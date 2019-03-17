Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PeaZip 6.7.1

PeaZip logo (75 pix) Versie 6.7.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend
  • Updated to 7z 19.00
Code
  • Recompiled with Lazarus 2.0
  • Various fixes
File manager
  • Drag and drop extraction results in hiding the main form, consistently to behavior from Extraction and Archiving screens
Extraction and archiving
  • Extraction: "Smart new folder" option improves and replaces "Remove redundant directory" option
    • If the new folder contains a single object (file or folder), content is copied outside and the extra folder is removed (removes extra folder layer and preserves original names of archived folders), if copying the content outside the new folder fails, the content is kept in the new folder
    • Smart extraction is meant to guarantee that a single item is extracted, to avoid flooding target directory of multiple unexpected items, and that no unneeded level of directory nesting is added
  • Improved GUI feedback during preliminary steps of archives conversion and "TAR before" procedures
  • Improved GUI feedback running option to delete original sources
  • Improved information shown about running archiving / extraction tasks
Windows & Linux installers
  • (Windows) Extraction from context menu results in a single queue consistently with behavior from Extraction screen, and consistently with archiving from context menu
  • (Windows) "Extract here (to new folder)" context menu entry now enforces creation of new folder level (disable smart new folder)
  • (Windows) "Extract here (smart)" context menu entry (new) enforces using smart new folder option
    • This item is now flagged by default during installation in place of "Extract here (to new folder)"- can be changed during installation

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)
*PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)
*PeaZip portable
*PeaZip voor Linux en BSD
*PeaZip add-ons

Versienummer 6.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, UNIX, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PeaZip
Download https://www.peazip.org/peazip-64bit.html
Bestandsgrootte 7,24MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-03-2019 11:330

17-03-2019 • 11:33

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: PeaZip

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PeaZip

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True