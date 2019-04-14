Versie 11.6.2 van WSUS Offline Update is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om Windows-computers die geen of een trage internetverbinding hebben, toch van de laatste updates van Microsoft te voorzien. Door simpelweg een of meer besturingssystemen, officepakketten en talen aan te vinken, worden alle beschikbare updates van de ftp-server van Microsoft gedownload. Als de updates binnen zijn, wordt er naar keuze een iso-bestand per taal of per besturingssysteem van gemaakt. Via een cd of dvd kunnen andere computers vervolgens snel en eenvoudig worden bijgewerkt. Hieronder zijn alle veranderingen te vinden die sinds versie 11.6 zijn aangebracht.

Modifications in version 11.6.2 Included complete rewrite of the Linux scripts version 1.12

April 2019 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

C++ 2017 Redistributable Runtime Libraries (v. 14.16.27027.1) replaced by C++ 2019 Redistributable Runtime Libraries v. 14.20.27508.1

Replaced superseded November 2018 Servicing stack update (kb4470788) by April 2019 Servicing stack update (kb4493510) for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809

Added /monitoron switch to DoUpdate.cmd script as well as corresponding key to [Miscellaneous] section of UpdateInstaller.ini file

Fix: DownloadUpdates.cmd script didn't handle AM/PM time format correctly while determining catalog date

Fix: Corrected and simplified Logging in DownloadUpdates.cmd and DoUpdate.cmd scripts

Fix: Replaced superseded cumulative security update for Internet Explorer kb4489873 (February 2019) by kb4493435 (April 2019)

Fix: Download part erroneously excluded December 2018 cumulative security update for Internet Explorer kb4483187

Fix: Microsoft changed download URLs for Security Essentials and Windows Defender definition files Modifications in version 11.6.1 March 2019 updates added to 'security only' lists for Windows 7 / 8.1 and Server 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2012 R2 (x86/x64) systems

Replaced superseded scan prerequisite servicing stack update kb3177467 by kb4490628 for Windows 7 (x86/x64) and Server 2008 R2

Added March 2019 SHA-2 code signing support update kb4474419 to scan prerequisites for Windows 7 (x86/x64) and Server 2008 R2

Temporary power scheme will now switch off the monitor after one minute without locking the computer

Fix: HideList-seconly.txt contained kb4481485 instead of kb4481484

Fix: Download part missed security update kb4462226 for Office 2010 (March 2019)

Fix: Corrected error handling for DllCall of Wow64DisableWow64FsRedirection in UpdateInstaller script