Versie 2.0.6.5 van YUMI is uitgekomen. YUMI staat voor Your Universal Multiboot Installer en is een Windows-programma waarmee de installatie-iso's van een groot aantal Linux-distributies op een usb-stick geplaatst kunnen worden. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor Windows-installatie-cd's, antivirus-rescue-cd's en andere tools. Daardoor hoeven die niet meer eerst op een cd of dvd gebrand te worden, maar kan de installatie vanaf de zelfstartende usb-stick worden uitgevoerd. Wat YUMI onderscheidt, is dat er verschillende iso's kunnen worden toegevoegd, die als keuzes in een bootmenu terechtkomen. Sinds versie 2.0.5.9 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 2.0.6.5: Fix to support System Rescue CD 6.0.3, and HD Sentinel Changes in version 2.0.6.4: Quick update to add support for newer System Rescue CD 6.0.2+ Changes in version 2.0.6.3: Fix broken bootloader from version 2.0.6.2. Changes in version 2.0.6.2: Update Fedora boot method.

Remove changing of generic.lst to $ISOFileName.lst as sometimes the filename becomes too long to detect.

Consolidate generic.lst entries into basic.lst. Create syslinux.bin file to be used for chainloading. Changes in version 2.0.6.1a: Update to support newer Ubuntu and derivatives using initrd instead of initrd.lz,.gz, etc. Changes in version 2.0.6.1: Include ability to see which Disk the drive letter is on.

Improve DiskWipe option – rescan before creating a new partition. Changes in version 2.0.6.0: Set Fat32 and NTFS Format options to format only the selected Volume Drive Letter.

Include a new option to Wipe Entire Disk (including all attached Volumes/Partitions).

The Wipe Entire Disk option can be used to Restore USB drives made bootable with DD, or to convert them back to use a single partition with a bootable MBR.