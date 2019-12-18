Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.2.1

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.2.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

qBittorrent v4.2.1 release

qBittorrent v4.2.1 was released. Due to libtorrent fixes, UDP through proxies should work again. In some cases it also caused crashes.

ATTENTION: There's a slight change in the way network interfaces are configured. If you have a specific network interface/local address set in the Advanced Settings, go and make sure that your settings have stayed the same. The extra setting for Listen on IPv6 address has been removed.

New:
  • Enable portable mode if "profile" directory exists
  • Enable "Apply rate limit to peers on LAN" option by default
Fixed:
  • Sync translations from Transifex and run lupdate
  • Don't unnecessarily delete OS files in folders
  • Use the incomplete folder where appropriate
  • Align Properties tab bar correctly on window resize
  • Rework the listening IP/interface selection code
  • Fix inconsistent icon for deleting torrent
  • Show torrent error message in transfer list
  • Fix stuck in wrong torrent state
  • Expand single-item folders in torrent content
WebUI:
  • Bump Web API version
  • Add ability to rename torrent files from the WebUI
  • Mention lack of HTTPS in WebUI magnet link warning
  • Fix HTML elements size in search tab
Search:
  • Fix incorrect translation displayed after language change
  • Fix missing translations in search plugins dialog
Windows:
  • Update russian translation of the installer

Versienummer 4.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/qbittorrent/files/
Bestandsgrootte 24,57MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: qBittorrent

