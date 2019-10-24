Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wireshark 3.0.6

Wireshark logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.6 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • On macOS, Wireshark can now be installed by dropping Wireshark.app onto the Applications folder.
  • The macOS installer now ships with Qt 5.12.5. It previously shipped with Qt 5.12.3.
The following bugs have been fixed:
  • macOS installer uses wrong user ID. Bug 6991.
  • Using macosx-setup seems to prevent installing pre-built binary. Bug 11399.
  • macOS installer package is configured to disallow downgrades. Bug 12593.
  • extcap: Several issues when capturing from multiple extcap interfaces. Bug 13653.
  • Expert Infos Incorrectly Displays Info Column instead of comment. Bug 15516.
  • Wireshark does not support USB packets with size greater than 256 KiB. Bug 15985.
  • IS-IS: add support for decoding TE TLV Type 138 as per RFC 5307. Bug 16012.
  • NET-SNMP EngineID Length handling Warning. Bug 16051.
  • TLS decryption is very slow on Windows when using a large PMS file compared to Linux/macOS. Bug 16059.
  • wireshark-3.0.5/epan/dissectors/packet-nas_5gs.c:2459: bad test ?. Bug 16075.
  • ERSPAN Type III over GRE without sequence number not decoded correctly. Bug 16089.
  • Windows dumpcap -v does not display capture library info. Bug 16108.
  • [Regression] FT_CHAR fields not supported in Lua API. Bug 16129.
Updated Protocol Support
  • AgentX
  • BT L2CAP
  • ERSPAN
  • GRE
  • IPv4
  • IS-IS
  • NAS 5GS
  • OpcUa
  • SNMP
  • SRT

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.0.6 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.0.6 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.0.6 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.0.6 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.0.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

