Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Total Commander 9.50 bèta 2

Total Commander logo (75 pix)Total Commander versie 9.50 is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de tweede bètarelease uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid.

Nieuw in versie 9.50 is onder meer ondersteuning een donkere modus, laat de folder history alleen mappen zien waar bewerkingen in zijn uitgevoerd en is er nu een marge van vier regels bij het scrollen door grote mappen. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 9.50 aantreffen zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

User interface:
  • Dark mode, starting with Windows 10 1809 (Fall 2018), inofficially also with older Windows versions (ForceDarkModeOptions=1)
  • Increased directory history length to 200 (configurable via HistoryLenStored)
  • History: Only show directories in which the user performed some operation (configurable). Alt+Shift+Down arrow shows full history
  • Drive dropdown list, drive buttonbar: Show "eject" overlay over drive icon for removable drives
  • When scrolling through file lists with the keyboard, keep a margin of 4 lines above/below the current position (configurable)
  • Directory panels: Show for hard links/soft links to files instead of 0 size
  • Ctrl+Q quick view: Show contents of link target instead of lnk file content
  • Configuration - Options - Display: New option "Append \" to show folders as Folder\ instead of [Folder]
  • Internal associations: Optional: Add extra verbs from ALL matching filters, default "open" only from the first match
  • Show "New" submenu also in context menu for [..] entry, to create new file in current directory
  • Windows 10, context menu: Menu item "Share" didn't do anything -> handle it internally
  • Quick search dialog: Clear search with Ctrl+Y
  • Right click on directory tab -> "Recently closed tabs"
  • Show location of Total Commander EXE file in about box
File operations:
  • Archives: Choose codepage when unpacking files, e.g. to unpack names with cyrillic characters. Show [Auto] or chosen encoding in tab header.
  • OneDrive folder: Handle folders appearing as file system links
  • F5 copy dialog: Support directory hotlist (Ctrl+D)
  • Create CRC checksums: New options to use Unix format, and to always use UTF-8
FTP / File system plugins:
  • Transfer from FTP server to FTP server with F5: Option to copy via local PC
  • Transfer from/to FTP/FS plugins: Support copy filters like the local file copy function, e.g. *.txt | excludeddir\
  • FTP, upload/download with F5 - F2 in background: Support client certificate
  • RestrictInterface=6144: Disallow all plugins, or 4096: Only allow plugins with a valid digital signature
Multi-rename tool:
  • New placeholder [c] = number of files in list
  • New placeholder [S] = file size
Alt+F10 tree:
  • Option to use 'Everything' to load the tree
  • Combobox to change drive, open with Alt+F1 or Alt+F2
Search:
  • Search with 'Everything': Show percent of the search results transferred to Total Commander
  • Improved search in Office xml files (e.g. .docx, .ods etc): find accented characters
  • Automatically check 'Everything' option when using prefix ev: or ed: in search field
  • Option to search in search results only
  • View previous search results
Lister (F3):
  • Define which view method and plugin should be used when opened, separately by file type, e.g. all jpg files with internal image viewer
  • Press '8' to show preview as the Explorer (uses IPreviewHandler or IThumbnailProvider if the former isn't available)
  • Support printing of JPG/PNG/GIF in Lister with internal image viewer
Compare by content:
  • Set color for underlined search results
Synchronize dirs:
  • Use Ctrl+PageUp/PageDown to jump to next/previous directory
Internal commands:
  • New internal commands with parameters: LOADSELECTION, SAVESELECTION, SAVEDETAILS plus ANSI/Unicode versions
  • cm_ModernShare allows to use the new Windows 10 "Share" context menu item directly
  • cm_ChangeArchiveEncoding to open the archive encoding popup menu
  • cm_MoveTabLeft and cm_MoveTabRight to manually move current tab

Versienummer 9.50 bèta 2
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/950_beta.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-10-2019 15:01
37 • submitter: pdegroote

24-10-2019 • 15:01

37 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: pdegroote

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Total Commander

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (37)

-Moderatie-faq
-137037+131+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1wiz
24 oktober 2019 15:44
Blijft een topprogramma .. Ben zelf gebruiker #2023 .. Heb ergens in 1995 de licentie gekocht oid ...En dus al bijna 25 jaar lang gratis upgrade na upgrade gekregen ... Dat doet Christian Ghisler goed hoor ...
Reageer
+1GunterO
@wiz24 oktober 2019 15:49
"Ben zelf gebruiker #2023"
Ah, telt dat dan sequentieel? Ik ben #320990...
Ik dacht altijd, hoe kan die man dat blijven doen voor een appel en een eitje, maar zo te zien heeft ie er dan toch nog iets achter verdiend :-)
Reageer
+1CrazyJoe
@GunterO24 oktober 2019 16:52
Met de huidige licentie kosten heeft ie er toch mooi minstens 11 miljoen Euro aan verdient (als jij de laatste klant bent).

Kun je best aardig van leven als solo developer.
Reageer
+1GunterO
@CrazyJoe25 oktober 2019 09:01
Ik ben klant sinds 16/10/2017, dus ik verwacht dat hij er op die 2j nog wel enkele meer heeft verkocht.
Ik gun het hem wel, want ik gebruik het dagelijks, en heb het gekocht voor een spotprijs.
Reageer
+1cruysen

@GunterO25 oktober 2019 07:50
Ik ben gebruiker #167617
Ik heb de licentie vrij laat gekocht. (Echter ook alweer bij versie 6 ergens) Maar als het een sequentieel serienr is, dan kun je zien hoe populair dit programma is. En daarbij te bedenken dat dit programma voornamelijk gebruikt wordt door mensen die direct met bestanden werkt. (verwacht ik)
Reageer
+1j3rry
@wiz24 oktober 2019 18:14
Hun website ziet er nog altijd uit zoals in 1995 :-) Retro.
Reageer
+1cruysen

@j3rry25 oktober 2019 08:19
Nou, er is toch wel veranderd : www.ghisler.com op 27 maart 1997
De aankondiging van Windows Commander v3.03 voor win95, win 3.1 en Win NT

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 25 oktober 2019 08:21]

Reageer
+1DarkShaDows
@wiz24 oktober 2019 17:16
Net even gekeken, ik ben gebruiker #8121, ook ergens in de jaren negentig gekocht (2 userlicentie)
Reageer
+1PdeBie
24 oktober 2019 16:00
Hoewel ik Total Commandor nooit serieus een kans heb gegeven, ben ik nog wel serieus op zoek naar een vervanger van Windows Verkennner. Bij voorkeur een die meer lijkt op Finder (Mac), waarbij je continu een map naar rechts beweegt en de inhoud van de voorgaande map blijft zien.

Als iemand daar iets voor weet voor Windows 10......
Reageer
+1awh84
@PdeBie24 oktober 2019 16:06
/offtopic:
Dat kan met de Windows verkenner :P
Als je navigatievenster aanzet, en je klikt alleen in dat navigatievenster dan blijft rechts gewoon de inhoud van de map staan. Hoef je niet meer op zoek!

/Ontopic
Mooie tool blijft het!
Ik gebruik het bij elke servermigratie om data over te pompen, vooral de syncoptie bij de definitieve overgang werkt super!
Reageer
+1Xfade
@awh8424 oktober 2019 17:26
Je ziet dan niet de inhoud van de voorgaande map. Alleen de folders.
Reageer
+1jmmk
@PdeBie24 oktober 2019 22:45
Ken je Q-Dir, ook al zo'n oudgediende? Superhandig, je verdeelt je scherm in vier verkenner-achtige schermen tegelijk (of 1 of 2 of 3, net zoals je het instelt) en je kunt makkelijk zaken van het ene naar het andere scherm slepen, of in een ander deel van het scherm openen enzo, reuze handig voor basisbestandsbewerkingen.
Ik gebruik TC ook, maar vooral als ik werk met een lokale directory en een directory op afstand via ftp, en bij bulkrenames van series bestanden. Dat heeft Q-Dir dan weer niet in huis.
Reageer
+1magician2000
@PdeBie25 oktober 2019 01:55
Wellicht dat onecommander iets voor je is?

Anders staat hier misschien nog wat meer informatie waar je iets aan hebt.
Reageer
+1CrazyJoe
24 oktober 2019 15:32
Onze vriend meneer Ghisler kennende duurt het nog wel een paar maandjes voordat de release versie er is. Deze beta zal nog gevolgd worden door de nodige beta's en release candidates.
Reageer
+1P_Tingen

@CrazyJoe24 oktober 2019 15:45
Zeker, en wanneer de final er is, komt er binnen een paar dagen een update om de kleine foutjes eruit te halen die er tóch nog ingeslopen zijn.

Die fouten zijn over het algemeen zo obscuur dat ik altijd gelijk met de bèta aan de slag ga. Ik moet wel zeggen dat ik blij verrast ben met de dark mode, al moet ik er nog wel even aan wennen.
Reageer
+1THX
@P_Tingen24 oktober 2019 16:21
Ik kon het zo snel niet vinden, maar ForceDarkModeOptions=1 in de wincmd.ini werkte bij mij niet. Ik zal vast iets fout doen of het staat op een verkeerde plek.
Reageer
+1P_Tingen

@THX24 oktober 2019 16:23
Ik kon het via de instellingen regelen.
Configuratie > opties > kleuren > Dark mode
Reageer
+1THX
@P_Tingen24 oktober 2019 16:40
Aha, nou daar stond ie inderdaad na ini aanpassing ook op ingesteld, maar de GUI instelling werkt beter na even wisselen naar normaal en terug naar dark.

Thanks!

Inderdaad wennen. Donkergrijs zou wat beter zijn dan zwart.
Reageer
+1P_Tingen

@THX24 oktober 2019 20:42
Ja, vind ik ook. Je kan de kleuren aanpassen en ik heb het nu op donkergrijs gezet, maar het is nog steeds wennen
Reageer
+1Bor

@CrazyJoe25 oktober 2019 10:55
Wat mij betreft hulde dat er zo gronding getest wordt voor er een final wordt uitgegeven. Het aantal updates volgt elkaar vaak in redelijk hoog tempo op en de ontwikkelaar is erg bereikbaar voor feedback. Ik heb al meerdere keren gezien dat aangedragen bugs erg snel en doeltreffend werden opgelost.

Ik steun een kleine gepassioneerde ontwikkelaar als dit graag en heb dan ook al jaren een licentie.
Reageer
+1SisterOfMercy
25 oktober 2019 01:15
Total Commander <3
Voor mij de grootste reden om bij windows te blijven voor dagelijks gebruik? Ik hoop dat er ooit nog een keer een versie komt die ook op Linux en BSD-achtigen doet. Ik ken geen programma dat even goed werkt. Natuurlijk zijn er nog meer "orthodox file managers", maar ik ben vastgeroest.
Reageer
+1fritsbenik
@SisterOfMercy25 oktober 2019 07:20
Midnight commander bied ongeveer gelijke functionaliteit op linux en freeBSD.
Reageer
+1Jolke
@SisterOfMercy25 oktober 2019 10:41
Norton Commander was de eerste die hiermee begon in 1986. Daarna volgenden meerdere clones. Eén van de populaire clones onder Windows is dus Total Commander. Zelf ben ik groot fan van EF Commander. Hoewel er sinds geen 2001 geen updates kwamen, werkt dit programma nog prima onder Windows 7, 8 en 10.
Een tijdje heb ik ook WinNC gebruikt. Zag er op zich goed uit, maar mist een paar dingen die ik in EF Commander gebruikte - zie hier.

Ook in Linux/BSD heb je sinds 1994 Midnight Commander, een geweldige clone van NC die weinig afdoet aan het origineel. Eerste wat ik in elke Linux omgeving als eerste installeer. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jolke op 25 oktober 2019 10:42]

Reageer
+1cruysen

25 oktober 2019 08:08
En het is een webinstaller geworden zag ik. Dus je krijgt eerst een keuze welke versie je wil downloaden en dan komt de standaard installer weer tevoorschijn. Maar er staat ook een instructie hoe je een offline install kunt blijven doen.
Reageer
+1Bor

@cruysen25 oktober 2019 10:51
Dat is interessant maar wat mij betreft voor een programma als dit niet echt nodig. Je hebt feitelijk de keuze uit 64bit, 32bit of beide. Ik zou liever een update procedure zien waarbij je niet zelf naar de site hoeft te browsen om de nieuwere editie van de architectuur die je nodig hebt te downloaden.
Reageer
+1cruysen

@Bor25 oktober 2019 11:37
Misschien is dit voor Christian een tussenstap om dit te gaan doen binnen TC. Dan is de 1e vraag meteen ingevuld.
Reageer
+1cruysen

25 oktober 2019 08:32
Een tip voor het updaten van TC en de plugins: TotalUpdater
Dit is een link naar TotalUpdater v0.8.6.9 uit 2013. Het programma werkt nog goed, maar wordt het nog onderhouden?

De laatste opmerkingen:
- The program is version 0.8.6.8 although i downloaded 0.8.6.9
-Error: Host (totalcmd.net) cannot be found
-> Well, http://totalcmd.net isn't working, the HTTPS Version https://totalcmd.net is doing just fine.
Edit: De site http://totalupdater.bluesoft.hu is na 2017 offline gegaan

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 25 oktober 2019 08:37]

Reageer
+1Bor

@cruysen25 oktober 2019 10:52
Die tool wordt al tijden niet meer actief onderhouden. Issues van jaren geleden zijn niet opgelost zie ik. Ik raad uit veiligheidsoverweging aan de software alleen uit originele bron te downloaden.
Reageer
+1guillaume
@Bor25 oktober 2019 13:10
SHA1: 996b7f9ba620e9184b3c37b57f434e96f923da30 totalupdater.exe
Reageer
+1SKay
24 oktober 2019 16:22
Total Commander, ik kan echt niet meer oznder... als ik mijn pc opnieuw installeer is dat het eerste wat er weer op komt!
Iets gedownload in multiple rar/zip's, gewoon in bladeren en eruit kopieren wat je nodig hebt naar de andere kant.
Multi-Rename tool, erg handig ook als je bijvoorbeeld 01.xxx 02.xxy 03.xxz wil veranderen in 01 - xxx en alle andere ook gelijk
FTPS zit ingebakken
Synchronizatie tussen de 2 kanten ook heel handig (eerst zie je wat er verschillend is)
F3 viewer, F4 gekoppeld aan Notepad++ om te editen.

Dark modus denk ik niet dat ik op zit te wachten (blijf trouw aan mijn norton commander kleuren, donkerbauwe achtergrond en lichtblauwe letters :))
Reageer
0Frappuccino
24 oktober 2019 17:07
Clean install:
Stap 1: Install Windhoos
Stap 2: Install TC
Stap 3: Install de rest

De enige valide volgorde.
Reageer
+1pandit
@Frappuccino24 oktober 2019 21:10
Ha, bij mij is TC ook het eerste programma na een verse Windows installatie. Op een Windows systeem zonder TC ben ik meteen onthand. Internet Explorer is een draak waarmee ik niet kan werken. Gebruik TC ook vanaf versie 2 onder Windows 3. Ondanks dat ik er meer dan 20 jaar ervaring mee heb ontdek ik nog functionaliteiten.
Reageer
0Budha
@Frappuccino24 oktober 2019 17:16
Dat was ook mijn volgorde, maar heb Chocolatey als stap 2 aan toegevoegd.
Reageer
0cruysen

@Budha25 oktober 2019 07:57
En dan via Chocolatey meteen Totalcommander installeren?
Kan Chocolatey dan ook meteen een eigen instellingenbestand meenemen? Dat zou wel ideaal zijn.
Reageer
0cruysen

@Frappuccino25 oktober 2019 07:59
Bij mij ook, bij Clean install en bij mensen waar ik eventueel wat moet opruimen of als ze iets kwijt zijn. Altijd handig als je later weer langs komt en TC staat er nog op. Ongeacht de versie.
Reageer
0VapingQueen
24 oktober 2019 20:19
Ik ben nog een die-hard Norton Commander gebruikster, als die niet voldoet, dan gebruik ik QDir, heb je maximaal 4 schermen tot je beschikking. ;)
Reageer
01DMKIIN
@VapingQueen26 oktober 2019 06:56
QDir is inderdaad, door zijn Quad-pumped-factor een buitenbeentje, dat vreemd genoeg voorlopig in deze Q geen opvolging krijgt binnen de commerciële jongens ;) Binnen bijvoorbeeld een dual-screen set-up is dat geen probleem en krijg je een 2 x 2 maakt ook gezwind 4, maar het is in elk geval een andere insteek, dewelke QDir native uniek maakt tot op heden :)

Persoonlijk maak ik, naast de hoofdvogel van deze meuk-draad (mijn ... als in het eerste woord dezer zin... :*) ) de top-3 graag af met XYplorer Pro en Directory Opus Pro.

Het vaakst in dagdagelijks gebruik DOpus om meer precies te zijn ;) Gevolgd door een fluctuerende golf (om toch een vleugje dynamische romantiek binnen het binaire geweld ten berde trachten te brengen ;) ) van TC en XYplorer. Of dus vice versa...

Uiteindelijk heb ik zo'n 15 FM's geïnstalleerd staan, maar afgezien van Qdir als 4-de in de top-3 (hum, da's cozy spannen(d) |:( , zijn de andere meer vanuit een 'omdat-het-kan' : wie zijn ze, wat kunnen ze? Omdat dit één van m'n interessedomeinen betreft vanuit een productiviteits-optiek. Maar het zijn geen voorlopers... dus blijft het meer bij platonische observatie :*)

TC is dé favoriet binnen Tweakers en daar is helemaal niets mis mee! :) Er is anderzijds wel nog ander leven op Planet Blue. Bijvoorbeeld XYplorer komt, vaak in sneltreinvaart, met nieuwe/verbeterde functies en deze ontwikkelingen vinden zowat het hele jaar door plaats ... in gebruik voor File Manager-nieuwelingen, die nog geen decennia ervaring met TC in de vingers hebben, mogelijk meer aanbevolen. Dit heeft Total Commander potentieel wel aantrekkelijker gemaakt voor de meeste nieuwkomers, door sinds versie 9 zelf ook een toch wat moderner ogende iconset aan te bieden. Of beter, mijn ogenpaar zegt dat het oog ook wel wat wil 8-) Maar totaal onbelangrijk qua handling uiteraard! Zolang het maar in d(j-)e vingers zit ;)

Punt dat ik wou maken is dat XYplorer intussen een meer dan behoorlijk volwassen Iets geworden is, terwijl het ondergesneeuwd binnen het TC-enthousiasme zelden de revue komt te passeren binnen de reacties hier. Maar andermaal: een verstokte, gelukkige gebruiker van iets wat hem/haar reeds al die tijd zint, blijft qua productiviteit beter hangen binnen de vertrouwde habitat :) TC is sowieso een absoluut toppertje onder de vingers/muis. Dit laatste zonder dubieuze insteek, FYI O-)

Wat TC 9.50 betreft zijn we weer vertrokken voor een beta en RC-reis, maar vermits deze globaal al dusdanig stabiel werken, is er bitter weinig terughoudendheid om niet meteen reeds onderweg in de trein te stappen, in plaats van te wachten op het eindstation. Hulde voor Ghisler! :)

(Maar dus ook voor onder meer XYplorer-dev Donald Lessau, dewelke er op z'n eentje ook niet bepaald gras laat over groeien, bewijze de haast dagelijkse (beta-) changelogs)

Maar ook DOpus komt met fraaie changelogs en Qdir laat ook zeer frequent van zich horen, al betreft het daar wat wat vaker kleinere aanpassingen. Kortom...

In een poging dit epistel stijlvol (hum..) af te ronden: ik meen te denken dat het een prima besluitvorming is dat meerdere tools de klus vlotjes (kunnen) komen te klaren, alle 4 bovengenoemde hebben alvast mijns inziens hun sterke en iets zwakkere puntjes...

Aan het einde (maar bovenal tijdens) de rit rest de vraag: Can you handle them? O+
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Games

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True