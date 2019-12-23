GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 12.6 uitgebracht en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

A common challenge many development leaders face is having visibility into the overall application security and compliance status of their projects. This month's GitLab release helps you more efficiently monitor the application security and release compliance of your projects.

With GitLab 12.6, a new Project Security Status panel shows how projects are ranked according to their security profile. This makes it easier for development leaders to quickly understand which projects may have greater risk and therefore might warrant additional attention to address specific issues.

Almost every enterprise development team is expected to document and demonstrate that each release complies with their organization’s policies, procedures, and controls. Often it means they have a manual processes to save the documentation so that future audits can review the compliance evidence. GitLab 12.6 makes audits and compliance much easier, with a release evidence file in the form of a JSON object that includes links to the milestones and issues that were included in the release, which can help to streamline future audits.

Many teams are actively developing new high performance applications in C and C++ and they need the ability to easily store and manage the compiled files and binaries from their projects. GitLab 12.6 now helps teams writing code in C and C++ to manage and share both privately and publicly the binaries from their projects with the popular Conan repository built into GitLab. They can now benefit from having source code, automated GitLab CI pipelines and the resulting packages in the same application which will help improve their overall efficiency and velocity.

These are just a few of the highlights in 12.6. Check out the other great updates, such as dependency scanning for Java Gradle projects and support for squash-and-merge within Merge Trains.