Software-update: MKVToolNix 36.0.0

Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 36 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: mkvmerge now allows appending AV1, VP8, VP9, H.264/AVC and
    H.265/HEVC tracks whose pixel dimensions differ. Implements #2582.
Bug fixes
  • source code: fixed building with Boost 1.71.0. Fixes #2599.
  • all: fixed the spelling of the H.264 & H.265 codec names.
  • mkvmerge: Blu-ray MPLS handling: mkvmerge will now find corresponding M2TS
    files even if the clip_codec_identifier playlist item field is not set to
    M2TS in the MPLS file. Fixes #2601.
  • mkvmerge: fixed handling of text files that use both DOS-style and
    Unix-style line endings resulting in problems such as text subtitle files
    not being parsed correctly. Fixes #2594.

Versienummer 36.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-08-2019 • 19:34

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

