De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.757 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
The Wine development release 5.0-rc1 is now available.
This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 5.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing to help us make 5.0 as good as possible.
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc1 (total 37):
- Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.
- Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.
- Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.
- Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.
- More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.
- Support for signing with ECDSA keys.
- 12406: Microsoft Document Explorer 2008 crashes when using MS Help 2 URL from command line (ieframe's WebBrowser COM object doesn't support aggregation)
- 13020: wintetris 1.01 background color wrong sometimes
- 21249: Midtown Madness 2 (v1.1NoCD): memMemoryAllocator::FindHeap failed on ptr 2056d18
- 26757: Multiple Microsoft installers need implementation of Windows Update Standalone Installer 'Wusa.exe' to support '.msu' packages (.NET Framework 4.5.x/4.6.x/Win Vista+, IE8/Win Vista+, IE10/Win7 mode)
- 37793: FIFA Online 3 launcher crashes on startup ('SEC_RESERVE' attribute has no effect for file mapping objects that are backed by physical files)
- 38817: FXCM Trading Station II installer reports 'OLE error 80004001' when running as 'Windows Vista' or higher ('ITaskbarList3::ThumbBarSetImageList' is a stub)
- 38830: Symenu 4.11 (.NET 2.0 app) crashes on startup with Wine-Mono
- 39643: DM Genie 2.x (VB6 app) fails on startup with 'Automation error. ... Check the Scripting function Skill Bonus'
- 39692: 64-bit dlls/msdaps/row_server_p.c generates build warnings (discarded "const" qualifier)
- 40489: wbemprox does not support ASSOCIATORS query
- 41639: Wine with freetype 2.7 causes font rendering issues
- 42046: VSDC Video Editor. Crashes in ole32 when opening.
- 42051: Costume Quest 2 crashes when using DX11 renderer
- 43447: Geometry Wars 3 doesn't spawn a window
- 43644: Disk free space incorrect on file systems with more than 2TB free
- 43817: Multiple .NET applications (Chime, DxO Photolab 2 trial) crash, need RegisterApplicationRecoveryCallback to return S_OK
- 44456: Multiple Windows 7+ games and applications crash due missing 'kernel32.dll' -> 'kernelbase.dll' load-time dependency (64-bit Football Manager 2017, IP Camera Viewer 4.x)
- 44842: Listview returns item data fields when called for unset subitems
- 44883: warframe crashes with builtin xaudio2, needs IXAudio2::CommitChanges
- 46196: Beat Hazard 2: Crashing if no GeoID is set, missing country code and flag.
- 46262: Beat Hazard 2: Small window size after minimizing
- 46535: Exception FindFirstFileExW_rep in ntdll, by Mod Organizer (Skyrim)
- 46842: C# 'double.TryParse( String.Empty, out number)' incorrectly succeeds with .NET Framework 4.0 and WinVer set to 'Windows 7'
- 47126: GCC 9.x compilation warnings for Wine 4.7
- 47459: ListBox LB_SETSEL doesn't scroll to newly selected item
- 47960: chcp.com does not exist
- 48077: UPlay fails to start : "Error at hooking API NtProtectVirtualMemory" (UPlay's hooking engine can't handle ENDBR32 instruction inserted at non-hotpatch API entries due to distro build environments '-fcf-protection')
- 48082: Visual C++ Express 2005 needs shell32.PathResolveW implementation (or fake success)
- 48153: Mono's ProcessTest.Start1_FileName_Whitespace test fails
- 48185: Applications crashing with "Not enough memory to run application"
- 48211: Regression: midl.exe fails to execute MIDL engine
- 48234: Multiple ODBC applications using Bulk Copy Program (BCP) API need 'odbcbcp.dll' (Odin Diet)
- 48240: Build error in cabinet/bcrypt gnutls.c in current git
- 48242: IXMLDOMDocument_load() paths aren't URL-unescaped (Microsoft Document Explorer 2008 startup error)
- 48245: wbemlocator parse_resource contains non-null terminated string, causing garbage output in trace logs
- 48271: Qt5 dropdown menu and combobox does not show on click
- 48277: dotnet30sp1 fails to install