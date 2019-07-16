Oracle heeft de vijfde update voor versie 6.0 van VirtualBox uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following items were fixed and/or added: User interface: fix issue inputing controller names (bug #11579)

User interface: fix resize problems with recent Linux hosts (bug #18677)

Serial: fixed guru meditation when raw mode is enabled (bug #18632)

Serial: fixed possible VM crash under certain circumstances

USB: Fixed "unrecoverable error" problems in OHCI emulation (bug #18593, 6.0.6 regression)

USB: improve captured device identification

VBoxManage: fix reversed reporting of audio input and output (thank you Socratis Kalogrianitis)

VBoxManage: fix controlling recording for running machine (bug #18723)

Guest control service: various fixes

Windows hosts: fix problems copying files from shared folders (bug #18569)

Linux hosts: kernel module build fixes for various kernels (bug #18316)

Linux hosts: support UEFI secure boot driver signing on Ubuntu and Debian hosts (bug #11577)

Linux hosts: fix focus grabbing problems with recent Qt versions (builds from source only; thank you Fabian Vogt (SUSE) and Larry Finger; bug #18745)

Windows guests: many shared folders fixes

Windows guests: fix other services failing if seamless mode was not available

Linux guests: kernel module build fixes for various kernels (bugs #18677 and #18697; fixes by Larry Finger and Gianfranco Costamagna)

Linux guests: do not try to load old versions of libcrypt on recent guests in Guest Additions tools (bug #18682)

Linux guests: udev rules for guest kernel modules did not always take effect in time

Linux guests/VMSVGA: do not forget the guest screen size after a guest reboot

OS/2 guests: various shared folder fixes