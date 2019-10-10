Sony heeft nieuwe firmware voor de PlayStation 4 uitgebracht. De nieuwe firmware draagt versienummer 7.0 en is 357MB groot. Downloaden gebeurt bij voorkeur vanuit het updatemenu van de spelconsole zelf, maar kan ook via de website van Sony. In versie 7.0 is het aantal mensen wat in een zogenaamde party kan zitten uitgebreid van 8 naar 16, en kan Remote Play op apparaten met Android worden gebruikt. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Main features in system software update 7.00 The following changes have been made to Party. The maximum number of people who can join a party has been increased from 8 to 16. Chat transcription has been added, and accessibility has been improved. While in a party, use PS4 Second Screen *1 on your smartphone or other mobile device to convert party voice chat to text, or to enter text to have it read aloud to other party members. This feature works only in English and is available only on PS4 systems sold in certain regions. Network connectivity has been improved. Audio quality of voice chat has been improved.

Remote Play can now be used on more devices. Besides Xperia devices, Remote Play can now be used on other smartphones and tablets running Android 5.0 or higher *2. Download PS4 Remote Play from Google Play to use this feature. Additionally, for mobile devices running Android 10, you can now connect a Dualshock 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play *2 *3.

Download the latest version of PS4 Second Screen, available from Google Play or the App Store. Remote Play may not be compatible with every device. Some games do not support Remote Play. A PS4 system with a wired connection via a LAN cable is recommended. Depending on the device, certain features such as the touch pad and the vibration function may not be available. Other updated features When using Remote Play on an iPhone or iPad, you can now do the following things. Select Settings on the Remote Play screen to switch to these settings. iPhone or iPad: The controller can now be displayed at all times. iPhone: You can now lock the screen orientation.

You can now use a Dualshock 4 wireless controller via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac*. Update to the following OS to use this feature. iOS 13 iPadOS 13 macOS Catalina

* Some features, such as the touch pad and the vibration function, may not be available on the iPhone and iPad.