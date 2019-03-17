Versie 6.7.1 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Updated to 7z 19.00 Code Recompiled with Lazarus 2.0

Various fixes File manager Drag and drop extraction results in hiding the main form, consistently to behavior from Extraction and Archiving screens Extraction and archiving Extraction: "Smart new folder" option improves and replaces "Remove redundant directory" option If the new folder contains a single object (file or folder), content is copied outside and the extra folder is removed (removes extra folder layer and preserves original names of archived folders), if copying the content outside the new folder fails, the content is kept in the new folder Smart extraction is meant to guarantee that a single item is extracted, to avoid flooding target directory of multiple unexpected items, and that no unneeded level of directory nesting is added

Improved GUI feedback during preliminary steps of archives conversion and "TAR before" procedures

Improved GUI feedback running option to delete original sources

Improved information shown about running archiving / extraction tasks Windows & Linux installers (Windows) Extraction from context menu results in a single queue consistently with behavior from Extraction screen, and consistently with archiving from context menu

(Windows) "Extract here (to new folder)" context menu entry now enforces creation of new folder level (disable smart new folder)

(Windows) "Extract here (smart)" context menu entry (new) enforces using smart new folder option This item is now flagged by default during installation in place of "Extract here (to new folder)"- can be changed during installation



