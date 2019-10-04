Versie 12 van PostgreSQL is uitgekomen. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 12 kan het deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog staat hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
Major enhancements in PostgreSQL 12 include:
- General performance improvements, including:
- Optimizations to space utilization and read/write performance for B-tree indexes
- Partitioning performance enhancements, including improved query performance on tables with thousands of partitions, improved insertion performance with INSERT and COPY, and the ability to execute
ALTER TABLE ATTACH PARTITIONwithout blocking queries
- Automatic (but overridable) inlining of common table expressions (CTEs)
- Reduction of WAL overhead for creation of GiST, GIN, and SP-GiST indexes
- Support for covering GiST indexes, via the
INCLUDEclause
- Multi-column most-common-value (MCV) statistics can be defined via CREATE STATISTICS, to support better plans for queries that test several non-uniformly-distributed columns
- Enhancements to administrative functionality, including:
-
REINDEX CONCURRENTLYcan rebuild an index without blocking writes to its table
- pg_checksums can enable/disable page checksums (used for detecting data corruption) in an offline cluster
- Progress reporting statistics for CREATE INDEX, REINDEX, CLUSTER, VACUUM FULL, and pg_checksums
- Support for the SQL/JSON path language
- Stored generated columns
- Nondeterministic ICU collations, enabling case-insensitive and accent-insensitive grouping and ordering
- New authentication features, including:
- Encryption of TCP/IP connections when using GSSAPI authentication
- Discovery of LDAP servers using DNS SRV records
- Multi-factor authentication, using the
clientcert=verify-fulloption combined with an additional authentication method in
pg_hba.conf