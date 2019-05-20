Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 15.9.12

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 15.9.12 van Visual Studio 2017 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De hele waslijst veranderingen van de 2017-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De wijzigingen van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Issues Fixed in 15.9.12

These are the customer-reported issues addressed in 15.9.12:
  • Access violation C++ /CLI 15.9.5 ISO C++ Latest Draft Standard since 15.9.5.
  • An error occurred loading this property page (CSS & JSON).
  • Visual Studio 2017 crashing when editing package.json.
  • Opening package.json locks up Visual Studio.
  • PGO Code Gen Bug - Vectorized instruction accessing memory OOB.
  • Bad code gen in recursive bucket split routine.
  • Compiler optimization bug in 15.8.9.
  • We have fixed a linker error LNK4020 when using PCH, /Zi, and /GL in distributed build systems, such as IncrediBuild. The C++ compiler backend now correctly associates CIL OBJs with their corresponding compiler generated PDB when generating debug info for cross-module inlining.
Security Advisory Notices
  • CVE-2019-0727 Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
    An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector Service improperly performs certain file operations. An attacker who successfully exploited this vulnerability could delete files in arbitrary locations. To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would require unprivileged access to a vulnerable system. The security update addresses the vulnerability by securing locations the Diagnostics Hub Standard Collector performs file operations in.
Door Japke Rosink

20-05-2019 15:35
20-05-2019 • 15:35

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (6)

+1Slingeraap2
20 mei 2019 15:54
Waarom zou je dit nog nemen als 2019 er al is? Die heb ik al meer dan een maand geleden geinstalleerd.
+2faim
@Slingeraap220 mei 2019 15:59
Dit betreft een update? Bedrijven die een jaar geleden allemaal licenties hebben aangeschaft voor 2017 zullen nu niet direct gaan overstappen naar 2019.
+1jp
@Slingeraap220 mei 2019 16:00
Als je in een VS2017 project aan het werk bent, zie ik geen reden om ineens je IDE te upgraden als de oude nog ondersteund wordt, om eens wat te noemen.
+1MaestroMaus
@Slingeraap220 mei 2019 16:04
Omdat sommige organisaties afspreken welke tooling ze gebruiken voor een bepaald project en niet van deze tooling af mogen wijken tenzij er een wijziging gedaan wordt van de afspraken. Dit voorkomt dat verschillende programmeurs met verschillende tools voor problemen gaan zorgen en maakt het makkelijker vanuit de software beheer kant om de teams te ondersteunen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MaestroMaus op 20 mei 2019 16:04]

+1Rub3s
@Slingeraap220 mei 2019 16:08
Ik vind 2019 nog niet helemaal bruikbaar. Ik kom nog wel es een probleem tegen, bijvoorbeeld als ik werk met entityframework (database first). Bij een update van de database wordt dan het model bijvoorbeeld niet geupdate. Bij sommige projecten lijkt ie ook allerlei classes, namespaces niet te herkennen, terwijl die projecten prima werken in 2017.
0faim
20 mei 2019 15:57
Visual Studio 2017 crashing when editing package.json.
Prettig :+
