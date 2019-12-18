Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.65

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.65 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
  • Fixed problems when loading torrents that have odd piece sizes
  • Bandwidth graphs can be zoomed out to show several weeks of history
  • Time labels for bandwidth graphs
  • Time lines for bandwidth graphs
  • Time tooltips for bandwidth graphs
  • History persists between sessions for main bandwidth graphs, DHT, and auto-limit ping
  • Right-clicking a bandwidth graph shows menus which can be used to fully customize appearance
  • Added several new colors to Settings > User Interface > Custom Colors for time lines
  • Updated default Dark / Light color schemes
  • Averaging algorithms for graphs are now much more accurate, especially with level-based data
  • Fixed zoom buttons in peer properties view
  • Fixed WebUI graph rendering when using system default colors
  • Updated WebUI graph rendering to support zoom out by prefixing zoom level with letter 'o' in image file name
  • Fixed several minor display problems when using very high resolution displays with large fonts
  • New button in search allows multiple floating search windows
  • Search windows now show results as they are discovered, no waiting for search to complete
  • Updated crash reporter to help identify any sort-ordering issues that could cause problems
  • Updated IP-Location tables to latest registry records
  • Minor adjustments to control placement and layout in a few other areas of the program

Versienummer 2.65
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Tixati

