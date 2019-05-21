Phil Harvey heeft versie 11.44 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Sinds versie 11.40 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 11.44
Changes in version 11.43 - "Write HEIC and CR3"
- Added ability to extract XMP as a block from XMP files
- Prevent ExifIFD from being deleted from any RAW file type
- Fixed problem where some Canon tags couldn't be written in CR3 files
- Fixed problem reading QuickTime Keys tags with a space in the tag ID
- Fixed incorrect family 1 group when reading some QuickTime Keys tags
Changes in version 11.42
- Added ability to write/create EXIF and write ICC_Profile in HEIC images
- Added ability to write/create EXIF and write MakerNotes in CR3 images (one might hope/expect EXIF to be stored in the same location for HEIC and CR3 since they are both based on the QuickTime file format, but in fact they couldn't be more different, and both are much more complicated than necessary, which of course follows the seemingly established practice of intentional obfuscation and zero standardization in video metadata)
- Added support for QuickTime ItemList:Author and Keys:DisplayName tags
- Prevent MakerNotes from being deleted from any RAW file type
- Fixed writing of XMP in HEIC files to conform with the HEIC specification (obviously, Apple couldn't put this XMP in the same place as any other QuickTime-based file format, because Apple is, after all, king of "Let's reinvent the wheel!")
- Fixed problem where API WriteMode option wouldn't always prevent groups from being created when group creation was disabled
Changes in version 11.41
- Added ability to edit ThumbnailImage in Canon MOV videos
- Improved verbose hex dump for HEIC files
- Fixed another "Chunk offset outside movie data" error when writing some HEIC files
- Added write support and improved language handling for 3GP QuickTime tags
- Fixed format problems writing some binary values to QuickTime tags
- Fixed some language translations (thanks Herbert Kauer)