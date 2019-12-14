De eerste release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.757 titels. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is the first release candidate for the upcoming Wine 5.0. It marks the beginning of the yearly code freeze period. Please give this release a good testing to help us make 5.0 as good as possible.

What's new in this release:

Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.

Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.

Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.

Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.

More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.

Support for signing with ECDSA keys.