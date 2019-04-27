Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: YUMI 2.0.6.5

Universal USB Installer logo (45 pix) Versie 2.0.6.5 van YUMI is uitgekomen. YUMI staat voor Your Universal Multiboot Installer en is een Windows-programma waarmee de installatie-iso's van een groot aantal Linux-distributies op een usb-stick geplaatst kunnen worden. Daarnaast is er ondersteuning voor Windows-installatie-cd's, antivirus-rescue-cd's en andere tools. Daardoor hoeven die niet meer eerst op een cd of dvd gebrand te worden, maar kan de installatie vanaf de zelfstartende usb-stick worden uitgevoerd. Wat YUMI onderscheidt, is dat er verschillende iso's kunnen worden toegevoegd, die als keuzes in een bootmenu terechtkomen. Sinds versie 2.0.5.9 zijn de volgende veranderingen doorgevoerd:

Changes in version 2.0.6.5:
  • Fix to support System Rescue CD 6.0.3, and HD Sentinel
Changes in version 2.0.6.4:
  • Quick update to add support for newer System Rescue CD 6.0.2+
Changes in version 2.0.6.3:
  • Fix broken bootloader from version 2.0.6.2.
Changes in version 2.0.6.2:
  • Update Fedora boot method.
  • Remove changing of generic.lst to $ISOFileName.lst as sometimes the filename becomes too long to detect.
  • Consolidate generic.lst entries into basic.lst. Create syslinux.bin file to be used for chainloading.
Changes in version 2.0.6.1a:
  • Update to support newer Ubuntu and derivatives using initrd instead of initrd.lz,.gz, etc.
Changes in version 2.0.6.1:
  • Include ability to see which Disk the drive letter is on.
  • Improve DiskWipe option – rescan before creating a new partition.
Changes in version 2.0.6.0:
  • Set Fat32 and NTFS Format options to format only the selected Volume Drive Letter.
  • Include a new option to Wipe Entire Disk (including all attached Volumes/Partitions).
  • The Wipe Entire Disk option can be used to Restore USB drives made bootable with DD, or to convert them back to use a single partition with a bootable MBR.

Versienummer 2.0.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Pen Drive Linux
Download http://www.pendrivelinux.com/yumi-multiboot-usb-creator
Bestandsgrootte 1,75MB
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0AzzKickah
27 april 2019 22:19
Een screenshot van zo'n boot-menu zou ook wel informatief zijn :)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

