Versie 2.65 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma toont geen advertenties. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
This update contains several important fixes and improvements:
- Fixed problems when loading torrents that have odd piece sizes
- Bandwidth graphs can be zoomed out to show several weeks of history
- Time labels for bandwidth graphs
- Time lines for bandwidth graphs
- Time tooltips for bandwidth graphs
- History persists between sessions for main bandwidth graphs, DHT, and auto-limit ping
- Right-clicking a bandwidth graph shows menus which can be used to fully customize appearance
- Added several new colors to Settings > User Interface > Custom Colors for time lines
- Updated default Dark / Light color schemes
- Averaging algorithms for graphs are now much more accurate, especially with level-based data
- Fixed zoom buttons in peer properties view
- Fixed WebUI graph rendering when using system default colors
- Updated WebUI graph rendering to support zoom out by prefixing zoom level with letter 'o' in image file name
- Fixed several minor display problems when using very high resolution displays with large fonts
- New button in search allows multiple floating search windows
- Search windows now show results as they are discovered, no waiting for search to complete
- Updated crash reporter to help identify any sort-ordering issues that could cause problems
- Updated IP-Location tables to latest registry records
- Minor adjustments to control placement and layout in a few other areas of the program