Firmware-update: Sony PlayStation 4 7.0.0

Sony PlayStation logo (75 pix) Sony heeft nieuwe firmware voor de PlayStation 4 uitgebracht. De nieuwe firmware draagt versienummer 7.0 en is 357MB groot. Downloaden gebeurt bij voorkeur vanuit het updatemenu van de spelconsole zelf, maar kan ook via de website van Sony. In versie 7.0 is het aantal mensen wat in een zogenaamde party kan zitten uitgebreid van 8 naar 16, en kan Remote Play op apparaten met Android worden gebruikt. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Main features in system software update 7.00
  • The following changes have been made to Party.
    • The maximum number of people who can join a party has been increased from 8 to 16.
    • Chat transcription has been added, and accessibility has been improved. While in a party, use PS4 Second Screen *1 on your smartphone or other mobile device to convert party voice chat to text, or to enter text to have it read aloud to other party members. This feature works only in English and is available only on PS4 systems sold in certain regions.
    • Network connectivity has been improved.
    • Audio quality of voice chat has been improved.
  • Remote Play can now be used on more devices.
    • Besides Xperia devices, Remote Play can now be used on other smartphones and tablets running Android 5.0 or higher *2. Download PS4 Remote Play from Google Play to use this feature.
    • Additionally, for mobile devices running Android 10, you can now connect a Dualshock 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play *2 *3.
  1. Download the latest version of PS4 Second Screen, available from Google Play or the App Store.
  2. Remote Play may not be compatible with every device. Some games do not support Remote Play. A PS4 system with a wired connection via a LAN cable is recommended.
  3. Depending on the device, certain features such as the touch pad and the vibration function may not be available.
Other updated features
  • When using Remote Play on an iPhone or iPad, you can now do the following things. Select Settings on the Remote Play screen to switch to these settings.
    • iPhone or iPad: The controller can now be displayed at all times.
    • iPhone: You can now lock the screen orientation.
  • You can now use a Dualshock 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac*. Update to the following OS to use this feature.
    • iOS 13
    • iPadOS 13
    • macOS Catalina
* Some features, such as the touch pad and the vibration function, may not be available on the iPhone and iPad.

Versienummer 7.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Sony
Download http://dus01.ps4.update.playstation.net/update/ps4/image/2019_1002/sys_d5469c8ebaf8666ce95e154013e0aef9/PS4UPDATE.PUP
Bestandsgrootte 448,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

10-10-2019 09:36
10 • submitter: blender

10-10-2019 • 09:36

10 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: blender

Bron: Sony

Consoles Sony PlayStation

Reacties (10)

+1zlpsycho
10 oktober 2019 09:44
party van 8 naar 16 is echt bizar... Met 8 mensen volg je het al niet meer 8)7
Reageer
+1BlackEyedAngel
10 oktober 2019 09:47
+ er zit een HDR tweak tool bij de video settings, vraag me af waaeom dat nergens in de changelog staat :?
Reageer
0Elazz

@BlackEyedAngel10 oktober 2019 09:51
Zat al in de vorige update. Althans ik had die tweak tool al een maand of twee
Reageer
0Jhvdh
@BlackEyedAngel10 oktober 2019 09:52
Ja dit had ik ook gemerkt. Starte een spel met hdr ondersteuning waar hij de eerst keer een melding gaf om de hdr instellingen te wijzigen.
Is een extra optie onder Instellingen van de ps4 zelf waarmee je het kan kalibreren.
Vond het ook al gek dat dit niet vermeld stond in de log.
Reageer
0Dennisb1
10 oktober 2019 09:56
[small* Some features, such as the touch pad and the vibration function, may not be available on the iPhone and iPad.][/small]

Dit lijkt me toch wel cruciaal bij sommige games om het touch pad te kunnen gebruiken.

Aan de andere kant, wie gaat er nou serieus gamen op een telefoon...
Reageer
+1midego
@yousql10 oktober 2019 09:41
Dat staat toch los van deze update. Je kan toch gewoon een bluetooth keyboard koppelen en typen...Snap niet waarom dit Android moet zijn?
Reageer
0Frituurman
@yousql10 oktober 2019 09:46
Een Android keyboard? :) Of bedoel je gewoon een toetsenbord?

Want je kunt je Android-telefoon als keyboard gebruiken (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOeKUlJ5BlI). Geldt ook voor iOS-devices, als het goed is. Daarnaast kun je gewoon een toetsenbord aan je PS4 hangen, natuurlijk. Ik snap je probleem niet zo. Daarnaast, wat is een 'Android Keyboard'? :)

Misschien zou je verder eens hier kunnen kijken?
Reageer
0yousql
@Frituurman10 oktober 2019 09:54
Die second screen app is vrij lang bezig met verbinden (in dit filmpje was hij denk ik stiekem al verboden). Andere bluetooth keyboards uit google play worden niet ondersteund door de PS4.
Reageer
0theduke1989
@yousql10 oktober 2019 09:58
Gebruik de app dan, veel makkelijker dan telkens op een keyboard
Reageer


