Versie 5.15 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.15 Translations updated: Brazilian Portuguese, Farsi, French, German and Icelandic.

SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.71.

private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.71. Bug fix: Back-propagated SSH security fixes from PuTTY 0.71. 1729 vuln-rng-reuse vuln-rsa-kex-integer-overflow

Bug fix: Reloading file in internal editor can cause unwanted upload of partially reloaded file. 1728

Bug fix: Failure when starting any (local) batch file operation with no session opened.

Bug fix: Command to create/edit a local shortcut was disabled with no session opened. Changes in version 5.14.5 RC Translations completed: Catalan, Czech, Dutch, Farsi, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish and Ukrainian.

TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2r.

Allowing localization of extension option values in drop down lists.

Bug fix: Renaming site on Login dialog cannot be committed using Enter key when it was started using Manage > Rename command. 1718

key when it was started using Manage > Rename command. 1718 Bug fix: After canceling a confirmation to install a public key to a non-OpenSSH server, a message about a successful key installation was displayed nevertheless.

Bug fix: Pressing Alt with combo box focused did not show keyboard accelerators.

with combo box focused did not show keyboard accelerators. Bug fix: Background transfers queue list font color does not reflect dark theme. 1721

Bug fix: Directory is not reloaded, when focusing newly created file from Find dialog. 1722

Bug fix: Local directories with path long between 248 and 259 characters could not be created. 1725

Bug fix: Failure when dropping down bookmark menu with no session opened. 1726

Bug fix: Failure when starting GUI . 1727 Changes in version 5.14.4 RC Prepared for translations.

Updated NuGet package description and icon.

Fixed some typos. Changes in version 5.14.3 RC Suspending workaround 1644 for a bug in Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 update), fixed in version 1809 (October 2018 update), that caused drag&drop downloads to Windows Explorer end in a wrong folder.

Control labels do not show keyboard accelerator cue, until Alt key is pressed.

key is pressed. Bug fix: Mouse range selection does not start from the file focused by an incremental search. 1714

Bug fix: Incremental search in Explorer-selection mode does not select the found file. 1713

Bug fix: The last file transfer before creating a remote directory during synchronization is not reported with .NET assembly. 1715

Bug fix: Properties dialog shows “1 file/folder”, instead of a name, even when a single entry was selected only.

Bug fix: When an ancestor directory cannot be read, its child files and subdirectories are incorrectly assumed to be encrypted. 1716

Bug fix: Failure when starting GUI. 1717 Changes in version 5.14.2 beta Compare Files extensions (obsoletes File Compare custom command).

Dark theme. 1696

Coloring files in file panels based on a file mask. 1574

Improved incremental search in file panels. 1711

Synchronization preview in .NET assembly. 1371

Allowed dropping remote files to network drives. 1701

Synchronization can be started in a new window. 327

Command to un/check all files in a folder on Synchronization checklist window. 1705

TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2q.

/rawtransfersettings command-line switch to configure any transfer settings using a raw format as in an INI file.

command-line switch to configure any transfer settings using a raw format as in an INI file. Command-line switch /comregistration for inspecting and clearing broken COM registrations. 1706

for inspecting and clearing broken registrations. 1706 Optionally failing synchronization in scripting when there are no changes. 1707

Ctrl+PgDn tries to enter even a file. 1704

tries to enter even a file. 1704 Adding “Open Directory/Bookmark” command to bookmark drop down menu.

Change: Renamed RemotePath.CombinePaths to RemotePath.Combine .

to . Showing a progress while executing a local custom command with a set of files.

Loading .exe (and similar) file icons asynchronously

(and similar) file icons asynchronously Allowed excluding certain drive letters from monitoring for dropped files.

Better error message when drop target cannot be detected and drag&drop shell extension is not available.

Flashing taskbar button, when synchronization checklist window shows with found changed files, while WinSCP is on background.

Custom font colors history.

When switching colored sessions, file panels were temporarily drawn using a color of a previous session.

Not offering name of selected subfolder as a name of new file and not downloading the folder if it by coincidence matches with name of the new file.

Bug fix: Failure when dropping down bookmark menu while no bookmark is saved. 1697

Bug fix: Failure when canceling connection attempt. 1698

Bug fix: With themes disabled, an empty space is reserved for and working as a close button on a session tab even though the button is not drawn. 1699

Bug fix: GUI freezes while executing an extension with ShowResultsInMsgBox or CopyResults flags.

or flags. Bug fix: Ctrl+Shift+Alt+? keyboard shortcuts for custom commands and extensions were not working. 1700

keyboard shortcuts for custom commands and extensions were not working. 1700 Bug fix: User name edit box on Login dialog in some cases does not include modification commands (like Paste). 1702

Bug fix: Opening context menu of a file in a local panel locks a parent folder of the file. 1703

Bug fix: Bug fix: Ampersand ( & ) from the last custom command was not shown in menu.

) from the last custom command was not shown in menu. Bug fix: Remembered private key passphrase is not passed to PuTTY. 1708

Bug fix: Crash on start while loading local file icons. 1709

Bug fix: Failure when canceling session reconnect. 1684

Bug fix: Failure when canceling connection attempt started from command-line. 1710

Bug fix: It was not possible to access a bucket, if the user does not have permissions to list its root folder. 1712 Changes in version 5.14.1 beta Support OpenSSH AES -256-CTR-encrypted keys. PuTTYgen updated to the latest development snapshot of PuTTY (2018-10-22.1806b71). 1692

-256-CTR-encrypted keys. PuTTYgen updated to the latest development snapshot of PuTTY (2018-10-22.1806b71). 1692 Allow connecting to Amazon S3 using non-default endpoints. 1695

using non-default endpoints. 1695 With parallel background transfers, it is not possible to disable size calculation, which effectively prevented parallel transfers from working. 1691

Low logging level implemented also for S3 and partly for WebDAV protocols. 1637

protocols. 1637 Optionally consider exit code 1 an error when executing a shell command on a server. 1694

Middle mouse click closes session without activating its tab.

Choosing right color for background of calculated checksum on Properties dialog.

Bug fix: Failure when closing the main window with a colored session. 1693

Bug fix: Confirmation of copy&paste transfers between panels was incorrectly controlled by drag&drop confirmation preference option.

Bug fix: Background transfer settings are not preserved. 1690

Bug fix: Resolving file move from synchronization checklist, invoked from command-line, closes a connection.

Bug fix: Generated code included redundant PortNumber raw settings settings setter for all sessions not using port 22. Changes in version 5.14 beta Files can be optionally encrypted when storing them on SFTP server. 1653

server. 1653 Local UNC paths can be browsed. 133

paths can be browsed. 133 Files can be copied to the clipboard. 316

Empty directories can be excluded from transfer and synchronization. 207

Files can be downloaded directly to an external drop location even without a loaded drag&drop shell extension.

It is always possible to use drag&drop to move remote files to external applications, while copy is always the default operation.

Improvements to directory synchronization: Synchronization runs on top of Synchronization checklist window for easier overview of the process. Showing overall synchronization progress on progress window and taskbar. 598 File/directory rename can be resolved on Synchronization checklist window. Size of directories can be calculated on Synchronization checklist window. Synchronization summary is shown at the end of the operation. 1680 Function “Keep remote directory up to date” can be started in a new window. During synchronization transfer speed limit is preserved across set of synchronized directories. Larger default size of Synchronization checklist window on larger screens. Not showing “Operation was successfully completed” when canceling Synchronization Checklist window opened from command-line. Not showing “Operation was successfully completed” message, after command-line synchronization operation, where there were no files to be synchronized. Once Finished option now applies to whole synchronization operation, not only to the current particular synchronization sub-operation. Preventing artifacts on Synchronization checklist window. Bug fix: When synchronization changes preview is turned off, and changes are found, but none of them match synchronization options, no feedback is provided.

Bookmark drop down menu. 1127

Added Generate button to SSH > Authentication page of Advanced Site Settings dialog, that starts PuTTYgen and detects a private key file generated by it. 386

Command to install public key in available both on main window and on Advanced Site Settings dialog. 386

Close button on session tab. 1393 Using it, a non-active session can be closed, as well as disconnected session without a need to reconnect it.

When a path entered in Open Directory dialog or Address toolbar cannot be opened, retry an entry to allow user to correct it. 1673

Public key can be displayed in Advanced Site Settings dialog.

Session tab can be renamed. 1183

Save as Preset command in transfer settings drop down menu. 892

Improved design of About window.

Build of .NET assembly that targets .NET Standard 2.0 is provided. 1640

Change: .NET Assembly now targets .NET Framework 4.0.

Support for long local paths with FTP protocol. 1337

protocol. 1337 PowerShell script that runs WinSCP scripting commands can be generated on Generate Code dialog.

Transfer settings that do not have a dedicated scripting switch or a .NET TransferOptions property can be set using -rawtransfersettings switch or TransferOptions.AddRawSettings method.

property can be set using switch or method. Toolbar buttons can be hidden. 582

Found files can be edited from the Find dialog. 1634

Hidden files can be excluded from transfer/synchronization. 209

Session URL can contain any raw session settings using connection parameter. New custom command pattern !E can generate such URL for use in WinSCP extensions.

can contain any raw session settings using connection parameter. New custom command pattern can generate such URL for use in WinSCP extensions. Session name specified by /sessionname command-line switch is preserved in workspace.

command-line switch is preserved in workspace. Time constraints can be set to a start of an interval.

today and yesterday time constraint aliases.

and time constraint aliases. Configuration can be saved to read-only INI file by holding down Shift key while closing WinSCP or submitting Preferences dialog.

Change: Do not match URL after stripping protocol against stored site name in scripting/automation. 1647

Configurable keyboard shortcuts for extensions. 1613

When opening a session in PuTTY, exporting also cached host keys.

Low logging level. 1637

It’s possible to limit number of command line parameters used for open-ended switches like -rawconfig , -rawsettings and -rawtransfersettings using syntax -switch[count] .

, and using syntax . Optionally create background queue connection right after session starts (hidden settings). 1681

Natural order numerical sorting for directory tree. 1685

XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.6.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.6. Distinguishing multiple sessions opened to the same site by current path. 1635

Change: Keyboard shortcut for Download command in Explorer interface changed to Ctrl+T ( Ctrl+C previously).

( previously). Change: Keyboard shortcut for Open Terminal command changed to Shift+Ctrl+T ( Ctrl+T previously).

( previously). Silently ignore errors writing a read-only INI file when automatically saving a workspace when exiting.

Do not show an error when remembered last used directories do not exist anymore. 1616

Not failing transfer if file selected for transfer, but excluded by file mask, is deleted during operation. 1677

Optimized loading time in scripting/.NET assembly mode. 1621

Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 5.6.1.

Use remembered private key passphrase in generated script/code. 1688

Generated code does not include fingerprints of TLS certificates signed by a trusted authority.

Preventing session tabs flicker with large number of sessions.

Moving session Color submenu to Session menu.

Not reloading site list when opening Login dialog/Site menu/etc where there is too many sites. 1658

Allow authentication with empty passwords in scripting. 1638

Preventing stall on startup when updating jumplist 1625 or resolving icons of common file types 1649 takes too long.

Ctrl+A is working in file/directory path selection boxes.

is working in file/directory path selection boxes. Parsing file modification time from display string if not provided explicitly in SFTP packet. 1665

Operation status is shown on task bar button and tray icon title also for command-line operations.

Not showing an estimated time left till the end of an operation for the first few seconds.

Hidden option to generate WebDAV URLs with http:// protocol prefix. 1668

protocol prefix. 1668 Removed (non-working) panel loading animation.

Workaround for problems when uploading files from symlinked location (such as deduplicated drive). 1355

History of edit boxes can be deleted using Ctrl+Del keyboard shortcut. 1686

keyboard shortcut. 1686 Bug fix: Hangs when clicking directory tree while inline editing file name. 1618

Bug fix: Failure when .NET assembly starts reading an XML log file in a short moment when it’s empty yet. 1619

Bug fix: Ad-hoc sessions opened with workspace duplicated into a new window had a wrong name.

Bug fix: When editing multiple files, opening ends on the first file that is already opened.

Bug fix: When minimizing command-line operation, task bar button was hidden.

Bug fix: Hint popup on too long transfer settings panel was truncated on separator ( | ) of exclude masks.

) of exclude masks. Bug fix: WinSCP instance without main window (opened from command-line) could incorrectly accept session opened from another instance.

Bug fix: Generated code included PortNumber property setter for all non-SSH protocols, even when the default port number of a respective protocol was used.

property setter for all non-SSH protocols, even when the default port number of a respective protocol was used. Bug fix: Prevent SCP server sending files that were not requested. 1675

server sending files that were not requested. 1675 Bug fix: Hang when doing an operation on FTP connection that disconnected on a background. 1679

Bug fix: Failure or delay when .NET assembly timeouts waiting for WinSCP process. 1683

Bug fix: When dropping files on another session tab, the target path was not set to the working directory of that session.

Bug fix: Orphaned hidden temporary folders were not being deleted.

Bug fix: Using /ini=nul in GUI shows an error.

in GUI shows an error. Bug fix: Sort arrow is not shown on start up.

Bug fix: When dragging files to other session tabs, drag cursor could change to “Move”, although only “Copy” is possible.

Bug fix: Remembered passphrase is used as a password in generated script/code. 1687

Bug fix: Failure when canceling session reconnect. 1684