Software-update: FreeNAS 11.2U2

FreeNAS logo (75 pix) Er is kort geleden een tweede update voor FreeNAS versie 11.2 uitgekomen. Met deze software kan een in het netwerk opgenomen computer als network attached storage worden ingezet. Met behulp van plug-ins kan extra functionaliteit worden toegevoegd. Het geheel is gebaseerd op FreeBSD en voorzien van een overzichtelijke webinterface. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van FreeNAS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden.

FreeNAS versie 11.2 bevat onder meer een op Angular gebaseerde gebruikersinterface. Verder is grub de wacht aangezegd, ten gunste van FreeBSD's eigen bootloader, en datzelfde lot is warden ontvallen, ten gunste van iocage. De complete release notes voor versie 11.2 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, de release notes voor deze update zien er als volgt uit:

FreeNAS 11.2-U2

The FreeNAS development team is pleased to announce the availability of the second update to FreeNAS 11.2. This bug fix release addresses the following security vulnerabilities:

Samba has been updated to 4.9.4 which is the current stable release receiving new features. This version bump provides significant performance improvements as well as improved Time Machine over SMB support.

The Enable SMB1 support checkbox has been added to Services ‣ SMB. However, users are cautioned to not use SMB1.

The new web UI has received many bug fixes.

Due to the many security fixes and UI improvements, users of 11.2 systems are encouraged to update to 11.2-U2 using the instructions in the Guide.

Known Impacts

If you receive a “UnboundLocalError: local variable ‘bridge_cmd’ referenced before assignment” error when installing a plugin, click ADVANCED PLUGIN INSTALLATION in the installation screen and select “auto” for the VNET option. To resolve this error when starting a plugin or jail or when installing a jail, click the 3 button menu for that jail, click Edit, click Network Properties, and change the vnet_default_interface property to “auto”. If that does not resolve the issue, try checking and unchecking the DHCP box.

Known Issues

Some users are not able to create iSCSI device extents in the new UI. As a workaround, use the legacy UI to create device extents until the cause is diagnosed and the issue is resolved.

Some SMB sharing edge cases, particularly those using Unix permissions, may become inaccessible with this update. If your SMB share works in RELEASE-U1 but not in U2, enable the ixnas VFS Object for that share in Sharing ‣ Windows (SMB) Shares.

Versienummer 11.1U2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website iXsystems
Download http://www.freenas.org/download-freenas-release/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Door Bart van Klaveren

25-02-2019 11:43
20

25-02-2019 • 11:43

Bron: iXsystems

Reacties (20)

+2Metalfreak
25 februari 2019 12:06
Ik ben tegenwoordig heel huiverig voor updates van FreeNAS. Het heeft me vaker problemen opgeleverd door het updaten dan dat ik gewoon had doorgedraaid met de versie die ik op dat moment had.
Reageer
+1Aschtra
@Metalfreak25 februari 2019 12:08
True, had ik ook toen ik nog op 11.2, 11.3 en 11.4 zat. Altijd gekloot na een update.
Ben inmiddels ook overgestapt naar xpenology, waar ik geen issues mee heb.
Maar volgende NAS wordt gewoon een echte synology.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Aschtra op 25 februari 2019 12:08]

Reageer
0MrMonkE
@Aschtra25 februari 2019 12:32
Als je de release notes leest dan zie je dat er ook deze keer weer genoeg mensen verrast zullen worden die release notes niet lezen.

CTRL-Z :+
Reageer
0Cilph
@Aschtra25 februari 2019 12:33
Beetje jammer dat ZFS toch wel enorm goed is en er geen echte (managed) alternatieven zijn op dat niveau.
Reageer
0WeiserMaster
@Cilph25 februari 2019 12:54
Had je al naar Openmediavault gekeken?
D.m.v. plugins is daar ook ZFS mee mogelijk.
Reageer
0Cilph
@WeiserMaster25 februari 2019 13:31
Dat zou idd nog kunnen. Ik weet echter niet hoe betrouwbaar ZFS tegenwoordig is op Linux.
Reageer
0mkools24
@Cilph25 februari 2019 13:19
Ik draai gewoon FreeBSD/ZFS, maar idd dat vereist wat meer kennis.
Reageer
0i-chat
@Aschtra25 februari 2019 12:35
True, had ik ook toen ik nog op 11.2, 11.3 en 11.4 zat. Altijd gekloot na een update.
Ben inmiddels ook overgestapt naar xpenology, waar ik geen issues mee heb.
Maar volgende NAS wordt gewoon een echte synology.
Ik heb ook tijden overwogen om xpenology te gaan gebruiken maar na een paar updates was ik het wel beu, elke keer die hele bootloader meuk updates met of zonder succes was ik al snel beu,

juist om die reden ben ik ook naar freenas gegaan, al ben ik ook daar niet heel tevreden over de enige reden voor mij om niet naar syno te kijken zit in de prijzen van die hardware. 400 euro voor een simpele dualcore en maximaal 1gb ram is wat mij betreft te weinig.
Reageer
0fastbikkel
@Aschtra25 februari 2019 12:51
Ik vond synology totaal niet interessant puur om het gemis van ECC, tenminste in de "normale" prijsklasse. Ik weet niet of ze ook modellen hebben met ECC op dit moment, ik kan me herinneren dat ze een heel dure lijn hadden?
Uiteindelijk heb ik een refurbished workstation gekocht met Xeon cpu en 16gb ECC ram en hier mn schijven in gestopt en een FreeNAS installatie met ZFS en Raid-z2.
Reageer
0azz_kikr
@Aschtra25 februari 2019 13:19
Vroeger ook altijd een van die all in one distributies gebruikt. Liep altijd wel iets mis bij een update.

Nu gewoon een BareMetal Nas zonder frontend ofso. 1 keer dat ding draait, blijft het ook draaien, al die webgrafiekjes boeien me weinig :D

Debian + Mergerfs + Snapraid + SMB/NFS/FTP en klaar :) Nooit problemen bij updates
Reageer
0Sfynx
@Metalfreak25 februari 2019 12:31
Gek eigenlijk, als ik ergens nooit problemen mee heb is het wel het updaten van een FreeBSD installatie. Zeer duidelijk gestructureerd OS met eenvoudige update procedure. Moeilijkste is dat je niet vergeet dat je de nieuwe boot code installeert voordat je reboot naar een nieuwe kernel ;)

Dat is dus wel een DIY NAS zonder webinterface, ben benieuwd hoeveel complexiteit FreeNAS dan toevoegt dat dat blijkbaar lastiger te upgraden is...
Reageer
0A1AD
@Metalfreak25 februari 2019 12:34
Ik denk dat je niet de enige bent. Ik ben ook lang blijven hangen in de 9.10 versie, gelukkig kan je heel eenvoudig starten in vorige omgevingen. Na een update test ik hem grondig en indien er zich grote problemen voordoen dan start in terug in de vorige stabiele omgeving.

En ik moet zeggen dat ik heel tevreden ben van 11.2.
Reageer
0Bananenplant
@Metalfreak25 februari 2019 13:11
Meestal kijk ik even op de forums of er ook bijzonderheden gemeld worden, dat scheelt een hoop :) . Geen noemenswaardig gedoe gehad deze keer. Het meeste gedoe heb ik eigenlijk vooral met jails.
Reageer
+1M.M
25 februari 2019 11:54
Versies: 11.2U2 of 11.1U7.
Versienummer in titel klopt niet.
Reageer
+1fastbikkel
25 februari 2019 12:47
Ik heb ook regelmatig issues met updates, dus stel ze soms even uit.
Wel ben ik erg tevreden met FreeNAS over het algemeen.
Reageer
03dmaster
25 februari 2019 12:37
Leuk puntje bij deze release:
Als je iocage jails hebt en vnet gebruikt dan werkt je jail niet meer. Dit is te fixen met een workaround: https://redmine.ixsystems.com/issues/75648
In de toekomstige U3 is dit ook opgelost.
Reageer
0asing
@3dmaster25 februari 2019 12:54
Daar kwam ik ook achter. Je kan dan je vnet op auto zetten maar het save knopje blijft grijs.

De oplossing vond ik ergens op een forum. Door de jails down te brengen en in de CLI 1 commandoregel uit te voeren werkte daarna alles weer.

Updaten van de Sonarr en Couchpotato jail ging via de commandline ook als een speer. Plex deed het daarna niet meer, moest handmatig de plex service starten en mijn library was daarna ook weer schoon. Dus dat ging niet goed.

Buiten die extra functionaliteit, als NAS doet het ding het gewoon briljant.
Reageer
0ro8in
25 februari 2019 13:04
Zijn er mensen die dit stabiel draaien? Ik heb het in het verleden wel eens geprobeerd, maar toch wel random onverklaarbare crashes etc. Uiteindelijk ben ik gewoon maar gegaan voor een normale Ubuntu installatie waarbij ik zelf al mijn file services en RAID etc heb geconfigureerd. Het leek me echt de perfecte oplossing, maar door alle problemen er weer vanaf gestapt.
Reageer
0Metalfreak
@ro8in25 februari 2019 13:08
Ja, als het draait, draait het echt retestabiel. Maar zoals gezegd: updates kunnen de boel nogal verneuken als je pech hebt.
Reageer
0Giesber
@ro8in25 februari 2019 13:20
Ik had vroeger een ubuntu server draaien, in de basis draaide die stabiel en zonder veel interventies. Ik heb nu een Freenas server, en ik moet er amper naar omkijken. De rapportering is beter, en de enige problemen die ik heb situeren zich in de plugins. Dat vind ik niet erg, zolang mijn bestanden maar veilig zijn. Ik blijf ook redelijk lang op een oudere versie (ik zit nog op 11.1 nu).

Van de bugrapporten heb ik begrepen dat je meestal safe zit tot je iets in de commandline begint te doen. Dan stijgt de kans op problemen plots bij updates. Een crash, of een ander serieus probleem heb ik nog nooit gehad in de 3,5 jaar (denk ik) dat het ding draait.
Reageer


