Versie 7.0.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend PEA 0.66 File Manager Added option to automatically open tar archive inside tar.* compressed files Option is on by default, can be set in Options > Settings > Archive manager

Drag & drop can now be hot swapped between standard and custom mode while using the application

Improved finding duplicate files, both with crc/hash and quick duplicate check: Info column shows "D" for duplicate for each copy of file with same digest value, except the last copy found Sorting files for Info column allows to quickly select (and delete) duplicate items Sorting files for checksum/hash column allows to easily compare identical files as in previous versions

New function to analyze content of folders in file browser (from column header menu) Info column marks empty folders with "E" Checksum/hash column shows content of folders: number of directories, number of files, and total size

New scaling mechanism for better support of high DPI in PeaZip and Pea executables UI elements are scaled at run time at discrete steps zooming up to 10x of design time size, using Lazaruz LCL scaling Graphic is accordingly scaled at run time, accepting arbitrarily sized graphic sources Embedded 16 and 32 pixel icons are currently provided with 3x definition (48 and 96 pixel respectively) to provide high quality graphic up to 300% scaling New themes for PeaZip version 7+ uses 8 or 32 bit PNG with transparency, and currently provides 16 and 32 pixel icons upscaled to 3x definition

New Windows icons for menus and file types; new icons allows to better distinguish supported file types, at large and small resolutions

When a single file of unsupported format is passed as parameter, the application lets the user decide if to try to open it as archive or to add it to new archive

Various fixes Fixed System benchmark tool

Extraction and Archiving Improved progress bar accuracy

Option to delete input files after task completion is now globally applied to all archiving / extraction functions Also batch version of direct archiving / extraction functions now apply the deletion on completion policy accordingly to the application's configuration Alternative versions of batch commands are now available in order to explicitly ignore deletion on completion policy, with "i" appended after function name: -add2peai, -add2crypti, -add27zi, -add27zmaili, -add2separate7zi, -add2sfx7zi, -add2sfx7zmaili, -add2zipi, -add2zipmaili, -add2separatezipi, and -ext2herei, -ext2folderi, -ext2toi, ext2tofolderi, -ext2simplei, -ext2simplefolderi

Fixed and improved -add2split batch command, can now accept multiple input files and folders (if more than one file is passed as input it will be consolidated in a tar archive) Windows & Linux Installers Improved Windows 32 and 64 bit installers Added shortcuts to selectively start PeaZip in add, extract or open mode Shortcuts are saved in application's entry in Start Menu, and in program's path, and can be freely moved/copied for ease of use By default now the installer associate files and create menu entries for all users (local machine) New "Install for current user only" checkbox, unchecked by default, to run the installer for current user only Various fixes and removal of legacy code



