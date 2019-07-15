Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource en crossplatform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de meest gangbare formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met meerdere sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 19.07.15 van Shotcut uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and Improvements
Fixes
- Changed Average Bitrate for libopus audio codec to set vbr to constrained.
- Changed Crop: Source to use the source clip’s resolution as maximum for parameters.
- Changed the Convert to Edit-friendly and Reverse “better” option from ProRes to DNxHR, which is faster.
- Changed the Convert to Edit-friendly and Reverse “best” option from FFV1 to Ut Video, which is faster.
- Improved full range handling in Convert to Edit-friendly and Reverse by respecting an override in Properties > Color Range.
- Improved detection of full range color in video clips.
- Changed ripple move on the Timeline to push the clips when the drop zone is a gap.
- Added “ - Converted” into the suggested file name when using Properties > Convert to Edit-friendly…
- Added a status message at the start of opening a project.
- Added a drop-down of common frame rates to Export and Custom Video Mode.
- Added a dialog to ask if the standard, fractional frame rate was intended in Export and Custom Video Mode.
- Added a HD 1080p 50 fps video mode.
- Fixed Timer video filter shows incorrect decimals.
- Fixed clips that become INVALID were saved as uneditable text clips.
- Fixed a crash in Wave video filter.
- Fixed a crash when changing clip Speed to something very low.
- Fixed long Projects folder path in the New Project view.
- Fixed the temporary backup file is empty when saving MLT XML.
- Fixed saving existing project on Dropbox gives an error.
- Fixed advanced keyframes removed when trimming.
- Fixed loading the frame rate from an export preset.
- Fixed multiple Stabilize video filter analysis jobs may try to write to the same .stab file.
- Fixed reported timecode of failed Export job if (Frames/sec is not 25 or not changed in Advanced > Video).
- Fixed incorrect audio waveform after Undo after insert/paste into Timeline.
- Fixed filters added to a clip with a transition are not the correct length and not active during the transition.
- Fixed Blur: Gaussian filter makes bottom 3 rows of the image with black or garbage.
- Fixed help text in the New Project view may be truncated without scroll bar.
- Fixed Crop: Circle > Radius = 100% not completely extended.
- Fixed loading image sequences that do not put leading zeroes into their number (bug introduced in v19.06).