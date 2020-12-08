Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Sony PlayStation 4 8.01

Sony PlayStation logo (75 pix)Sony heeft vorige maand nieuwe firmware voor de PlayStation 4 uitgebracht. De firmware draagt versienummer 8.01 en is iets meer dan 350MB groot. Downloaden gebeurt bij voorkeur vanuit het updatemenu van de spelconsole zelf, maar kan ook via de website van Sony. De lijst met aanpassingen vermeldt dat de prestaties van het systeem in deze uitgave zijn verbeterd. Deze lijst ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 8.01
This system software update improves system performance.

Version 8.00

The following changes have been made to Party and Messages.
  • When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it'll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created.
  • You can now use your groups across Party and Messages. You can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you've messaged with.
  • For groups of 3 or more members, the group owner can now remove members from the group. The group owner is the player that created the group.
  • For groups of just you and one other player, you can no longer change the group name or image. Only the name and image of the other player displays.
  • Messages has been added to the screen during parties. When you select Messages, you'll see the messages exchanged between members of your group.
  • The public/private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party.
  • You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select Party. You can also manage your party connection settings when you select Party Voice Chat Connection, which has been added to the party settings.
  • Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted.
  • You can now join parties even if there are members that you've blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you'll receive a notification. During the party, you won't hear each other, and the game you're playing, as well as your Share Play status, won't be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won't be notified that you've blocked them.
  • Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session from within the game.
Trophy levels are new.
  • Your trophy level is a ranking determined by the total number of trophies you've earned. When you update your system software, you'll see your new trophy level based on the trophies you've earned to date. Your new trophy level also appears when you sign in to PlayStation App, your PlayStation Vita system, or My PlayStation online.
  • There won't be any changes to trophies you've already earned or trophy information, such as unlock requirements.
2-step verification is now available using authenticator apps.
  • After entering your sign-in and password on your PS4, you can complete the sign-in process by allowing the app access.
  • You can download authenticator apps from the App Store or Google Play™. We do not guarantee the functionality of all authenticator apps.
The following changes have been made to Parental Controls.
  • Communicating with Other Players and Viewing Content Created by Other Players have been combined and are now Communication and User-Generated Content. If you've selected Not Allowed for either of the settings, the same setting will transfer after the update.
  • Even with Communication and User-Generated Content set to Not Allowed, the in-game communication feature can now be used only for specific games that the family manager or parent/guardian has allowed. When a child sends a request during the game, the family manager or parent/guardian receives an email. Follow the instructions in the email to allow or restrict the use of the in-game communication features.
Other updated features
Mute All Microphones has been added to the quick menu under Sound/Devices.
  • This setting mutes all microphones connected to your PS4.
The following changes have been made for when you use Remote Play on mobile devices and computers.
  • On your device, you'll need to update PS Remote Play to the latest version.
  • The button assignments that you set for your controller on your PS4 are now reflected when you use Remote Play.
  • The screen design has been refreshed.
  • Support for Android™5 and 6 is no longer available.
  • Support for Windows 8.1 is no longer available.
Under Settings > Account Management > Privacy Settings, the following changes have been made.
  • Under Gaming | Media, Trophies and Games have been combined and are now Gaming History. You can limit who can see the games you've played and the trophies you've earned.
  • Under Gaming | Media, Online Status and Now Playing has been added. You can set limits on who can see your online status and the game you're currently playing.
  • In Messages under Personal Info | Messaging, the content you can restrict has changed. You can limit who can invite you to parties and add you to groups. For example, the Friends Only setting previously displayed messages only from your friends, but now you can see messages from players other than your friends if they're in your group.
  • Under Personal Info | Messaging, Mobile Availability has been removed.
The following changes have been made to Communities.
  • When you create a new Community, you can no longer use By Request Only to limit members who can join. If you have an existing Community that is set to Anyone, you can no longer change it to By Request Only.
  • You can no longer create parties from the Community screen. You'll need to create a group in Party.
You can no longer create a new event in Events.
  • Events created before the update will still be held, and events and tournaments hosted by game developers will continue to take place.
For some features, the content displayed on the screen has changed, as well as the screen design.

Versienummer 8.01
Releasestatus Final
Website Sony
Download https://www.playstation.com/en-gb/support/hardware/ps4/system-software/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 08-12-2020 01:029

08-12-2020 • 01:02

9 Linkedin

Bron: Sony

Update-historie

12-'20 Sony PlayStation 4 8.01 9
12-'19 Sony PlayStation 4 7.02 25
10-'19 Sony PlayStation 4 7.0.0 27
04-'19 Sony PlayStation 4 6.51 16
10-'17 Sony PlayStation 4 5.00 21
10-'16 Sony PlayStation 4 4.05 21
04-'16 Sony PlayStation 4 3.50 26
01-'16 Sony PlayStation 4 3.15 48
11-'15 Sony PlayStation 4 3.11 28
10-'15 Sony PlayStation 4 3.1 7
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

vanaf € 1.623,75

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Sony PlayStation 4

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim

vanaf € 529,99

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Consoles Sony PlayStation

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1904+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Ram-G-maN
8 december 2020 01:24
Eindelijk 2FA support. _/-\o_ Je kon bij Sony soms een eeuwigheid wachten op de verificatie SMS'n.

Wat minder leuk is dat je kunt zien of iemand online is met een PS5, om het extra in je gezicht te inwrijven dat je te laat was met het plaatsen van een bestelling. Bedankt Sony :+
0psdata
9 december 2020 16:25
Stop the presses: Sony has just released a PlayStation 4 firmware update that does something other than improving system performance.PS4 firmware update 8.03 is ready and available to download right now, and while the change is small, it's a nice quality of life feature.
0Hatsjoe
@sdziscool8 december 2020 01:20
Daarom staat het ook niet op de homepage maar als losse vermelding bij de "downloads" sectie. Dat is inderdaad een letterlijke copy-paste van de changelog, meer dan dat hoeft het niet te zijn. Het is geen review ofzo.

Veel mensen (waaronder ik) zijn geïnteresseerd in bepaalde software updates, dus voor mij heeft dit toegevoegde waarde.
0WhatsappHack
@sdziscool8 december 2020 01:22
Het meest voor de hand liggende antwoord is ook het juiste antwoord. Het doel is simpelweg om mensen te informeren over belangrijke software-updates en upgrades, niets meer of minder. Een van de nuttigste en belangrijkste zaken op Tweakers als je ‘t mij vraagt. :) Zo zie je vaak ook meteen of ‘t een zeer belangrijke update is of ff een weekje kan wachten om ‘t op je gemak te doen. Al helemaal fijn als reminder voor software die een hele trage development cycle heeft, dan wordt je er ff aan herinnert, erg fijn en handig. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 8 december 2020 01:24]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True