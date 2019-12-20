PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is een populair online battle-royalespel. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows via Steam, de Xbox One, Android, iOS en de PlayStation 4. Tweakers heeft alweer behoorlijk wat tijd geleden een preview van de Xbox One-uitgave online gezet, die nog steeds een goede indruk geeft van het spel. PUBG Corp, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, heeft nieuwe versies voor de PlayStation 4, de Xbox One en Windows uitgebracht. De versieaanduiding is vastgezet op Console Update 5.3 en PC Update 5.3 en voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Console Update 5.3 The last update of 2019 has arrived with Update 5.3 for consoles! As Season 5 starts to wrap up, we’re ending the year with a number of quality of life updates to give you a better PUBG experience, including the highly requested Death Cam feature! Read through the patch notes below for the new settings, animations and items have landed on the Battleground. As we approach the holidays, we’re hard at work on some exciting new features for you to play in 2020, so stay tuned for more news in the new year.



Gameplay - “Bloody realistic”



Blood effect improvement The size of the blood splash is unified across all color settings

Headshots including the neck area produce more distinct visual effect to ensure clear identification of hit

Blood splatter will be shown on walls and floors if the character is hit near it.

Wounds on characters will now provide more precise information on which body parts have been hit Vending machine Reduced the maximum number of vending machine uses from 15 to 10 Death Cam Players can now view how they were killed with the new Death Cam feature!

Death Cam button (PS4: Square / Xbox: X) will be activated a few seconds after death in the results screen. Continuous Item Use option Continuous item use of bandages, first aid kits, energy drinks and pain killers will be added as an option. Continuous Item Use will be provided as an option which can be set in SETTINGS – GAMEPLAY On : If a player owns more than one of items listed above and can be used, using it once will allow the item to be used continuously. Bandages Only: Only bandages will be used continuously. Off : No items will be allowed to be used continuously.

Regardless of this option, keeping action feature will be added. If multiple heal items can be used, holding onto the item use button will continuously use the item. Players do not have to press the item use every time they want to use the item.

Weapon Mastery - “Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens”



Favorite Weapon Players can now choose their “favorite weapon” in the mastery tab

The weapon of choice will show up as the first weapon stat in your PUBG ID, regardless of whether the weapon has the highest level or not

Clicking R-Stick(Xbox)/R3(PS4) while hovering over a weapon will “favorite” the weapon.

Known Issue: Currently, the button guide will only be displayed in English. Other languages will be added in January.

Known Issue: Currently, the button guide will only be displayed in English. Other languages will be added in January. A gold star will show up next to a chosen weapon when a player favorites it

Players can only favorite individual weapons and not categories

There can only be one favorite. That’s just logical

The favorite weapon will always show up at the top of players’ list, even when the sorting feature is used PUBG ID: Platform Identification Players will now be able to see which platform the user is playing on via PUBG ID.

Like cross platform play, there will be 3 ways to show platform icons. Xbox icon: Xbox players will be able to see players playing on Xbox with a Xbox icon. PlayStation icon: PlayStation players will be able to see players playing on PlayStation with a PlayStation icon. Common icon: Common icons will be shown on PUBG IDs of players playing on other platforms.

UI/UX



Lobby Theme Lobby background will change to a HAPPY HOLIDAYS theme once the patch is updated on live servers

To set the winter mood, the lobby music has also been changed Weapon HUD improvement Heal and acceleration icons on the weapon HUD will now flash when activated Performance Cached data will be deleted when moving to lobby after a match is finished to reduce the rate of game crash. Settings Players cannot change the language while in a match. World All PGC signs and banners on Miramar have been removed Survivor Pass: Badlands The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on January 21 KST

Survivor Pass: Starting January 1st, two weeks before the end period of Badlands, there will be an on-screen message, pop-up and countdown on the Survivor Pass banner in the lobby to notify players of the pass end timing

Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends Skins & Items Added 2 types of purchasable BattleStat Weapons (QBU and P1911)

Added 2 types of BP Battlestat Weapons (SKS and P92) Bug Fixes



Gameplay Fixed an issue where the reticle would shake during ADS with a 6X scope equipped.

Fixed an issue where character would move forcibly when firing DBS in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where BRDM collision damage was higher than intended.

Fixed an issue where a moving disconnected player’s character would float on air when disrupted by a prone character.

Fixed an issue where vehicles would get stuck in tree branches in certain situations. World Mitigated an issue which causes players to be bumped into the air when moving close to certain objects. UI/UX Fixed an issue where only the ammo of one weapon is updated in the inventory when holding more than one weapon using the same ammo type.

Fixed an issue where the character size would show incorrectly in lobby when moving to lobby after seeing preview of PGC 2019 bundle.

Fixed an issue where character rendering is done late when changing gender while creating a character.

Fixed an issue where item equipped icon and new item notification icon would appear at the same location in CUSTOMIZE menu.

Fixed an issue where framerate priority and resolution priority option was displayed incorrectly in SETTINGS. (Xbox One X)

Fixed an issue where accelerate buff icon was displayed incorrectly on weapon HUD.

Fixed an issue where moving in the lobby was limited after certain actions were taken when in the Last Match report screen.

Fixed an issue where healing message UI would disappear when system menu is opened while healing. Skins and Items Fixed an issue where [BATTLESTAT] Refined Mictlantecuhtli Groza kill count would not be displayed correctly.

Fixed an issue where character thighs would be displayed incorrectly when certain skins are equipped. PC Update 5.3 It’s been a hell of a year here at PUBG. Thanks for taking this journey with us. As we approach the holidays we’re hard at work on some exciting new features for you to play in 2020. As season 5.3 starts to wrap up, we’re ending the year with a number of quality of life updates to give you a better PUBG experience. Read through the patch notes below for new settings, blood effects and skins that have landed on the Battleground.



GAMEPLAY - “Bloody realistic”



Cloud Saving Settings now can be saved to the cloud in the settings screen

Saved settings can be loaded in the settings screen when needed

This also allows players to load their account settings even when playing on a new PC

Settings that are dependent on hardware cannot be saved

GRAPHICS: All settings in the GRAPHICS category except “Language Setting”

GAMEPLAY: “Inventory Character Render” setting cannot be saved

The Cloud Saving option can be found at the bottom right of the SETTINGS screen

Test Server settings will only be saved on to the test server account WEAPON MASTERY - “Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens”



Esports Mode Boats and Aquarails now have fixed spawn locations and numbers on Sanhok Observing UI Improvement Enabled rear camera flip (180 degrees flip) by pressing Ctrl+R key during freecam perspective

Enabled adjusting camera movement speed during observing Speed up: = Speed down: –

Bullet tracer setting indicator will now be shown on the bottom left of the UI REPLAY Old replays cannot be played due to a version update to the replay system. WORLD All PGC signs and banners on Miramar have been removed SURVIVOR PASS: BADLANDS The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on January 14 PDT

Starting January 1st, there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date

A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass and Level-up items, alerting them of the time left until pass end

Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends SKINS & ITEMS Added 2 BattleStat weapon skins (QBU and P1911)

Added 2 BattleStat weapon skins (SKS and P92)

Purchasable with BP

Added 3 Factory Worker skins

Added 4 Punk Destruction skins Crates Crates requiring keys to unlock are no-longer included in the pool of Random Crates purchasable with BP

For more information, please go to the following link: Dev Letter: Improving Crate Content BUG FIXES



Fixed an issue where vehicles would get stuck in tree branches in certain situations World Mitigated an issue which causes players to be bumped into the air when moving close to certain objects Custom Match Fixed an issue while observing and using the x-ray feature where the character outline is not visible after a player is revived

