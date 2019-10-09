TechSmith heeft versie 2019.1.4 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. Sinds versie 2019.1.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Snagit 2019.1.4
Changes in Snagit 2019.1.3
- Fixed a crash when trying to edit an effect from the Capture Window or New Preset Window
- The browsing pane in the Library should no longer take up the whole Library view for all users
- Changing the “Run Snagit when Windows starts” setting should now be properly saved
- All tools should now be available even when shrinking the Snagit Editor window to a narrow size
- Adjusted the padding for Arrow shaped callouts to allow for more text
- Printing dialog should no longer show Japanese characters in all languages
- Can now install on machines with a Favorites folder using a UNC path
- When customizing the toolbar, spacers now work as expected
- The Twitter sharing destination should now be working again
- After resetting to Default Quick Styles, they are remembered
- Step tool numbers should always be vertical when rotating
- Other bug fixes, localization updates, and performance improvements works
Changes in Snagit 2019.1.2
- Fixes CVE-2019-13382 which would allow a local attacker to gain elevated privileges using a specially crafted presentation file. Thanks to Matt Nelson, Marcus Sailler, Rick Romo and Gary Muller for reporting this vulnerability.
- Snagit now supports multi-monitor varied DPI computer setups!
- Improved capture delay of Chrome browser window
- Resolved crash during active window capture of Internet Explorer browser
- Resolved Crop tool edge and controls issues
- Improved in-app message tips to be more timely and prevent popups when Snagit is not actively used
- Resolved rounded rectangle issues and set them as default shape in Auto Simplify
- Improved canvas logic for auto expand
- Resolved issue of static screens corrupting portions of video recordings
- Resolved issue of OneNote hotkeys affecting Snagit
- Resolved help url link issues in Capture Window and OneClick
- Resolved several memory leaks
- Resolved crash when using large dimensions in a fixed region capture
- Removed requirement for video description and tags during upload to YouTube
- Improved error messages when combining large images and during sign-in
- Improved moving objects with keyboard when moving outside of the canvas
- Resolved incorrect pixel size of images in resizing tooltips
- Resolved updater “Failed with -1” issue
- Update to new Screencast API, which leverages oAuth for more secure authentication. This change will require you to sign out and sign in for sharing to Screencast.com.
- Numerous other bug fixes, localization updates, and performance improvements