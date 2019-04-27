Versie 2.0.6.5 van YUMI is uitgekomen. YUMI staat voor Your Universal Multiboot Installer en is een Windows-programma waarmee de installatie-iso's van een groot aantal Linux-distributies op een usb-stick geplaatst kunnen worden. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor Windows-installatie-cd's, antivirus-rescue-cd's en andere tools. Daardoor hoeven die niet meer eerst op een cd of dvd gebrand te worden, maar kan de installatie vanaf de zelfstartende usb-stick worden uitgevoerd. Wat YUMI onderscheidt, is dat er verschillende iso's kunnen worden toegevoegd, die als keuzes in een bootmenu terechtkomen. Sinds versie 2.0.5.9 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:
Changes in version 2.0.6.5:
Changes in version 2.0.6.4:
- Fix to support System Rescue CD 6.0.3, and HD Sentinel
Changes in version 2.0.6.3:
- Quick update to add support for newer System Rescue CD 6.0.2+
Changes in version 2.0.6.2:
- Fix broken bootloader from version 2.0.6.2.
Changes in version 2.0.6.1a:
- Update Fedora boot method.
- Remove changing of generic.lst to $ISOFileName.lst as sometimes the filename becomes too long to detect.
- Consolidate generic.lst entries into basic.lst. Create syslinux.bin file to be used for chainloading.
Changes in version 2.0.6.1:
- Update to support newer Ubuntu and derivatives using initrd instead of initrd.lz,.gz, etc.
Changes in version 2.0.6.0:
- Include ability to see which Disk the drive letter is on.
- Improve DiskWipe option – rescan before creating a new partition.
- Set Fat32 and NTFS Format options to format only the selected Volume Drive Letter.
- Include a new option to Wipe Entire Disk (including all attached Volumes/Partitions).
- The Wipe Entire Disk option can be used to Restore USB drives made bootable with DD, or to convert them back to use a single partition with a bootable MBR.