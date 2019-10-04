Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PostgreSQL 12

PostgreSQL logo (75 pix) Versie 12 van PostgreSQL is uitgekomen. Dit populaire 'opensource relational database management system' draait op een groot aantal besturingssystemen en is daardoor uitstekend inzetbaar in diverse omgevingen. Het is een afgeleide van Ingres, nadat de hoofdontwikkelaar daarvan voor zichzelf is begonnen en deze database van opensource closedsource werd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 12 kan het deze pagina worden gevonden. De complete changelog staat hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

Major enhancements in PostgreSQL 12 include:
  • General performance improvements, including:
    • Optimizations to space utilization and read/write performance for B-tree indexes
    • Partitioning performance enhancements, including improved query performance on tables with thousands of partitions, improved insertion performance with INSERT and COPY, and the ability to execute ALTER TABLE ATTACH PARTITION without blocking queries
    • Automatic (but overridable) inlining of common table expressions (CTEs)
    • Reduction of WAL overhead for creation of GiST, GIN, and SP-GiST indexes
    • Support for covering GiST indexes, via the INCLUDE clause
    • Multi-column most-common-value (MCV) statistics can be defined via CREATE STATISTICS, to support better plans for queries that test several non-uniformly-distributed columns
  • Enhancements to administrative functionality, including:
  • Support for the SQL/JSON path language
  • Stored generated columns
  • Nondeterministic ICU collations, enabling case-insensitive and accent-insensitive grouping and ordering
  • New authentication features, including:
    • Encryption of TCP/IP connections when using GSSAPI authentication
    • Discovery of LDAP servers using DNS SRV records
    • Multi-factor authentication, using the clientcert=verify-full option combined with an additional authentication method in pg_hba.conf

Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website PostgreSQL
Download https://www.postgresql.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (4)

0Henkje.doc
4 oktober 2019 15:15
In een reactie van een oudere versie werd gevraagd om een update van pgadmin3.

Deze is inmiddels vervangen door versie 4.
https://www.pgadmin.org/download/
0Umbrah
@Henkje.doc4 oktober 2019 15:43
PGAdmin 4 is in veel aspecten een compleet ander pakket, en hoewel het gelukkig tegenwoordig >uit< z'n QML eigen "browser" is gegaan naar de systeembrowser, blijft het qua responsiveness en effectiviteit zo ontzettend ver achter op Oracle SQL Developer. Microsoft SQL Studio, en... PGAdmin 3. Ik gebruik het zelf ook, noodgedwongen, maar een backport naar PGAdmin 3 zal fijn zijn... zodat ik 4.x niet hoef te gebruiken...
0DitisKees
4 oktober 2019 15:22
Fijne database. Gebruik het in combinatie met PostGIS voor verschillende GIS toepassingen.
0wica
4 oktober 2019 15:30
Las gisteren dat Percona ook PostgresSQL gaat ondersteunen.
https://www.theregister.c...sql_and_mongodb_products/
