Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.14 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Asuswrt-Merlin 384.13_2 (RT-AC87U and RT-AC3200), and 384.14 (other models) are now available. The 384.13_2 release mostly focuses on fixes backported from 384.14. Since the 382 and 384 codebases are now too different, compiling these two older models with newer GPL code is not possible unless obtaining special binary components from Asus, which I was not able to do for 384.14. The 384.14 release for other models focuses on GPL merges and fixes.