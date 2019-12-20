PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is een populair online battle-royalespel. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows via Steam, de Xbox One, Android, iOS en de PlayStation 4. Tweakers heeft alweer behoorlijk wat tijd geleden een preview van de Xbox One-uitgave online gezet, die nog steeds een goede indruk geeft van het spel. PUBG Corp, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, heeft nieuwe versies voor de PlayStation 4, de Xbox One en Windows uitgebracht. De versieaanduiding is vastgezet op Console Update 5.3 en PC Update 5.3 en voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:
Console Update 5.3The last update of 2019 has arrived with Update 5.3 for consoles! As Season 5 starts to wrap up, we’re ending the year with a number of quality of life updates to give you a better PUBG experience, including the highly requested Death Cam feature! Read through the patch notes below for the new settings, animations and items have landed on the Battleground. As we approach the holidays, we’re hard at work on some exciting new features for you to play in 2020, so stay tuned for more news in the new year.
Gameplay - “Bloody realistic”
Blood effect improvement
Vending machine
- The size of the blood splash is unified across all color settings
- Headshots including the neck area produce more distinct visual effect to ensure clear identification of hit
- Blood splatter will be shown on walls and floors if the character is hit near it.
- Wounds on characters will now provide more precise information on which body parts have been hit
Death Cam
- Reduced the maximum number of vending machine uses from 15 to 10
Continuous Item Use option
- Players can now view how they were killed with the new Death Cam feature!
- Death Cam button (PS4: Square / Xbox: X) will be activated a few seconds after death in the results screen.
Weapon Mastery - “Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens”
- Continuous item use of bandages, first aid kits, energy drinks and pain killers will be added as an option. Continuous Item Use will be provided as an option which can be set in SETTINGS – GAMEPLAY
- On : If a player owns more than one of items listed above and can be used, using it once will allow the item to be used continuously.
- Bandages Only: Only bandages will be used continuously.
- Off : No items will be allowed to be used continuously.
- Regardless of this option, keeping action feature will be added.
- If multiple heal items can be used, holding onto the item use button will continuously use the item.
- Players do not have to press the item use every time they want to use the item.
Favorite Weapon
PUBG ID: Platform Identification
- Players can now choose their “favorite weapon” in the mastery tab
- The weapon of choice will show up as the first weapon stat in your PUBG ID, regardless of whether the weapon has the highest level or not
- Clicking R-Stick(Xbox)/R3(PS4) while hovering over a weapon will “favorite” the weapon.
Known Issue: Currently, the button guide will only be displayed in English. Other languages will be added in January.
- A gold star will show up next to a chosen weapon when a player favorites it
- Players can only favorite individual weapons and not categories
- There can only be one favorite. That’s just logical
- The favorite weapon will always show up at the top of players’ list, even when the sorting feature is used
UI/UX
- Players will now be able to see which platform the user is playing on via PUBG ID.
- Like cross platform play, there will be 3 ways to show platform icons.
- Xbox icon: Xbox players will be able to see players playing on Xbox with a Xbox icon.
- PlayStation icon: PlayStation players will be able to see players playing on PlayStation with a PlayStation icon.
- Common icon: Common icons will be shown on PUBG IDs of players playing on other platforms.
Lobby Theme
Weapon HUD improvement
- Lobby background will change to a HAPPY HOLIDAYS theme once the patch is updated on live servers
- To set the winter mood, the lobby music has also been changed
Performance
- Heal and acceleration icons on the weapon HUD will now flash when activated
Settings
- Cached data will be deleted when moving to lobby after a match is finished to reduce the rate of game crash.
World
- Players cannot change the language while in a match.
Survivor Pass: Badlands
- All PGC signs and banners on Miramar have been removed
Skins & Items
- The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on January 21 KST
- Survivor Pass: Starting January 1st, two weeks before the end period of Badlands, there will be an on-screen message, pop-up and countdown on the Survivor Pass banner in the lobby to notify players of the pass end timing
- Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends
Bug Fixes
- Added 2 types of purchasable BattleStat Weapons (QBU and P1911)
- Added 2 types of BP Battlestat Weapons (SKS and P92)
Gameplay
World
- Fixed an issue where the reticle would shake during ADS with a 6X scope equipped.
- Fixed an issue where character would move forcibly when firing DBS in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where BRDM collision damage was higher than intended.
- Fixed an issue where a moving disconnected player’s character would float on air when disrupted by a prone character.
- Fixed an issue where vehicles would get stuck in tree branches in certain situations.
UI/UX
- Mitigated an issue which causes players to be bumped into the air when moving close to certain objects.
Skins and Items
- Fixed an issue where only the ammo of one weapon is updated in the inventory when holding more than one weapon using the same ammo type.
- Fixed an issue where the character size would show incorrectly in lobby when moving to lobby after seeing preview of PGC 2019 bundle.
- Fixed an issue where character rendering is done late when changing gender while creating a character.
- Fixed an issue where item equipped icon and new item notification icon would appear at the same location in CUSTOMIZE menu.
- Fixed an issue where framerate priority and resolution priority option was displayed incorrectly in SETTINGS. (Xbox One X)
- Fixed an issue where accelerate buff icon was displayed incorrectly on weapon HUD.
- Fixed an issue where moving in the lobby was limited after certain actions were taken when in the Last Match report screen.
- Fixed an issue where healing message UI would disappear when system menu is opened while healing.
- Fixed an issue where [BATTLESTAT] Refined Mictlantecuhtli Groza kill count would not be displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where character thighs would be displayed incorrectly when certain skins are equipped.
PC Update 5.3It’s been a hell of a year here at PUBG. Thanks for taking this journey with us. As we approach the holidays we’re hard at work on some exciting new features for you to play in 2020. As season 5.3 starts to wrap up, we’re ending the year with a number of quality of life updates to give you a better PUBG experience. Read through the patch notes below for new settings, blood effects and skins that have landed on the Battleground.
GAMEPLAY - “Bloody realistic”
Blood Effect Improvements
Vending Machine
- Headshots including the neck area produce more distinct visual effect to ensure clear identification of hit
- Blood splatter will be shown on walls and floors if the character is hit near it. The size of the blood splash is unified across all color settings
- Blood impacts on characters will now provide a more precise visual representation of which body parts have been hit
Spike Trap
- Reduced the maximum number of uses per Vending Machine from 15 to 10
SETTINGS - “Your Settings, Anywhere, Anytime”
- Increased the overall number of spike traps spawned
Cloud Saving
WEAPON MASTERY - “Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens”
- Settings now can be saved to the cloud in the settings screen
- Saved settings can be loaded in the settings screen when needed
- This also allows players to load their account settings even when playing on a new PC
- Settings that are dependent on hardware cannot be saved
- GRAPHICS: All settings in the GRAPHICS category except “Language Setting”
- GAMEPLAY: “Inventory Character Render” setting cannot be saved
- The Cloud Saving option can be found at the bottom right of the SETTINGS screen
- Test Server settings will only be saved on to the test server account
Favorite Weapon
UI/UX
- Players can now choose their “favorite weapon” in the Mastery tab
- The weapon of choice will show up as the first weapon stat in your PUBG ID, regardless of whether the weapon has the highest level or not
- A grey star will show up when player’s mouse is hovered over it. Clicking the star will favorite the weapon
- A gold star will show up next to a chosen weapon when a player favorites it
- Players can only favorite individual weapons and not categories
- There can only be one favorite. That’s just logical
- The favorite weapon will always show up at the top of players’ list, even when the sorting feature is used
Lobby Theme
Weapon HUD Improvement
- Lobby background will change to a HAPPY HOLIDAYS theme once the patch is updated on live servers
- To set the winter mood, the lobby music has also been changed
CUSTOM MATCH
- Heal and acceleration icons on the weapon HUD will now flash when activated
Esports Mode
Observing UI Improvement
- Boats and Aquarails now have fixed spawn locations and numbers on Sanhok
REPLAY
- Enabled rear camera flip (180 degrees flip) by pressing Ctrl+R key during freecam perspective
- Enabled adjusting camera movement speed during observing
- Speed up: =
- Speed down: –
- Bullet tracer setting indicator will now be shown on the bottom left of the UI
WORLD
- Old replays cannot be played due to a version update to the replay system.
SURVIVOR PASS: BADLANDS
- All PGC signs and banners on Miramar have been removed
SKINS & ITEMS
- The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on January 14 PDT
- Starting January 1st, there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date
- A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass and Level-up items, alerting them of the time left until pass end
- Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends
Crates
- Added 2 BattleStat weapon skins (QBU and P1911)
- Added 2 BattleStat weapon skins (SKS and P92)
- Purchasable with BP
- Added 3 Factory Worker skins
- Added 4 Punk Destruction skins
BUG FIXES
- Crates requiring keys to unlock are no-longer included in the pool of Random Crates purchasable with BP
For more information, please go to the following link: Dev Letter: Improving Crate Content
Gameplay
World
- Fixed an issue where the reticle would shake when ADS with a 6x Scope equipped
- Fixed an issue where character movement would stutter when firing the DBS in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where BRDM collision damage was higher than intended
- Fixed an issue where a disconnected player could float when displaced by a prone character
- Fixed an issue where vehicles would get stuck in tree branches in certain situations
Custom Match
- Mitigated an issue which causes players to be bumped into the air when moving close to certain objects
UI/UX
- Fixed an issue while observing and using the x-ray feature where the character outline is not visible after a player is revived
- Fixed an issue where healing items would not show while spectating in free cam when in observer mode
Skins & items
- Fixed an issue where only the ammo of one weapon is updated in the inventory when holding more than one weapon using the same ammo type
- Fixed an issue where the character size would show incorrectly in lobby when moving to lobby after seeing preview of PGC 2019 bundle
- Fixed an issue where character rendering is done late when changing gender while creating a character
- Fixed an issue where item equipped icon and new item notification icon would appear at the same location in CUSTOMIZE menu
- Fixed an issue where [BATTLESTAT] Refined Mictlantecuhtli Groza kill count would not be displayed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where character thighs would be displayed incorrectly when certain skins are equipped.