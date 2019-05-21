Mozilla heeft versie 67 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de tiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. In versie 67 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 67.0 voor macOS (Fries)