Versie 4.2.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In versie 4.2.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

qBittorrent v4.2.1 was released. Due to libtorrent fixes, UDP through proxies should work again. In some cases it also caused crashes.

ATTENTION: There's a slight change in the way network interfaces are configured. If you have a specific network interface/local address set in the Advanced Settings, go and make sure that your settings have stayed the same. The extra setting for Listen on IPv6 address has been removed.

Enable portable mode if "profile" directory exists

Enable "Apply rate limit to peers on LAN" option by default

Sync translations from Transifex and run lupdate

Don't unnecessarily delete OS files in folders

Use the incomplete folder where appropriate

Align Properties tab bar correctly on window resize

Rework the listening IP/interface selection code

Fix inconsistent icon for deleting torrent

Show torrent error message in transfer list

Fix stuck in wrong torrent state

Expand single-item folders in torrent content

Bump Web API version

Add ability to rename torrent files from the WebUI

Mention lack of HTTPS in WebUI magnet link warning

Fix HTML elements size in search tab

Fix incorrect translation displayed after language change

Fix missing translations in search plugins dialog