MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.4.11, 10.3.21 en 10.2.30 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.4.x-tak stamt uit juni 2019, de eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak is van mei 2018 en de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017. Alle drie hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.11 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.



Notable Changes General MDEV-13492: SEC_E_INVALID_TOKEN when server sends large message during SSL handshake

Mariabackup MDEV-18310: Aria engine: Undo phase failed from incremental backup

InnoDB MDEV-20949: Stop issuing 'row size' error on DML MDEV-20832: Don't print "row size too large" warnings in error log if innodb_strict_mode=OFF and log_warnings<=2 MDEV-21024: Remove redundant writes to the redo log MDEV-21069: Crash on DROP TABLE if the data file is corrupted some cleanup of AIO code, to better report errors MDEV-20611: MRR scan over partitioned InnoDB table produces "Out of memory" error MDEV-21088: Table cannot be loaded after instant ADD/DROP COLUMN MDEV-21045: heap-use-after-poison in ADD PRIMARY KEY after instant ADD COLUMN MDEV-21172: Memory leak after failed ADD PRIMARY KEY MDEV-21158: trx_undo_seg_free() is never redo-logged MDEV-20190: Instant operation fails when add column and collation change on non-indexed column

Optimizer MDEV-21044: Wrong result when using a smaller size for sort buffer MDEV-20611: MRR scan over partitioned InnoDB table produces "Out of memory" error MDEV-20407: mysqld got signal 11; rowid_filter

Replication MDEV-19376: Repl_semi_sync_master::commit_trx assertion failure MDEV-20707: Missing memory barrier in parallel replication error handler in wait_for_prior_commit()

Versioning MDEV-18929: 2nd execution of SP does not detect ER_VERS_NOT_VERSIONED MDEV-21011: Table corruption reported for versioned partitioned table after DELETE

Misc Packages for Fedora 31 have been added in this release As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.4 for Fedora 29

MariaDB 10.3.21 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL.



Notable Changes General MDEV-13492: SEC_E_INVALID_TOKEN when server sends large message during SSL handshake

Mariabackup MDEV-18310: Aria engine: Undo phase failed from incremental backup

InnoDB MDEV-20949: Stop issuing 'row size' error on DML MDEV-20832: Don't print "row size too large" warnings in error log if innodb_strict_mode=OFF and log_warnings$#060;=2 MDEV-21024: Remove redundant writes to the redo log MDEV-21069: Crash on DROP TABLE if the data file is corrupted some cleanup of AIO code, to better report errors MDEV-20611: MRR scan over partitioned InnoDB table produces "Out of memory" error MDEV-21088: Table cannot be loaded after instant ADD/DROP COLUMN MDEV-21045: heap-use-after-poison in ADD PRIMARY KEY after instant ADD COLUMN MDEV-21172: Memory leak after failed ADD PRIMARY KEY MDEV-21158: trx_undo_seg_free() is never redo-logged

Optimizer MDEV-21044: Wrong result when using a smaller size for sort buffer MDEV-20611: MRR scan over partitioned InnoDB table produces "Out of memory" error

Replication MDEV-19376: Repl_semi_sync_master::commit_trx assertion failure

Versioning MDEV-18929: 2nd execution of SP does not detect ER_VERS_NOT_VERSIONED MDEV-21011: Table corruption reported for versioned partitioned table after DELETE

Misc Packages for Fedora 31 have been added in this release As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.3 for Fedora 29

MariaDB 10.2.30 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7.



Notable Changes General MDEV-13492: SEC_E_INVALID_TOKEN when server sends large message during SSL handshake

Mariabackup MDEV-18310: Aria engine: Undo phase failed from incremental backup

InnoDB MDEV-20949: Stop issuing 'row size' error on DML MDEV-20832: Don't print "row size too large" warnings in error log if innodb_strict_mode=OFF and log_warnings$#060;=2 MDEV-21024: Remove redundant writes to the redo log MDEV-21069: Crash on DROP TABLE if the data file is corrupted some cleanup of AIO code, to better report errors

Optimizer MDEV-21044: Wrong result when using a smaller size for sort buffer

Replication MDEV-19376: Repl_semi_sync_master::commit_trx assertion failure

