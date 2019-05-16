Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Asus RT-AC68U/AC86U/AC88U/AC5300 3.0.0.4.384.45717

Asus logo (27 pix)Asus heeft nieuwe firmware voor zijn RT-AC68U, RT-AC86U, RT-AC88U en RT-AC5300 beschikbaar gesteld. Deze routers kunnen clients zowel bedraad als draadloos van netwerktoegang voorzien op basis van 802.11ac met drie tot acht antennes, afhankelijk van het model. Verder zijn er twee usb-poorten aanwezig, zodat een printer of externe opslag over het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. De nieuwe firmware heeft versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45717 en de download is tussen de 40 en 66MB groot. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

ASUS RT-AC68U Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717
  • Fixed DDoS vulnerability.
  • Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.
  • Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.
  • Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution.
ASUS RT-AC86U Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717
  • Fixed DDoS vulnerability.
  • Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.
  • Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.
  • Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution.
ASUS RT-AC88U Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717
  • Fixed DDoS vulnerability.
  • Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.
  • Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.
  • Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution.
ASUS RT-AC5300 Firmware version 3.0.0.4.384.45717

Security Fix
  • Fixed DDoS vulnerability.
  • Fixed AiCloud vulnerability. Thanks for Matt Cundari's contribution.
  • Fixed command injection vulnerability. Thanks for S1mba Lu's contribution.
  • Fixed buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Javier Aguinaga's contribution.
  • Fixed CVE-2018-20334
  • Fixed CVE-2018-20336
  • Fixed null pointer issue. Thanks for CodeBreaker of STARLabs’ contribution.
  • Fixed AiCloud buffer overflow vulnerability. Thanks for Resecurity International's contribution.
Bug Fix
  • Fixed AiMesh LAN IP issue when router using IPv6 WAN.
  • Fixed AIMesh connection issues.
  • Fixed Network Map related issues.
  • Fixed Download Master icon disappear issue.
  • Fixed LAN PC cannot find router name in My Network Places when enabling Samba service.
  • Fixed LAN LED not blinking problem.
Versienummer 3.0.0.4.384.45717
Releasestatus Final
Website Aus
Download https://www.asus.com/us/support/
Licentietype Freeware
16 mei 2019 11:49
Deze update is inmiddels ook voor RT-AC87U beschikbaar maar de download en update funktie in de router zelf werkt niet goed bij de AC87U voor deze versie (link naar de file is incorrect).
Je moet hem manueel downloaden van de support pagina op de Asus site en dan zelf uploaden naar de router.
