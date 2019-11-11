MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.4.10, 10.3.20, 10.2.29 en 10.1.43 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.4.x-tak stamt uit juni 2019, de eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak is van mei 2018, de eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak is van mei 2017 en de eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak van oktober 2015. Alle vier hebben voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondigingen van deze uitgaves zien er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.4.10 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.4 is the current stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-20987: InnoDB fails to start when FTS table has FK relation

See also the release notes for MariaDB 10.4.9 for additional items of note MariaDB 10.3.20 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is the previous stable series of MariaDB, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-20987: InnoDB fails to start when FTS table has FK relation

See also the release notes for MariaDB 10.3.19 for additional items of note MariaDB 10.2.29 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-20987: InnoDB fails to start when FTS table has FK relation

See also the release notes for MariaDB 10.2.28 for additional items of note MariaDB 10.1.43 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes MDEV-20987: InnoDB fails to start when FTS table has FK relation

See also the release notes for MariaDB 10.1.42 for additional items of note