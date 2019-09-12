Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MobileIron Core 10.4.0.1 / 10.3.0.2 / 10.2.0.2

MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Tegenwoordig kun je dit ook onder enterprise mobility management, kortweg emm, plaatsen. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work. Met Help@Work kan bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk van afstand meekijken op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel. MobileIron heeft van Core versies 10.4.0.1, 10.3.0.2 en 10.2.0.2 uitgebracht. De lijsten met veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

Core v10.4.0.1 includes the following updates:
  • Apps@Work custom branding icon is now retained on MobileIron Core restart and upgrade
  • Bulk-added iPadOS 13 devices now successfully complete Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP) registration.
  • Due to a mismatch between MobileIron Core's hostname as set in MobileIron Core's Settings menu and as displayed/used in the browser, the Android app search functionality would appear empty - this issue is now fixed.
  • M@W fails to connect to Core when MDM profile is downloaded but not installed on iPad OS 13 - this issue is now fixed
  • Differential Integrated sentry sync not causing the BLOCK action on policy violation - this issue is now fixed.
  • iPadOS 13 devices now register successfully when added singly with a pre-registered iOS device PIN, despite iPadOS 13 devices reporting as macOS devices.
  • Previously, the SaaS policy would fail to save correctly in certain instances, and the details of the SaaS policy might be missing the Identity Certificate SCEP information. This issue is fixed.
  • Connection from Sentry to Core fails, Active sync and App tunnel entries fails to populate in UI - this issue is now fixed.
Core v10.3.0.2 includes the following updates:
  • DEP registration for iPadOS 13* will successfully register with Bulk Add with Password or PIN.
  • iPadOS 13 devices using IREG registration for iPadOS 13 with Bulk update or Single Add when not PIN Registration will report the correct OS version after registration is complete and will utilize the expected pending registration device..
  • Due to a mismatch between MobileIron Core's hostname as set in MobileIron Core's Settings menu and as displayed/used in the browser, the Android app search functionality could appear empty if Android enterprise was configured on the Core
  • iPadOS 13 devices will register successfully when added singly with a pre-registered iOS device PIN, despite iPadOS 13 devices reporting as macOS devices.
  • M@W fails to connect to Core when MDM profile is downloaded but not installed on iPad OS 13 - will no longer be an issue
Core v10.2.0.2 includes the following updates:
  • DEP registration for iPadOS 13* will successfully register with Bulk Add with Password or PIN.
  • iPadOS 13 devices using IREG registration for iPadOS 13 with Bulk update or Single Add when not PIN Registration will report the correct OS version after registration is complete and will utilize the expected pending registration device..
  • Due to a mismatch between MobileIron Core's hostname as set in MobileIron Core's Settings menu and as displayed/used in the browser, the Android app search functionality could appear empty if Android enterprise was configured on the Core
  • iPadOS 13 devices will register successfully when added singly with a pre-registered iOS device PIN, despite iPadOS 13 devices reporting as macOS devices.
  • M@W fails to connect to Core when MDM profile is downloaded but not installed on iPad OS 13 - will no longer be an issue
*If and when iPadOS 13 is generally available
Versienummer 10.4.0.1 / 10.3.0.2 / 10.2.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Website MobileIron
Download https://community.mobileiron.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Japke Rosink

12-09-2019 • 16:41

12-09-2019 • 16:41

Bron: MobileIron

