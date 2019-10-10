Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.39 uitgebracht en de release notes voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
September 2019 (version 1.39)
Welcome to the September 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Text selections displayed in minimap - See selection regions in the minimap overview.
- Toggle region folding keyboard shortcut - Quickly expand and collapse regions with Toggle Fold.
- Source Control tree view - Display pending changes in either a list or new tree view.
- Open terminal in custom working directory - Add keyboard shortcuts for specific folders.
- HTML ARIA attribute reference links - Links to ARIA documentation directly from IntelliSense.
- CSS property completions include semicolons - Semicolons added as you enter CSS properties.
- CSS color variables preview - Color variable completions display color swatch.
- Improved column breakpoint UI - View possible inline breakpoints directly in your source code.
- Inline debug actions in CALL STACK view - Stay in context with debug actions on hover.
- Remote Explorer updates - Explorer now displays WSL distros and repository containers.
