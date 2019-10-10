Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.39.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.39 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

September 2019 (version 1.39)

Welcome to the September 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Versienummer 1.39.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (4)

0jos707
10 oktober 2019 11:15
Blijft met afstand de beste IDE voor web development. Wel erg vreemd dat ze een heel populaire feature-request zoals 'Pinned tabs' niet (willen) implementeren.
+1michiel_
@jos70710 oktober 2019 11:24
Ik dacht dat VS Code juist geen IDE was, maar een editor?
0guidogast

@michiel_10 oktober 2019 11:26
Het is een editor, maar kan worden ingericht als IDE a.d.h.v. extensies e.d.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 10 oktober 2019 11:26]

0midego
@michiel_10 oktober 2019 11:26
Inderdaad, is geen IDE.
