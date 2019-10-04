Versie 12 van PostgreSQL is uitgekomen. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 12 kan het deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog staat hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen: