Er is met versienummer 4.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.359 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 4.7 (total 34):
- Support for builtin libraries in PE format even on Unix.
- Updated version of the Mono engine.
- More implementation of the Debug Engine DLL.
- Support for the Command Link standard control.
- Improved Edit control sizing in CJK locales.
- 11985: Status bar of D3D9 app window disappearing
- 15934: Can't see Worms 2 intro films as they play (mciavi32 missing support to MCI_MCIAVI_PLAY_FULLSCREEN)
- 15980: Multiple applications expect security descriptors present in process object/token (Rhapsody 2, Rockstar Games Social Club v1.x)
- 29921: Microsoft Visual Studio 2005, 2008, 2010 Express installer shows highlighted items incorrectly
- 41212: Alt-Tab in full-screen on resolutions other than native causes a crash
- 42518: WinVerifyTrust fails for signatures using SHA256 digest
- 44656: Multiple applications need ntdll.NtSuspendProcess and ntdll.NtResumeProcess implementation (Crashpad/Chromium/CEF, Oracle Data Visualization Desktop, cbwin)
- 45543: Multiple games and applications crash in dwrite due to invalid index access to cluster array (Rekordbox 5.3.0, SpellForce 3)
- 45703: Microsoft Office 365 applications crash on startup (Microsoft AppV ISV virtual filesystem technology requires several native and core API to be hot-patchable)
- 45819: Symantec Eraser Control Driver 'eeCtrl64.sys' (Norton 360) fails in driver entry point due to 'ntoskrnl.exe.ExInitializeResourceLite' stub (needs STATUS_SUCCESS)
- 45963: Multiple applications need setupapi.SetupDiInstallDeviceInterfaces and setupapi.SetupDiRegisterCoDeviceInstallers stubs for HID device driver install
- 46174: Multiple apps (Halo Online Voice Chat, Discord, Miro Realtimeboard) crashes on unimplemented function qwave.dll.QOSCreateHandle
- 46378: WarGaming.net Game Center crashes when installing games or self-updates
- 46626: UPlay fails to start : "Error at hooking API LoadStringA" (UPlay's hooking engine can't handle ENDBR32 instruction inserted at non-hotpatch API entries due to distro build environments '-fcf-protection')
- 46685: AviUtl: Can't specify 4 digits number as image size in new project dialog.
- 46794: Skyrim crashes upon clicking Continue on macOS
- 46899: SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer: user can't accept license terms (richedit20 ITextRange::ScrollIntoView lacks handling of 'tomEnd')
- 46927: Oracle Java SE Runtime Environment 7/8, OpenJDK JVM for Windows with '-XX:+UseNUMA' setting needs kernel32.dll.VirtualAllocExNuma (Minecraft)
- 46934: Oracle Java SE Runtime Environment 7/8, OpenJDK JVM for Windows: InternalError: Should not get here at sun.nio.fs.WindowsNativeDispatcher.FindFirstStream0
- 46953: Watch_Dogs crashes after intro
- 46971: Multiple games crash at launch (Sniper Elite V2, Sniper Elite 3)
- 46974: Assetto Corsa sometimes crashes when clicking on buttons in the setup menu
- 46996: Improvements to the 7.1 and 5.1 to stereo conversion
- 46998: Yakuza Kiwami: Controllers aren't detected
- 46999: Controller with invalid HID range value causes division by zero error
- 47009: msi x64 installation file created by Visual Studio cannot be uninstalled
- 47022: Multiple performance monitor applications fail to display system physical/committed virtual memory usage (Sysinternals Process Explorer v16.x, builtin Taskmgr)
- 47031: widl generates invalid typelib when importing types from multiple typelibs
- 47034: Star Wars The Old Republic - Certificate Authentication Failed with wine-dev 4.6 (regression)
- 47039: Shantae Risky's Revenge has a blank screen in Wine 4.6
- 47051: Microsoft Excel 2016 (Office 365) crashes on startup (Microsoft AppV ISV virtual filesystem technology requires kernel32.CreateActCtxW to be hot-patchable)
- 47055: Unloaded modules traces are not accessible (RtlGetUnloadEventTraceEx)
- 47063: Command Link Support in Wine
- 47065: Vocaloid 5 (.NET 4.x app) crashes on startup (needs 'Win32_OperatingSystem' WMI class 'SystemDrive' property)