Asus heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn RT-AC68U, RT-AC86U, RT-AC88U en RT-AC5300 beschikbaar gesteld. Deze routers kunnen clients zowel bedraad als draadloos van netwerktoegang voorzien op basis van 802.11ac met drie tot acht antennes, afhankelijk van het model. Verder zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig, zodat een printer of externe opslag over het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. De nieuwe firmware heeft versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45717 en de download is tussen de 40 en 66MB groot. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ASUS RT-AC68U Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717 Fixed DDoS vulnerability.

Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.

Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.

ASUS RT-AC5300 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717



Security Fix Fixed DDoS vulnerability.

Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.

Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.

Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution.

Fixed CVE-2018-20334

Fixed CVE-2018-20336

Fixed null pointer issue. Thanks for CodeBreaker of STARLabs’ contribution.

Fixed AiCloud buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Resecurity International's contribution. Bug Fix Fixed AiMesh LAN IP issue when router using IPv6 WAN.

Fixed AIMesh connection issues.

Fixed Network Map related issues.

Fixed Download Master icon disappear issue.

Fixed LAN PC cannot find router name in My Network Places when enabling Samba service.

Fixed LAN LED not blinking problem.