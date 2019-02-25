Er is kort geleden een tweede update voor FreeNAS versie 11.2 uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.2 bevat onder meer een op Angular gebaseerde gebruikersinterface. Verder is grub de wacht aangezegd, ten gunste van FreeBSD's eigen bootloader, en datzelfde lot is warden ontvallen, ten gunste van iocage. De complete release notes voor versie 11.2 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de release notes voor deze update zien er als volgt uit:

The FreeNAS development team is pleased to announce the availability of the second update to FreeNAS 11.2. This bug fix release addresses the following security vulnerabilities:

Samba has been updated to 4.9.4 which is the current stable release receiving new features. This version bump provides significant performance improvements as well as improved Time Machine over SMB support.

The Enable SMB1 support checkbox has been added to Services ‣ SMB. However, users are cautioned to not use SMB1.

The new web UI has received many bug fixes.

Due to the many security fixes and UI improvements, users of 11.2 systems are encouraged to update to 11.2-U2 using the instructions in the Guide.

If you receive a “UnboundLocalError: local variable ‘bridge_cmd’ referenced before assignment” error when installing a plugin, click ADVANCED PLUGIN INSTALLATION in the installation screen and select “auto” for the VNET option. To resolve this error when starting a plugin or jail or when installing a jail, click the 3 button menu for that jail, click Edit, click Network Properties, and change the vnet_default_interface property to “auto”. If that does not resolve the issue, try checking and unchecking the DHCP box.

Some users are not able to create iSCSI device extents in the new UI. As a workaround, use the legacy UI to create device extents until the cause is diagnosed and the issue is resolved.

Some SMB sharing edge cases, particularly those using Unix permissions, may become inaccessible with this update. If your SMB share works in RELEASE-U1 but not in U2, enable the ixnas VFS Object for that share in Sharing ‣ Windows (SMB) Shares.