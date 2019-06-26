Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Asuswrt-Merlin 384.12

Asuswrt-merlin Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.12 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

The highlights of changes in 384.12:
  • Merged GPL 384_45717 for non-AX models, with 382_51634/51640 binary blobs for the RT-AC87U and RT-AC3200.
  • Implemented support for WS Discovery. This allows Windows clients without SMBv1 support to discover your router's network shares.
  • Updated components: nano 4.2, OpenSSL-10x to 1.0.2s, OpenSSL11x to 1.1.1c, curl 7.65.1 and miniupnpd 20190604 snapshot.
  • Classification page now shows local clients by their names instead of their IP
  • Reworked handling of up/down events in OpenVPN, resolved a number of issues/limitations.
  • Added firewall to OpenVPN clients, which is enabled by default. This prevents remote servers from accessing your LAN through the VPN tunnel. If you have a site-to-site tunnel, or another setup where you are expecting inbound traffic to be sent to you through the tunnel then you can disable the firewall on the OpenVPN client page.
  • The router will now directly use the WAN-configured DNS for name resolution done on the router itself by default. The option is still configurable under Tools -> Other Settings for those who have a particular need that requires the former default behaviour. This matches how stock firmware works, and this change has zero impact on your LAN clients.
  • SSL certificates generated on the router will now use a random serial number, which might help browsers that don't like having different certificates with the same serial number but a different signature.
  • Network Analysis page on non-HND router now also use the Netool daemon, however they still use the original busybox version of traceroute (the newer version is not compatible with older uclibc versions)
  • Resolved IPv6 connectivity issues on the RT-AX88U (fix backported from other models)
Please review the changelog for the complete list of changes.

Versienummer 384.12
Releasestatus Final
Website Asuswrt-Merlin
Download https://www.asuswrt-merlin.net/download
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-06-2019 05:53
0 • submitter: t_weak

26-06-2019 • 05:53

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: t_weak

Bron: Asuswrt-Merlin

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Asus RT-AC68U

vanaf € 99,95

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Asus RT-AC66U

vanaf € 99,89

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Asus RT-AC87U

vanaf € 154,90

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Asus RT-AC53 AC750

vanaf € 46,99

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Asus RT-AC87W Wit

vanaf € 177,49

Alles over dit product

Asus RT-AC88U

vanaf € 219,-

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Asus RT-AC3100

geen prijs bekend

Asus RT-AC3200

vanaf € 169,-

Score: 4.5

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Modems en routers Asus

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Smartphones

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True