Mozilla heeft versie 67 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de tiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. In versie 67 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New
Fixed
- Firefox 67 demonstrates improved performance thanks to a number of changes, such as:
Learn more about our approach to performance in 67 in the Mozilla blog.
- Lowering priority of
setTimeoutduring page load
- Delayed component initialization until after start up
- Painting sooner during page load but less often
- Suspending unused tabs
- Users can block known cryptominers and fingerprinters in the Custom settings of their Content Blocking preferences.
- Keyboard accessibility has improved in the latest version of Firefox. Toolbar and toolbar overflow menu are both fully keyboard accessible: keyboard users can now access add-ons, the downloads panel, the overflow, Page actions and Firefox menus, and much more.
- Private Browsing sees both usability and security improvements:
- Save passwords in private browsing mode
- Choose which extensions to exclude from private tabs
- A myriad of new features help make Firefox easier to use:
- We’ve added a toolbar menu for your Firefox Account to provide more transparency for when you are synced, sharing data across devices and with Firefox. Personalize the appearance of the menu with your own avatar
- Tabs can now be pinned from the Page Actions menu in the address bar
- Firefox will highlight useful features (like Pin Tabs) when users are most likely to benefit from them.
- Easier access to your list of saved logins from the main menu and login autocomplete. Learn about all the ways you can manage your passwords in Firefox.
- The Import Data from Another Browser feature is now also available from the File menu
- Users will be able to run different Firefox installs side by side by default so that you can run the beta and release versions simultaneously
- Firefox will now protect you against running older versions of the browser which can lead to data corruption and stability issues
- Firefox is upgrading to the newer, higher performance, AV1 decoder known as ‘dav1d’
- WebRender is gradually enabled by default on Windows 10 desktops with NVIDIA graphics cards
- Mozilla’s highest performing JavaScript compiler now supports ARM64 Windows devices.
- Enable FIDO U2F API, and permit registrations for Google Accounts
- Some users will see experiments with an improved Pocket experience in Firefox Home with different layouts and more topical content.
Changed
- Various security fixes
Developer
- Firefox no longer supports handling webcal: links with 30boxes.com
- Change to extensions in Private Windows: Any new extensions you add to the browser won’t work in Private Windows unless you allow this in the settings.
- Users will no longer be able to upload and share screenshots through the Firefox Screenshots server. Users who want to keep existing screenshots need to export them before the server shuts down in the coming months.
- Included Twemoji Mozilla font updated to support Emoji 11.0 🥳
- Font and date adjustments to accommodate the new Reiwa era in Japan
- The DevTools Changes panel now supports copying modified CSS. You can either copy the full changes or individual changed rules.
- CSS Viewport-compat - Firefox for Android's mobile viewport behavior is now aligned with other browsers, resolving known compatibility issues with websites.
- JavaScript module imports - Firefox now supports dynamic module imports.
- New streamlined worker debugging in the JavaScript Debugger with the new Threads panel.
- New inline breakpoints provided by the JavaScript Debugger give a much higher fidelity and reliability for pausing in specific locations within a line of code.
