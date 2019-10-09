TechSmith heeft versie 2019.1.4 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Sinds versie 2019.1.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit 2019.1.4 Fixed a crash when trying to edit an effect from the Capture Window or New Preset Window

The browsing pane in the Library should no longer take up the whole Library view for all users

Changing the “Run Snagit when Windows starts” setting should now be properly saved

All tools should now be available even when shrinking the Snagit Editor window to a narrow size

Adjusted the padding for Arrow shaped callouts to allow for more text

Printing dialog should no longer show Japanese characters in all languages

Can now install on machines with a Favorites folder using a UNC path

When customizing the toolbar, spacers now work as expected

The Twitter sharing destination should now be working again

After resetting to Default Quick Styles, they are remembered

Step tool numbers should always be vertical when rotating

Other bug fixes, localization updates, and performance improvements works Changes in Snagit 2019.1.3 Fixes CVE-2019-13382 which would allow a local attacker to gain elevated privileges using a specially crafted presentation file. Thanks to Matt Nelson, Marcus Sailler, Rick Romo and Gary Muller for reporting this vulnerability. Changes in Snagit 2019.1.2 Snagit now supports multi-monitor varied DPI computer setups!

Improved capture delay of Chrome browser window

Resolved crash during active window capture of Internet Explorer browser

Resolved Crop tool edge and controls issues

Improved in-app message tips to be more timely and prevent popups when Snagit is not actively used

Resolved rounded rectangle issues and set them as default shape in Auto Simplify

Improved canvas logic for auto expand

Resolved issue of static screens corrupting portions of video recordings

Resolved issue of OneNote hotkeys affecting Snagit

Resolved help url link issues in Capture Window and OneClick

Resolved several memory leaks

Resolved crash when using large dimensions in a fixed region capture

Removed requirement for video description and tags during upload to YouTube

Improved error messages when combining large images and during sign-in

Improved moving objects with keyboard when moving outside of the canvas

Resolved incorrect pixel size of images in resizing tooltips

Resolved updater “Failed with -1” issue

Update to new Screencast API, which leverages oAuth for more secure authentication. This change will require you to sign out and sign in for sharing to Screencast.com.

Numerous other bug fixes, localization updates, and performance improvements