Software-update: Wine 5.0 RC1

Wine logo (75 pix) De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.757 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

The Wine development release 5.0-rc1 is now available.

This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 5.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing to help us make 5.0 as good as possible.

What's new in this release:

  • Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.
  • Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.
  • Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.
  • Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.
  • More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.
  • Support for signing with ECDSA keys.
Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc1 (total 37):
  • 12406: Microsoft Document Explorer 2008 crashes when using MS Help 2 URL from command line (ieframe's WebBrowser COM object doesn't support aggregation)
  • 13020: wintetris 1.01 background color wrong sometimes
  • 21249: Midtown Madness 2 (v1.1NoCD): memMemoryAllocator::FindHeap failed on ptr 2056d18
  • 26757: Multiple Microsoft installers need implementation of Windows Update Standalone Installer 'Wusa.exe' to support '.msu' packages (.NET Framework 4.5.x/4.6.x/Win Vista+, IE8/Win Vista+, IE10/Win7 mode)
  • 37793: FIFA Online 3 launcher crashes on startup ('SEC_RESERVE' attribute has no effect for file mapping objects that are backed by physical files)
  • 38817: FXCM Trading Station II installer reports 'OLE error 80004001' when running as 'Windows Vista' or higher ('ITaskbarList3::ThumbBarSetImageList' is a stub)
  • 38830: Symenu 4.11 (.NET 2.0 app) crashes on startup with Wine-Mono
  • 39643: DM Genie 2.x (VB6 app) fails on startup with 'Automation error. ... Check the Scripting function Skill Bonus'
  • 39692: 64-bit dlls/msdaps/row_server_p.c generates build warnings (discarded "const" qualifier)
  • 40489: wbemprox does not support ASSOCIATORS query
  • 41639: Wine with freetype 2.7 causes font rendering issues
  • 42046: VSDC Video Editor. Crashes in ole32 when opening.
  • 42051: Costume Quest 2 crashes when using DX11 renderer
  • 43447: Geometry Wars 3 doesn't spawn a window
  • 43644: Disk free space incorrect on file systems with more than 2TB free
  • 43817: Multiple .NET applications (Chime, DxO Photolab 2 trial) crash, need RegisterApplicationRecoveryCallback to return S_OK
  • 44456: Multiple Windows 7+ games and applications crash due missing 'kernel32.dll' -> 'kernelbase.dll' load-time dependency (64-bit Football Manager 2017, IP Camera Viewer 4.x)
  • 44842: Listview returns item data fields when called for unset subitems
  • 44883: warframe crashes with builtin xaudio2, needs IXAudio2::CommitChanges
  • 46196: Beat Hazard 2: Crashing if no GeoID is set, missing country code and flag.
  • 46262: Beat Hazard 2: Small window size after minimizing
  • 46535: Exception FindFirstFileExW_rep in ntdll, by Mod Organizer (Skyrim)
  • 46842: C# 'double.TryParse( String.Empty, out number)' incorrectly succeeds with .NET Framework 4.0 and WinVer set to 'Windows 7'
  • 47126: GCC 9.x compilation warnings for Wine 4.7
  • 47459: ListBox LB_SETSEL doesn't scroll to newly selected item
  • 47960: chcp.com does not exist
  • 48077: UPlay fails to start : "Error at hooking API NtProtectVirtualMemory" (UPlay's hooking engine can't handle ENDBR32 instruction inserted at non-hotpatch API entries due to distro build environments '-fcf-protection')
  • 48082: Visual C++ Express 2005 needs shell32.PathResolveW implementation (or fake success)
  • 48153: Mono's ProcessTest.Start1_FileName_Whitespace test fails
  • 48185: Applications crashing with "Not enough memory to run application"
  • 48211: Regression: midl.exe fails to execute MIDL engine
  • 48234: Multiple ODBC applications using Bulk Copy Program (BCP) API need 'odbcbcp.dll' (Odin Diet)
  • 48240: Build error in cabinet/bcrypt gnutls.c in current git
  • 48242: IXMLDOMDocument_load() paths aren't URL-unescaped (Microsoft Document Explorer 2008 startup error)
  • 48245: wbemlocator parse_resource contains non-null terminated string, causing garbage output in trace logs
  • 48271: Qt5 dropdown menu and combobox does not show on click
  • 48277: dotnet30sp1 fails to install

Versienummer 5.0 RC1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads

14-12-2019 • 15:02

14-12-2019 • 15:02

Bron: Wine HQ

Bron: Wine HQ

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1302+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Henk Poley
14 december 2019 15:40
Hier vagelijk aan gerelateerd kwam ik dit project tegen om Win16 software onder 64-bit Windows te draaien: https://github.com/otya128/winevdm
Reageer
0rbr320
@LEX6314 december 2019 15:38
Als je absoluut geen Windows wenst te gebruiken dan is dual boot geen optie.

Overigens is de overhead van Wine echt minimaal, dus de zware pc die je toch al nodig hebt om die Windows software te kunnen draaien merkt die tussenlaag niet. Sterker nog, de overhead van het OS zelf is in het geval van Linux kleiner, dus er zijn (zeldzame) gevallen bekend waarin de software via Wine beter draait dan op Windows.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

