Er is met versienummer 4.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.341 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :

What's new in this release: Beginnings of a Vulkan backend for WineD3D.

Support for loading Mono libraries from a shared location.

Libwine.dll no longer needed when using Wine DLLs on Windows.

Regression tests compiled directly to PE format.

Support for the Split Button Common Control.

Complex structs support in the typelib marshaller.

Video capture ported to Video4Linux version 2.

Initial version of the Debug Engine DLL. Bugs fixed in 4.6 (total 50): 8036: The Spirit Engine's save/load functionality does not work

14415: Monkey Island 3 demo slow

15232: Button in simple OpenGL application gets overdrawn

18099: No keyboard response in Super Mario 3 remake

20082: SIV (System Information Viewer) v4.00 SIVDRIVER crashes (IRP_MJ_CREATE and IRP_MJ_CLOSE dispatch routines not called)

20123: Addition of Windows Vista/7 Split Button Support

21161: Still Life 2 Demo: Black and broken textures

21403: Shiva Editor/Evochron: Mercenary refuse to run with built-in dinput/dinput8.dll

24429: fifaconfig.exe: save function don`t work when Wine uses Mono 2.6 instead of dotnet20

27629: Pride of Nations Demo: crashes before entering game

28140: Theatre of War 3: Korea demo 1.2.0 crashes on startup (hook engine can't cope with GOT/PIC register load code at API entry, needs DECLSPEC_HOTPATCH for kernel32.SizeofResource and kernel32.FindClose)

32086: LBA2 black screen above diagonal from bottom left to upper right

33845: Warframe (Steam) updater fails to replace 'Launcher.exe', reports sharing violation

33904: Face Noir demo crashes on start without native d3dx9_36 ('D3DXLoadSkinMeshFromXof' must return 'ID3DXSkinInfo' interface even with no skinning info present)

34237: Jenkins 1.526 service (.NET 2.0 app) fails to install with Wine-Mono

37784: wine-mono does not appear in "wine uninstaller" list on a 64-bit prefix

38307: Last Half of Darkness: Beyond the Spirit's Eye crashes at start

40544: Ultimate Unwrap Pro v3.50.14 x64 demo: Fails to run

42103: VSCode.exe v1.8.1 crash

42572: Older directx games (Revenant) have black character models

43270: Exact Audio Copy does not detect plugins

43356: Mass Effect (1) Steam freezes since Steam Update from 8th of July 2017

43411: Older directx games (The Sims, Revenant) - Screen not redrawing properly (needs Set/GetClipStatus implementation)

45325: Ubisoft detection tool dont recognize correctly cpu

45844: Battleye's BEDaisy.sys requires correct KeGetCurrentThread implementation

45854: Magic the Gathering demo graphical glitch with virtual desktop

45878: Aruba digital signature crashes on missing hid.dll.HidD_FlushQueue

46019: Multiple NSIS 2.x based installers fail due to invalid module handle passed to 'kernel32.FreeLibrary', causing code dll unmapped as data dll (Adobe Digital Editions 4.5.x, ConceptDraw Office 4)

46115: Cursor in unity games moving down and to the right one pixel on any mouse interaction

46187: Windows PowerShell Core 6.2 Preview 2 for ARM32 crashes due to unhandled trap_no 0 (write watch access causes SIGSEGV)

46189: Windows PowerShell Core 6.2 Preview 2 for ARM32 crashes due to ntdll 'set_cpu_context' not restoring Thumb mode during return from exception handling

46205: Multiple kernel drivers need implementation of 'ntoskrnl.ObReferenceObjectByHandle' for 'PsThreadType' (PETHREAD)

46316: Hauppauge Capture version 36187 crashes during install

46711: Since 3.3 other HID devices than Joysticks not supported anymore

46713: School days HQ occasional divide by zero

46800: LINE (Powered by Naver): LINE v5.12.XXX series crashes after few seconds

46804: StarForce v3 kernel driver service 'sfhlp02' crashes in driver entry point due to 'ntoskrnl.exe.IoCreateSynchronizationEvent' stub

46829: Wizard101 crashes after playing the game after awhile.

46863: If prefix contains "windows" drive information not available in 64-bit prefix

46898: SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer fails in Windows 7 mode, reporting "The Microsoft security update KB3033929 was not found on your system." ('ksecdd.sys' missing with version resource)

46902: SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer: S7Inst64.exe sub-installer crashes on unimplemented function msvcr110.dll._wcsnset_s

46903: SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer: AdHocSigner.exe tool crashes on unimplemented functions mssign32.dll.SignerSignEx and SignerFreeSignerContext

46917: d3d8/9 visual tests fail on i965

46923: X-Tension, X-Beyond The Frontier: Dynamic light breaks after opening up a menu

46928: Atelier Firis config tool doesn't show up when launched through Steam

46939: propvarutil.h: missing extern "C"

46954: Relay trace causes crash in wine_dbgstr_wn helper due to invalid string pointer access

46968: ksecdd.sys is not copied when creating/updating WINEPREFIX (SIMATIC WinCC V15.1 Runtime installer)

46979: Winecfg hangs (winedevice.exe 100% CPU usage) when removing an assigned drive

46991: debug.h warning: "conversion from 'WCHAR' to 'char', possible loss of data" on line 293