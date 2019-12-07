Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 41 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: Vorbis tracks: stream comments (aka Vorbis
comments) will be converted to Matroska attachments (for cover arts) and
Matroska track tags (for other comments). Additionally the stream comments
will be removed from Vorbis headers.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for reading Opus audio from MP4
files. Part of the implementation of #2673.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for reading VP9 video from MP4
files. Part of the implementation of #2673.
- mkvmerge: Ogg reader: Vorbis, Opus & VP8 streams: stream comments (aka
Vorbis comments) will be converted to Matroska attachments (for cover arts)
and Matroska track tags (for other comments). Additionally the stream
comments will be removed from Vorbis headers.
- mkvmerge: WAV reader: added support for reading RF64 files.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the list of predefined track names is now split
up into three lists, one for each track type (audio, video &
subtitles). Part of the implementation of #2654.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when trying to add thumbnails for a Blu-ray the
GUI will determine the thumbnail’s pixel size from the thumbnail files if
the XML file doesn’t contain that information. This works for JPEG and PNG
files. Implements #2674.
- MKVToolNix GUI: general: line edits & combo boxes will now have a "clear
text" button appear whenever they’re not empty. Part of the implementation
of #2654.
- MKVToolNix GUI: update check: the dialog showing the latest news & version
information states explicitly where the links take the user (the MKVToolNix
NEWS.mdfile and YouTube respectively).
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: mkvmerge did not copy the codec’s private data
when reading WavPack from Matroska files. Fixes #2685.
- mkvmerge: MPLS handling: re-added caching when using MPLS playlists as input
files. Fixes #2666.
- mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: when reading an MPLS playlist, the calculation of
the minimum timestamp to use for shifting all output timestamps to zero was
wrong. It was wrongfully considering timestamps from packets it would not
copy due to the MPLS’s timestamp restrictions. This could lead to the first
timestamps in the output file being quite large, e.g. more than a couple of
minutes, causing sync problems when multiplexing together with other
files. Fixes #2670.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the automatic switch between aspect ratio &
display width/height wasn’t reflected in the configuration generated for
mkvmerge. The user had to change between the two settings manually. Fixes
#2660.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the progress dialog shown when scanning a
Blu-ray wasn’t closed properly in certain situations. Fixes #2678.
- MKVToolNix GUI: general: the configured font was not applied to a lot of
controls (e.g. the file & track lists or the menu entries) on application
startup. Instead the user had to open & close the preferences in order for
the font to be applied to all controls. Fixes #2671.