General, Performance group
    • Normal, no optimization
    • Fast (default, works as "fast open routine" option in previos versions), stop pre-browsing archives containing very large number of files to preserve performance
    • Fastest, do not pre-browse archives for very fast opening, as downside this mode does not show archive information, and may non correctly list some out of standard archives
  • Row select option for file / archive browser is now duplicated in context menu > Navigation for better discoverability
  • Updated translations
Extraction and archiving
  • Fixed: archives are tested for encryption before extraction from SendTo menu entries and from command line
  • Improved detection of multipart archives for automatic deletion after extraction option
    • Alongside .001 spanning (as in 7-Zip and PeaZip) are now recognized .z01, .zx01, .rar01, .part1.rar spanning conventions followed by WinZip and WinRar

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

Versienummer 7.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PeaZip
Download https://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Bestandsgrootte 8,06MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-12-2019 • 09:17

30-12-2019 • 09:17

Bron: PeaZip

Reacties (2)

+1RuuddieBoy
30 december 2019 09:25
Weet iemand hoe dit vergelijkt met 7zip? Is er een van de twee opvallend veel beter, of doen ze ongeveer hetzelfde?
0rodie83
30 december 2019 09:30
Ze doen nagenoeg hetzelfde voor 'normaal' gebruik.
