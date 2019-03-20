Versie 14.2 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log: TeamViewer-UDP now also works in IPv6-Only-Networks or where specific NAT-Technology prevent UDP via IPv4 from working.

With a new access control for script execution for incoming and outgoing sessions that can be rolled out via policies in the Management Console the permissions can be set more granular.

Script execution is now also possible when connecting to a Linux remote machine. The necessary scripts can be uploaded in the Management Console.

Major performance improvements for TeamViewer Pilot connections

Free-hand drawing of Pilot connection partner

Improved the remote control performance by improving how TeamViewer leverages the network for optimal throughput

Now the script menu within the session is updated while having a session if scripts are added, deleted or updated.

Improved the way how TeamViewer handles CTRL keys in combination with other programs

Fixed a bug that created new folders during a file transfer when copying from/to a network drive (that is not mapped).

Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to freeze when large files were copied especially from a network drive.

Fixed a bug that caused a decreased remote control performance when connecting to macOS devices where TeamViewer is configured as start with system

Fixed a bug that results in a freeze of the remote Excel application for copy & paste from a local Excel file to a remote Excel file (only occurred for big local Excel files).

Fixed a bug that caused videos running on the remote machine to freeze during a connection when resizing the video window

Fixed a bug that caused screen artifacts when resizing a video during the remote control session

Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to consume more memory than expected during remote control sessions

Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to consume more memory than expected while transferring large files

Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to consume more memory than expected when using an account with many partners in the computers & contacts list

Solved some other issues which caused crashes

Minor improvements and fixes