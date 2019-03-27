Versie 5.15 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.15
Changes in version 5.14.5 RC
- Translations updated: Brazilian Portuguese, Farsi, French, German and Icelandic.
- SSH private key tools (PuTTYgen and Pageant) upgraded to PuTTY 0.71.
- Bug fix: Back-propagated SSH security fixes from PuTTY 0.71. 1729 vuln-rng-reuse vuln-rsa-kex-integer-overflow
- Bug fix: Reloading file in internal editor can cause unwanted upload of partially reloaded file. 1728
- Bug fix: Failure when starting any (local) batch file operation with no session opened.
- Bug fix: Command to create/edit a local shortcut was disabled with no session opened.
Changes in version 5.14.4 RC
- Translations completed: Catalan, Czech, Dutch, Farsi, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish and Ukrainian.
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2r.
- Allowing localization of extension option values in drop down lists.
- Bug fix: Renaming site on Login dialog cannot be committed using
Enterkey when it was started using Manage > Rename command. 1718
- Bug fix: After canceling a confirmation to install a public key to a non-OpenSSH server, a message about a successful key installation was displayed nevertheless.
- Bug fix: Pressing
Altwith combo box focused did not show keyboard accelerators.
- Bug fix: Background transfers queue list font color does not reflect dark theme. 1721
- Bug fix: Directory is not reloaded, when focusing newly created file from Find dialog. 1722
- Bug fix: Local directories with path long between 248 and 259 characters could not be created. 1725
- Bug fix: Failure when dropping down bookmark menu with no session opened. 1726
- Bug fix: Failure when starting GUI. 1727
Changes in version 5.14.3 RC
- Prepared for translations.
- Updated NuGet package description and icon.
- Fixed some typos.
Changes in version 5.14.2 beta
- Suspending workaround 1644 for a bug in Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 update), fixed in version 1809 (October 2018 update), that caused drag&drop downloads to Windows Explorer end in a wrong folder.
- Control labels do not show keyboard accelerator cue, until
Altkey is pressed.
- Bug fix: Mouse range selection does not start from the file focused by an incremental search. 1714
- Bug fix: Incremental search in Explorer-selection mode does not select the found file. 1713
- Bug fix: The last file transfer before creating a remote directory during synchronization is not reported with .NET assembly. 1715
- Bug fix: Properties dialog shows “1 file/folder”, instead of a name, even when a single entry was selected only.
- Bug fix: When an ancestor directory cannot be read, its child files and subdirectories are incorrectly assumed to be encrypted. 1716
- Bug fix: Failure when starting GUI. 1717
Changes in version 5.14.1 beta
- Compare Files extensions (obsoletes File Compare custom command).
- Dark theme. 1696
- Coloring files in file panels based on a file mask. 1574
- Improved incremental search in file panels. 1711
- Synchronization preview in .NET assembly. 1371
- Allowed dropping remote files to network drives. 1701
- Synchronization can be started in a new window. 327
- Command to un/check all files in a folder on Synchronization checklist window. 1705
- TLS/SSL core upgraded to OpenSSL 1.0.2q.
-
/rawtransfersettingscommand-line switch to configure any transfer settings using a raw format as in an INI file.
- Command-line switch
/comregistrationfor inspecting and clearing broken COM registrations. 1706
- Optionally failing synchronization in scripting when there are no changes. 1707
-
Ctrl+PgDntries to enter even a file. 1704
- Adding “Open Directory/Bookmark” command to bookmark drop down menu.
- Change: Renamed
RemotePath.CombinePathsto
RemotePath.Combine.
- Showing a progress while executing a local custom command with a set of files.
- Loading
.exe(and similar) file icons asynchronously
- Allowed excluding certain drive letters from monitoring for dropped files.
- Better error message when drop target cannot be detected and drag&drop shell extension is not available.
- Flashing taskbar button, when synchronization checklist window shows with found changed files, while WinSCP is on background.
- Custom font colors history.
- When switching colored sessions, file panels were temporarily drawn using a color of a previous session.
- Not offering name of selected subfolder as a name of new file and not downloading the folder if it by coincidence matches with name of the new file.
- Bug fix: Failure when dropping down bookmark menu while no bookmark is saved. 1697
- Bug fix: Failure when canceling connection attempt. 1698
- Bug fix: With themes disabled, an empty space is reserved for and working as a close button on a session tab even though the button is not drawn. 1699
- Bug fix: GUI freezes while executing an extension with
ShowResultsInMsgBoxor
CopyResultsflags.
- Bug fix:
Ctrl+Shift+Alt+?keyboard shortcuts for custom commands and extensions were not working. 1700
- Bug fix: User name edit box on Login dialog in some cases does not include modification commands (like Paste). 1702
- Bug fix: Opening context menu of a file in a local panel locks a parent folder of the file. 1703
- Bug fix: Bug fix: Ampersand (
&) from the last custom command was not shown in menu.
- Bug fix: Remembered private key passphrase is not passed to PuTTY. 1708
- Bug fix: Crash on start while loading local file icons. 1709
- Bug fix: Failure when canceling session reconnect. 1684
- Bug fix: Failure when canceling connection attempt started from command-line. 1710
- Bug fix: It was not possible to access a bucket, if the user does not have permissions to list its root folder. 1712
Changes in version 5.14 beta
- Support OpenSSH AES-256-CTR-encrypted keys. PuTTYgen updated to the latest development snapshot of PuTTY (2018-10-22.1806b71). 1692
- Allow connecting to Amazon S3 using non-default endpoints. 1695
- With parallel background transfers, it is not possible to disable size calculation, which effectively prevented parallel transfers from working. 1691
- Low logging level implemented also for S3 and partly for WebDAV protocols. 1637
- Optionally consider exit code 1 an error when executing a shell command on a server. 1694
- Middle mouse click closes session without activating its tab.
- Choosing right color for background of calculated checksum on Properties dialog.
- Bug fix: Failure when closing the main window with a colored session. 1693
- Bug fix: Confirmation of copy&paste transfers between panels was incorrectly controlled by drag&drop confirmation preference option.
- Bug fix: Background transfer settings are not preserved. 1690
- Bug fix: Resolving file move from synchronization checklist, invoked from command-line, closes a connection.
- Bug fix: Generated code included redundant
PortNumberraw settings settings setter for all sessions not using port 22.
- Files can be optionally encrypted when storing them on SFTP server. 1653
- Local UNC paths can be browsed. 133
- Files can be copied to the clipboard. 316
- Empty directories can be excluded from transfer and synchronization. 207
- Files can be downloaded directly to an external drop location even without a loaded drag&drop shell extension.
- It is always possible to use drag&drop to move remote files to external applications, while copy is always the default operation.
- Improvements to directory synchronization:
- Synchronization runs on top of Synchronization checklist window for easier overview of the process.
- Showing overall synchronization progress on progress window and taskbar. 598
- File/directory rename can be resolved on Synchronization checklist window.
- Size of directories can be calculated on Synchronization checklist window.
- Synchronization summary is shown at the end of the operation. 1680
- Function “Keep remote directory up to date” can be started in a new window.
- During synchronization transfer speed limit is preserved across set of synchronized directories.
- Larger default size of Synchronization checklist window on larger screens.
- Not showing “Operation was successfully completed” when canceling Synchronization Checklist window opened from command-line.
- Not showing “Operation was successfully completed” message, after command-line synchronization operation, where there were no files to be synchronized.
- Once Finished option now applies to whole synchronization operation, not only to the current particular synchronization sub-operation.
- Preventing artifacts on Synchronization checklist window.
- Bug fix: When synchronization changes preview is turned off, and changes are found, but none of them match synchronization options, no feedback is provided.
- Bookmark drop down menu. 1127
- Added Generate button to SSH > Authentication page of Advanced Site Settings dialog, that starts PuTTYgen and detects a private key file generated by it. 386
- Command to install public key in available both on main window and on Advanced Site Settings dialog. 386
- Close button on session tab. 1393 Using it, a non-active session can be closed, as well as disconnected session without a need to reconnect it.
- When a path entered in Open Directory dialog or Address toolbar cannot be opened, retry an entry to allow user to correct it. 1673
- Public key can be displayed in Advanced Site Settings dialog.
- Session tab can be renamed. 1183
- Save as Preset command in transfer settings drop down menu. 892
- Improved design of About window.
- Build of .NET assembly that targets .NET Standard 2.0 is provided. 1640
- Change: .NET Assembly now targets .NET Framework 4.0.
- Support for long local paths with FTP protocol. 1337
- PowerShell script that runs WinSCP scripting commands can be generated on Generate Code dialog.
- Transfer settings that do not have a dedicated scripting switch or a .NET
TransferOptionsproperty can be set using
-rawtransfersettingsswitch or
TransferOptions.AddRawSettingsmethod.
- Toolbar buttons can be hidden. 582
- Found files can be edited from the Find dialog. 1634
- Hidden files can be excluded from transfer/synchronization. 209
- Session URL can contain any raw session settings using connection parameter. New custom command pattern
!Ecan generate such URL for use in WinSCP extensions.
- Session name specified by
/sessionnamecommand-line switch is preserved in workspace.
- Time constraints can be set to a start of an interval.
-
todayand
yesterdaytime constraint aliases.
- Configuration can be saved to read-only INI file by holding down Shift key while closing WinSCP or submitting Preferences dialog.
- Change: Do not match URL after stripping protocol against stored site name in scripting/automation. 1647
- Configurable keyboard shortcuts for extensions. 1613
- When opening a session in PuTTY, exporting also cached host keys.
- Low logging level. 1637
- It’s possible to limit number of command line parameters used for open-ended switches like
-rawconfig,
-rawsettingsand
-rawtransfersettingsusing syntax
-switch[count].
- Optionally create background queue connection right after session starts (hidden settings). 1681
- Natural order numerical sorting for directory tree. 1685
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.2.6.
- Distinguishing multiple sessions opened to the same site by current path. 1635
- Change: Keyboard shortcut for Download command in Explorer interface changed to
Ctrl+T(
Ctrl+Cpreviously).
- Change: Keyboard shortcut for Open Terminal command changed to
Shift+Ctrl+T(
Ctrl+Tpreviously).
- Silently ignore errors writing a read-only INI file when automatically saving a workspace when exiting.
- Do not show an error when remembered last used directories do not exist anymore. 1616
- Not failing transfer if file selected for transfer, but excluded by file mask, is deleted during operation. 1677
- Optimized loading time in scripting/.NET assembly mode. 1621
- Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 5.6.1.
- Use remembered private key passphrase in generated script/code. 1688
- Generated code does not include fingerprints of TLS certificates signed by a trusted authority.
- Preventing session tabs flicker with large number of sessions.
- Moving session Color submenu to Session menu.
- Not reloading site list when opening Login dialog/Site menu/etc where there is too many sites. 1658
- Allow authentication with empty passwords in scripting. 1638
- Preventing stall on startup when updating jumplist 1625 or resolving icons of common file types 1649 takes too long.
-
Ctrl+Ais working in file/directory path selection boxes.
- Parsing file modification time from display string if not provided explicitly in SFTP packet. 1665
- Operation status is shown on task bar button and tray icon title also for command-line operations.
- Not showing an estimated time left till the end of an operation for the first few seconds.
- Hidden option to generate WebDAV URLs with
http://protocol prefix. 1668
- Removed (non-working) panel loading animation.
- Workaround for problems when uploading files from symlinked location (such as deduplicated drive). 1355
- History of edit boxes can be deleted using
Ctrl+Delkeyboard shortcut. 1686
- Bug fix: Hangs when clicking directory tree while inline editing file name. 1618
- Bug fix: Failure when .NET assembly starts reading an XML log file in a short moment when it’s empty yet. 1619
- Bug fix: Ad-hoc sessions opened with workspace duplicated into a new window had a wrong name.
- Bug fix: When editing multiple files, opening ends on the first file that is already opened.
- Bug fix: When minimizing command-line operation, task bar button was hidden.
- Bug fix: Hint popup on too long transfer settings panel was truncated on separator (
|) of exclude masks.
- Bug fix: WinSCP instance without main window (opened from command-line) could incorrectly accept session opened from another instance.
- Bug fix: Generated code included
PortNumberproperty setter for all non-SSH protocols, even when the default port number of a respective protocol was used.
- Bug fix: Prevent SCP server sending files that were not requested. 1675
- Bug fix: Hang when doing an operation on FTP connection that disconnected on a background. 1679
- Bug fix: Failure or delay when .NET assembly timeouts waiting for WinSCP process. 1683
- Bug fix: When dropping files on another session tab, the target path was not set to the working directory of that session.
- Bug fix: Orphaned hidden temporary folders were not being deleted.
- Bug fix: Using
/ini=nulin GUI shows an error.
- Bug fix: Sort arrow is not shown on start up.
- Bug fix: When dragging files to other session tabs, drag cursor could change to “Move”, although only “Copy” is possible.
- Bug fix: Remembered passphrase is used as a password in generated script/code. 1687
- Bug fix: Failure when canceling session reconnect. 1684