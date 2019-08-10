Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 36 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: mkvmerge now allows appending AV1, VP8, VP9, H.264/AVC and
H.265/HEVC tracks whose pixel dimensions differ. Implements #2582.
- source code: fixed building with Boost 1.71.0. Fixes #2599.
- all: fixed the spelling of the H.264 & H.265 codec names.
- mkvmerge: Blu-ray MPLS handling: mkvmerge will now find corresponding M2TS
files even if the
clip_codec_identifierplaylist item field is not set to
M2TSin the MPLS file. Fixes #2601.
- mkvmerge: fixed handling of text files that use both DOS-style and
Unix-style line endings resulting in problems such as text subtitle files
not being parsed correctly. Fixes #2594.