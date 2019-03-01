Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mp3tag 2.94

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.94 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In versie 2.94 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added synchronized selection from files list to results list at Tag Sources dialog. (#10694, #44456)
  • Made quick replace with regular expression action to remember previous inputs.
  • Made quick replace action to remember previous inputs.
  • Added history to replace with regular expression action input fields.
  • Added history to replace action input fields.
  • Added support for discnumbers to auto-numbering wizard.
  • Configuration option to disable showing release notes on update. (#44309)
  • Added resizeable splitter between lists on tag sources dialog. (#43624)
Changed:
  • Pasting tags of multiple files from the clipboard restarted the paste sequence if more files were selected. (#44380)
  • Saving config directly after updating to a new version.
  • Chpl atom was created if Apple gapless data was present. (#44323)
Fixed:
  • Checkboxes for track- and discnumber were not sized to fit for installations in different locales.
  • Focus for auto-numbering wizard wasn't set correctly. (#44488)
  • Cancelling certain write operations kept file list in a state as if the tags were written. (#44442)
  • Action 'Format value' did not apply changes for multi-value fields if first value stayed the same. (#44428)
  • Ensured that no duplicate fields are created on the Tag Panel. (#44383, #44406)
  • Information field %_id3v2_character_encoding% wasn't set for user-defined fields. (#44410)
  • Single MP4 chapter title wasn't updated if listing chapters as separate files was disabled. (#44322)
  • Dropdown menus selection was not case-sensitive. (#44365)
  • Length of first MP4 chapter was displayed if chapter display is disabled. (#44331)
  • MP4 length of first chapter is displayed also if listing chapters as separate files is disabled. (#44331)
Updated language files:
  • Arabic
  • Bulgarian
  • Catalan
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Corsican
  • Czech
  • Dutch
  • Hebrew
  • Hungarian
  • Indonesian
  • Japanese
  • Portuguese,
  • Slovak
  • Turkish

Versienummer 2.94
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 3,40MB
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-03-2019 08:160

01-03-2019 • 08:16

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Mp3tag

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Mp3tag

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True