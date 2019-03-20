Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 14.2.2558

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 14.2 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. Nieuw in versie 14 is de mogelijkheid apparaten te groeperen en er notities aan toe te voegen. Verder zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen op trage verbindingen en is er een donkere modus. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Change Log:
  • TeamViewer-UDP now also works in IPv6-Only-Networks or where specific NAT-Technology prevent UDP via IPv4 from working.
  • With a new access control for script execution for incoming and outgoing sessions that can be rolled out via policies in the Management Console the permissions can be set more granular.
  • Script execution is now also possible when connecting to a Linux remote machine. The necessary scripts can be uploaded in the Management Console.
  • Major performance improvements for TeamViewer Pilot connections
  • Free-hand drawing of Pilot connection partner
  • Improved the remote control performance by improving how TeamViewer leverages the network for optimal throughput
  • Now the script menu within the session is updated while having a session if scripts are added, deleted or updated.
  • Improved the way how TeamViewer handles CTRL keys in combination with other programs
  • Fixed a bug that created new folders during a file transfer when copying from/to a network drive (that is not mapped).
  • Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to freeze when large files were copied especially from a network drive.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a decreased remote control performance when connecting to macOS devices where TeamViewer is configured as start with system
  • Fixed a bug that results in a freeze of the remote Excel application for copy & paste from a local Excel file to a remote Excel file (only occurred for big local Excel files).
  • Fixed a bug that caused videos running on the remote machine to freeze during a connection when resizing the video window
  • Fixed a bug that caused screen artifacts when resizing a video during the remote control session
  • Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to consume more memory than expected during remote control sessions
  • Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to consume more memory than expected while transferring large files
  • Fixed a bug that caused TeamViewer to consume more memory than expected when using an account with many partners in the computers & contacts list
  • Solved some other issues which caused crashes
  • Minor improvements and fixes

Versienummer 14.2.2558
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Bestandsgrootte 21,74MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Bart van Klaveren

20-03-2019 15:37

Bron: TeamViewer

0vampke
20 maart 2019 16:21
Lang tevreden gebruiker geweest, maar tegenwoordig lijkt het er steeds meer op dat ze op zo kort mogelijke tijd zoveel mogelijk geld uit de zakken van betalende gebruikers willen kloppen.
De vaste prijs licenties zijn afgeschaft, oude versies worden niet langer ondersteund (ondanks "levenslang gebruik"), de levenslange licentie werd plots gelimiteerd tot "10 verhuizingen" en - ergste van al - de support is gewoon afgeschaft. Waar vroeger telefonisch en emailsupport werd geleverd, werkt men nu enkel nog met een ticketing systeem waarbij je mag hopen dat ze reageren.
Toch maar eens kijken naar anydesk of het (gelimiteerde) ultraviewer
