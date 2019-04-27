Er is met versienummer 4.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.359 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :

What's new in this release: Support for builtin libraries in PE format even on Unix.

Updated version of the Mono engine.

More implementation of the Debug Engine DLL.

Support for the Command Link standard control.

Improved Edit control sizing in CJK locales. Bugs fixed in 4.7 (total 34): 11985: Status bar of D3D9 app window disappearing

15934: Can't see Worms 2 intro films as they play (mciavi32 missing support to MCI_MCIAVI_PLAY_FULLSCREEN)

15980: Multiple applications expect security descriptors present in process object/token (Rhapsody 2, Rockstar Games Social Club v1.x)

29921: Microsoft Visual Studio 2005, 2008, 2010 Express installer shows highlighted items incorrectly

41212: Alt-Tab in full-screen on resolutions other than native causes a crash

42518: WinVerifyTrust fails for signatures using SHA256 digest

44656: Multiple applications need ntdll.NtSuspendProcess and ntdll.NtResumeProcess implementation (Crashpad/Chromium/CEF, Oracle Data Visualization Desktop, cbwin)

45543: Multiple games and applications crash in dwrite due to invalid index access to cluster array (Rekordbox 5.3.0, SpellForce 3)

45703: Microsoft Office 365 applications crash on startup (Microsoft AppV ISV virtual filesystem technology requires several native and core API to be hot-patchable)

45819: Symantec Eraser Control Driver 'eeCtrl64.sys' (Norton 360) fails in driver entry point due to 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExInitializeResourceLite' stub (needs STATUS_SUCCESS)

45963: Multiple applications need setupapi.SetupDiInstallDeviceInterfaces and setupapi.SetupDiRegisterCoDeviceInstallers stubs for HID device driver install

46174: Multiple apps (Halo Online Voice Chat, Discord, Miro Realtimeboard) crashes on unimplemented function qwave.dll.QOSCreateHandle

46378: WarGaming.net Game Center crashes when installing games or self-updates

46626: UPlay fails to start : "Error at hooking API LoadStringA" (UPlay's hooking engine can't handle ENDBR32 instruction inserted at non-hotpatch API entries due to distro build environments '-fcf-protection')

46685: AviUtl: Can't specify 4 digits number as image size in new project dialog.

46794: Skyrim crashes upon clicking Continue on macOS

46899: SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer: user can't accept license terms (richedit20 ITextRange::ScrollIntoView lacks handling of 'tomEnd')

46927: Oracle Java SE Runtime Environment 7/8, OpenJDK JVM for Windows with '-XX:+UseNUMA' setting needs kernel32.dll.VirtualAllocExNuma (Minecraft)

46934: Oracle Java SE Runtime Environment 7/8, OpenJDK JVM for Windows: InternalError: Should not get here at sun.nio.fs.WindowsNativeDispatcher.FindFirstStream0

46953: Watch_Dogs crashes after intro

46971: Multiple games crash at launch (Sniper Elite V2, Sniper Elite 3)

46974: Assetto Corsa sometimes crashes when clicking on buttons in the setup menu

46996: Improvements to the 7.1 and 5.1 to stereo conversion

46998: Yakuza Kiwami: Controllers aren't detected

46999: Controller with invalid HID range value causes division by zero error

47009: msi x64 installation file created by Visual Studio cannot be uninstalled

47022: Multiple performance monitor applications fail to display system physical/committed virtual memory usage (Sysinternals Process Explorer v16.x, builtin Taskmgr)

47031: widl generates invalid typelib when importing types from multiple typelibs

47034: Star Wars The Old Republic - Certificate Authentication Failed with wine-dev 4.6 (regression)

47039: Shantae Risky's Revenge has a blank screen in Wine 4.6

47051: Microsoft Excel 2016 (Office 365) crashes on startup (Microsoft AppV ISV virtual filesystem technology requires kernel32.CreateActCtxW to be hot-patchable)

47055: Unloaded modules traces are not accessible (RtlGetUnloadEventTraceEx)

47063: Command Link Support in Wine

47065: Vocaloid 5 (.NET 4.x app) crashes on startup (needs 'Win32_OperatingSystem' WMI class 'SystemDrive' property)