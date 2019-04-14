Versie 4.2 van WinUAE is uitgekomen. Deze Windows-port van de UAE Amiga-emulator is in staat om een Commodore Amiga perfect te emuleren. Alle modellen, vanaf de allereerste Amiga 1000 tot en met de Amiga 4000, worden ondersteund. Hou er wel rekening mee dat WinUAE wordt geleverd zonder kickstart, bij wijze van spreken het bios/de firmware van een Amiga, of andere software. Meer informatie kan op het supportforum worden gevonden. WinUAE draait op Windows XP en hoger, en de download is nog geen 10MB groot. Voor een kickstart en programma's is Amiga Forever een mogelijke oplossing, met prijzen vanaf 10 euro. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features: uaegfx and Picasso IV Overlay/PIP support.

All GUI listviews support column order and column width customization.

Custom ROM selection (4 slots) added.

Direct3D 9/11 shader embedded config entry support.

68030 MMU instruction disassembler support and other disassembler fixes.

68030 MMU emulation will now also create short type bus error stack frames when possible, matching real 68030 behavior.

Windowed mode keeps aspect ratio if CTRL is pressed while resizing.

Added debugger invalid access logger (memwatch l).

Reject Alt+ Windows system menu key shortcuts. Invalid short cut combinations can generate annoying Windows alert sounds. KS ROM selection supports loading and relocation of hunk and m68k elf executables.

Bug fixes: Direct3D 11 shader support fixes.

CDTV CD drive read/play startup delays adjusted. Fixes Town without no name speech audio track stopping too early.

Accelerator board CPU fallback (to mainboard CPU mode) works again.

Many video port adapters (which includes grayscale mode and genlock) didn’t support all doubling modes.

Minor custom chipset fixes (Small graphics corruption in certain special situations)

Moving mouse outside and back to WinUAE window in Magic mouse activated WinUAE window even if some other window was already active.

AVI recording with non-standard refresh rate was reset to default if GUI was entered and exited during recording.

uae-configuration returned return code 10 even when matching config entry was found.

“Add PC drives at startup” enabled and same drive’s root directory also mounted manually: drive was mounted twice. (Introduced in 4.1.0)

Genlock transparency didn’t always activate even when genlock emulation was enabled. New emulated hardware: Pacific Peripherals Overdrive

IVS Trumpcard

IVS Trumpcard 500AT

ICD Trifecta

BSC Tandem

ACT Prelude and Prelude 1200

Harms Professional 3000