Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.94 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In versie 2.94 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changed:
- Added synchronized selection from files list to results list at Tag Sources dialog. (#10694, #44456)
- Made quick replace with regular expression action to remember previous inputs.
- Made quick replace action to remember previous inputs.
- Added history to replace with regular expression action input fields.
- Added history to replace action input fields.
- Added support for discnumbers to auto-numbering wizard.
- Configuration option to disable showing release notes on update. (#44309)
- Added resizeable splitter between lists on tag sources dialog. (#43624)
Fixed:
- Pasting tags of multiple files from the clipboard restarted the paste sequence if more files were selected. (#44380)
- Saving config directly after updating to a new version.
- Chpl atom was created if Apple gapless data was present. (#44323)
Updated language files:
- Checkboxes for track- and discnumber were not sized to fit for installations in different locales.
- Focus for auto-numbering wizard wasn't set correctly. (#44488)
- Cancelling certain write operations kept file list in a state as if the tags were written. (#44442)
- Action 'Format value' did not apply changes for multi-value fields if first value stayed the same. (#44428)
- Ensured that no duplicate fields are created on the Tag Panel. (#44383, #44406)
- Information field %_id3v2_character_encoding% wasn't set for user-defined fields. (#44410)
- Single MP4 chapter title wasn't updated if listing chapters as separate files was disabled. (#44322)
- Dropdown menus selection was not case-sensitive. (#44365)
- Length of first MP4 chapter was displayed if chapter display is disabled. (#44331)
- MP4 length of first chapter is displayed also if listing chapters as separate files is disabled. (#44331)
- Arabic
- Bulgarian
- Catalan
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Corsican
- Czech
- Dutch
- Hebrew
- Hungarian
- Indonesian
- Japanese
- Portuguese,
- Slovak
- Turkish