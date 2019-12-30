In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden gaan brengen. De broncode is echter opensource en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekend staat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe "onofficiële" versies uit. Deze bevatten alleen kleine verbeteringen en ook wordt altijd de laatste versie van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.0 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated LAV Filters to v0.74.1-31-ge94f9 Changes/additions/improvements: Added a dark theme option for the GUI. You can enable it through: Menu > View > Dark theme

The dark theme also has a more modern looking seekbar. You can adjust seekbar height in: Options > Advanced

Added option for vertical alignment of the video. This for example allows you to have a black bar only below the video.

Added support for playing contents of uncompressed RAR5 archives. Previously only RAR4 was supported.

Added manual search functionality to the subtitle download results window.

Improved positioning of PGS subtitles

Some optimizations for subtitle texture size. This should improve performance on systems with multiple screens. And also reduce GPU memory usage.

Added column sorting and a search/filter option to the keybindings options page.

The supported languages of the OpenSubtitles/SubDB subtitle providers are now hardcoded, so the player no longer needs to connect to the Internet each time the subtitle options page is viewed.

Reloading a stream with CTRL + E will now call youtube-dl again to get a fresh URL.

+ will now call youtube-dl again to get a fresh URL. Added basic support for MPC Video Renderer. What currently works with this new renderer is: Hardware decoding, Subtitles, and Pan&Scan. What not yet works is: OSD, Rotation, and Shaders. That will be added in a future update. Fixes: Crash when detaching a (cloned) monitor during playback.

D3D exclusive not working anymore when transitioning to fullscreen a second time.

Restored window size was sometimes wrong due to DPI settings

Workaround for Intel driver bug where Brightness and Hue values of -100 are unsupported.