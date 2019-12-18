Microsoft heeft versie 16.4.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In deze uitgave zijn onder meer de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.4.2: VS2019 Preview 4 broke conditional compilation symbols in C#

API has been deprecated

Android debugging not working in latest release 16.4 "Debuggee returned error code INVALID_ARGUMENT"

Fixed a frequent UI delay that can occur while using the editor.

Fixed a crash when an attribute constructor is decorated with itself and Nullable Reference Types is enabled while using C#.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Visual Studio failing to start or crashing on C# solution load on certain Virtual Machine setups.

Fixed a bug where user defined conditional compliation symbols are lost when the build properties page is reopened.