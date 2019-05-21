FinalWire heeft een nieuwe versie van AIDA64 uitgebracht. Dit programma is de opvolger van Everest, dat op zijn beurt de opvolger van AIDA32 en AIDA16 was. Met AIDA64 kan een uitgebreid overzicht van alle in de computer aanwezige hard- en software worden verkregen. Vooral handig zijn de directe links naar de pagina's waar specifieke drivers en firmware van de diverse onderdelen kunnen worden gedownload. Daarnaast kunnen er diverse benchmarks mee worden uitgevoerd en is er uitgebreide hardwaremonitoring. AIDA64 is beschikbaar in de versies Extreme, Engineer, Business en Network Audit, en met prijzen die beginnen bij 40 dollar voor een persoonlijke licentie. De changelog voor versie 6.00 ziet er als volgt uit:

A new cutting edge 64-bit multi-threaded hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2, AVX-512, BMI2, and XOP optimizations. For legacy systems the benchmark is available in 32-bit version fully optimized for old processors like AMD K5, K6, K7, K8, K10 as well as the whole Intel Pentium family. The old SHA1 hash benchmark and the VP8 benchmark have been retired from the main set of AIDA64 benchmarks. However, the SHA1 benchmark can still be used from the GPGPU Benchmark Panel.

AIDA64 CPUID Panel, Cache & Memory Benchmark panel, GPGPU Benchmark panel, System Stability Test, and all cache, memory and processor benchmarks are fully optimized for AMD Zen 2 Matisse high-performance desktop processors as well as for AMD Epyc Rome server and workstation processors, utilizing AVX2, FMA3, AES-NI and SHA instructions. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controllers and integrated south bridges of various AMD Zen 2 processors. Preliminary support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices. Preliminary support for AMD Zen 2 APUs and AMD Navi GPUs.

Operating system details, installed programs list, and security software information for the upcoming Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update Version 1903. Optimized and fixed ACPI query, tree enumeration and temperature measurement modules.

Multi-threaded OpenCL GPGPU benchmarks, graphics processor, OpenGL and GPGPU details, temperature and cooling fan monitoring for the latest GPUs: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 16, Radeon Pro Vega 20, Radeon VII; nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce MX230, GeForce MX250, GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile, GeForce RTX 2070 Mobile, Tesla T4, Titan RTX. BeadaPanel LCD and SteelSeries Rival 710 OLED display support. Corsair H100i Platinum and H115i Platinum liquid cooler sensor support. Cooler Master MP750 RGB LED mousepad support. Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support.