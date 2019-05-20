Microsoft heeft versie 15.9.12 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Issues Fixed in 15.9.12



These are the customer-reported issues addressed in 15.9.12: Access violation C++ /CLI 15.9.5 ISO C++ Latest Draft Standard since 15.9.5.

An error occurred loading this property page (CSS & JSON).

Visual Studio 2017 crashing when editing package.json.

Opening package.json locks up Visual Studio.

PGO Code Gen Bug - Vectorized instruction accessing memory OOB.

Bad code gen in recursive bucket split routine.

Compiler optimization bug in 15.8.9.

We have fixed a linker error LNK4020 when using PCH, /Zi, and /GL in distributed build systems, such as IncrediBuild. The C++ compiler backend now correctly associates CIL OBJs with their corresponding compiler generated PDB when generating debug info for cross-module inlining. Security Advisory Notices CVE-2019-0727 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service improperly performs certain file operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could delete files in arbitrary locations. To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would require unprivileged access to a vulnerable system. The security update addresses the vulnerability by securing locations the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector performs file operations in.