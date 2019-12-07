Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 41.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 41 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: Vorbis tracks: stream comments (aka Vorbis
    comments) will be converted to Matroska attachments (for cover arts) and
    Matroska track tags (for other comments). Additionally the stream comments
    will be removed from Vorbis headers.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for reading Opus audio from MP4
    files. Part of the implementation of #2673.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: added support for reading VP9 video from MP4
    files. Part of the implementation of #2673.
  • mkvmerge: Ogg reader: Vorbis, Opus & VP8 streams: stream comments (aka
    Vorbis comments) will be converted to Matroska attachments (for cover arts)
    and Matroska track tags (for other comments). Additionally the stream
    comments will be removed from Vorbis headers.
  • mkvmerge: WAV reader: added support for reading RF64 files.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the list of predefined track names is now split
    up into three lists, one for each track type (audio, video &
    subtitles). Part of the implementation of #2654.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when trying to add thumbnails for a Blu-ray the
    GUI will determine the thumbnail’s pixel size from the thumbnail files if
    the XML file doesn’t contain that information. This works for JPEG and PNG
    files. Implements #2674.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: general: line edits & combo boxes will now have a "clear
    text" button appear whenever they’re not empty. Part of the implementation
    of #2654.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: update check: the dialog showing the latest news & version
    information states explicitly where the links take the user (the MKVToolNix
    NEWS.md file and YouTube respectively).
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: mkvmerge did not copy the codec’s private data
    when reading WavPack from Matroska files. Fixes #2685.
  • mkvmerge: MPLS handling: re-added caching when using MPLS playlists as input
    files. Fixes #2666.
  • mkvmerge: MPEG TS reader: when reading an MPLS playlist, the calculation of
    the minimum timestamp to use for shifting all output timestamps to zero was
    wrong. It was wrongfully considering timestamps from packets it would not
    copy due to the MPLS’s timestamp restrictions. This could lead to the first
    timestamps in the output file being quite large, e.g. more than a couple of
    minutes, causing sync problems when multiplexing together with other
    files. Fixes #2670.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the automatic switch between aspect ratio &
    display width/height wasn’t reflected in the configuration generated for
    mkvmerge. The user had to change between the two settings manually. Fixes
    #2660.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the progress dialog shown when scanning a
    Blu-ray wasn’t closed properly in certain situations. Fixes #2678.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: general: the configured font was not applied to a lot of
    controls (e.g. the file & track lists or the menu entries) on application
    startup. Instead the user had to open & close the preferences in order for
    the font to be applied to all controls. Fixes #2671.

Versienummer 41.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

