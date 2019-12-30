Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.0

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden gaan brengen. De broncode is echter opensource en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekend staat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe "onofficiële" versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.0 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:
  • Updated LAV Filters to v0.74.1-31-ge94f9
Changes/additions/improvements:
  • Added a dark theme option for the GUI. You can enable it through: Menu > View > Dark theme
  • The dark theme also has a more modern looking seekbar. You can adjust seekbar height in: Options > Advanced
  • Added option for vertical alignment of the video. This for example allows you to have a black bar only below the video.
  • Added support for playing contents of uncompressed RAR5 archives. Previously only RAR4 was supported.
  • Added manual search functionality to the subtitle download results window.
  • Improved positioning of PGS subtitles
  • Some optimizations for subtitle texture size. This should improve performance on systems with multiple screens. And also reduce GPU memory usage.
  • Added column sorting and a search/filter option to the keybindings options page.
  • The supported languages of the OpenSubtitles/SubDB subtitle providers are now hardcoded, so the player no longer needs to connect to the Internet each time the subtitle options page is viewed.
  • Reloading a stream with CTRL+E will now call youtube-dl again to get a fresh URL.
  • Added basic support for MPC Video Renderer. What currently works with this new renderer is: Hardware decoding, Subtitles, and Pan&Scan. What not yet works is: OSD, Rotation, and Shaders. That will be added in a future update.
Fixes:
  • Crash when detaching a (cloned) monitor during playback.
  • D3D exclusive not working anymore when transitioning to fullscreen a second time.
  • Restored window size was sometimes wrong due to DPI settings
  • Workaround for Intel driver bug where Brightness and Hue values of -100 are unsupported.

Versienummer 1.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.0
Bestandsgrootte 15,44MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-12-2019 • 08:25

30-12-2019 • 08:25

Bron: Doom9

Reacties (4)

+1paulhekje
30 december 2019 08:31
Blijft een topprogramma wat bijna alles afspeelt :-)

0fapkonijntje
@paulhekje30 december 2019 08:50
Wat mij wel stoort is dat onder Windows 10 de beeldkwaliteit beduidend slechter is dan de standaard windows 10 movies app. VLC heeft dat issue ook maar dat vlc niet voor kwaliteit gaat is een gegeven.

+2dipje2
@fapkonijntje30 december 2019 09:02
hmm... denk in beide gevallen (mpc / vlc) dat je ergens naar instellingen van je gpu-drivers of iets dergelijks moet kijken.

Want het enige wat ik kan voorstellen wat verschil kan maken is dat de ene niet de volledige range van de video pakt en daardoor meer contrast lijkt te hebben (of in andere termen: MPC en VLC geven een beeld wat net niet helemaal zwart en net niet helemaal wit is). Dan heb je ergens een instelling-mismatch tussen de hardware decoding en wat ze verwachten.

Of het kan juist zomaar zijn dat de Windows movie player alle 'maak filmpjes beter'-dingen van je GPU drivers gebruikt, terwijl VLC en MPC juist hun best doen om daar geen last van te hebben (want het wordt er meestal niet beter op, maar verhoogt contrast kan al erg snel lijken op 'beter').

Kwaliteitsverschil in decoders bestaat niet, dus er is ergens een instelling van de renderer die iets anders doet dan jij wil.

+1Whiskey48
30 december 2019 08:46
Absoluut, samen met Total Commander beste programma's op m'n PC.



