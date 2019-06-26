Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC87 en RT-AC5300, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert, toe te voegen aan de code. De complete changelog voor versie 384.12 is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

The highlights of changes in 384.12: Merged GPL 384_45717 for non-AX models, with 382_51634/51640 binary blobs for the RT-AC87U and RT-AC3200.

Implemented support for WS Discovery. This allows Windows clients without SMBv1 support to discover your router's network shares.

Updated components: nano 4.2, OpenSSL-10x to 1.0.2s, OpenSSL11x to 1.1.1c, curl 7.65.1 and miniupnpd 20190604 snapshot.

Classification page now shows local clients by their names instead of their IP

Reworked handling of up/down events in OpenVPN, resolved a number of issues/limitations.

Added firewall to OpenVPN clients, which is enabled by default. This prevents remote servers from accessing your LAN through the VPN tunnel. If you have a site-to-site tunnel, or another setup where you are expecting inbound traffic to be sent to you through the tunnel then you can disable the firewall on the OpenVPN client page.

The router will now directly use the WAN-configured DNS for name resolution done on the router itself by default. The option is still configurable under Tools -> Other Settings for those who have a particular need that requires the former default behaviour. This matches how stock firmware works, and this change has zero impact on your LAN clients.

SSL certificates generated on the router will now use a random serial number, which might help browsers that don't like having different certificates with the same serial number but a different signature.

Network Analysis page on non-HND router now also use the Netool daemon, however they still use the original busybox version of traceroute (the newer version is not compatible with older uclibc versions)

Resolved IPv6 connectivity issues on the RT-AX88U (fix backported from other models) Please review the changelog for the complete list of changes.