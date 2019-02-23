Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ShareX 12.4.1

ShareX logo (80 pix)Versie 12.4.1 van ShareX is uitgekomen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen zowel statische als bewegende beelden worden afgevangen, waarna er vervolgens verschillende bewerkingen op los kunnen worden gelaten. Wanneer je tevreden bent met het resultaat kan het worden uitgevoerd naar zo'n tachtig bestemmingen, zoals Flickr, Pastebin, Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon S3 en Streamable. Ook kan de functionaliteit verder uitgebreid worden met zelfgeschreven uploadmodules om dit onderdeel naar je eigen hand te zetten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Changes in ShareX version 12.4.1:
  • Added screenshot delay shortcut to main window and tray capture menu
  • Added white ShareX icon option to “Application settings window -> Advanced tab”
  • Custom uploader related changes:
    • Moved custom uploader settings to its own window in the destinations menu to make it easier to access
    • Added request, response and test tabs to create more space
    • Added “Parameters” option which will be used to generate URL query string
      • If the request URL contains a query string then it will be automatically converted to parameters for backward compatibility, and the query string will be removed from the request URL
    • Added request “Body” option with these options:
      • No body
      • Form data (multipart/form-data)
      • Form URL encoded (application/x-www-form-urlencoded)
      • JSON (application/json)
      • XML (application/xml)
      • Binary
    • For backward compatibility: if request method is POST then body will be set as “Form data”, for rest of request methods “No body” will be set; if “No body” is selected then all arguments will be moved to parameters
    • Allow overriding “Content-Type” and “Cookie” headers
    • Added “Beautify” and “Minify” buttons for JSON data
    • Added syntax highlighting support to all URL fields
    • Added syntax menu to result URL fields
    • Support $filename$ syntax in request URL and result URLs
    • Store application version in custom uploader JSON to be able to better support backward compatibility
    • Improve custom uploader batch import speed
    • Added response text tab in test tab which also has “JSON format” and “XML format” buttons to tidy response text
    • Removed “Response type” option
    • Added $responseurl$ syntax, which can be used in place of previously removed redirection URL response type
      • For backward compatibility: if redirection URL response type is used previously and URL field is empty then $responseurl$ syntax will be added to URL field automatically
    • Added $header:name$ syntax, it can be used to get specific response header value
      • For backward compatibility: if location header response type is used previously then $header:location$ syntax will be added to URL field automatically, but unfortunately automatic conversion of headers response type won’t be possible therefore warning text about it gonna be added to URL field
    • Support drag & drop importing of sxcu files
    • UI improvements to use data grid instead of add, update, remove buttons to let updating parameters, headers, arguments and regex list more easier
    • Set automatic name watermark for name textbox to make it obvious that name field is optional and it will be generated automatically
  • Added following OCR related options to task settings window
    • Process OCR silently
    • Process OCR on dialog open
    • Automatically copy results to clipboard
  • When OCR is used for the first time, ask for permission from the user
  • Support long file paths on Windows 10 when group policy is enabled
  • Added “Filter missing files” option to image history
  • Added Amazon S3 signed payload option
  • Added delete input file option to “Task settings -> Actions”, which will only delete file if the output file path is different from the input file path
  • Remember last save directory in image editor
  • Implement Google Photos API because Picasa API is deprecated
  • Add user customizable gaussian blur to image effects
  • Added Teknik file uploader, text uploader and URL shortener
  • In FTP settings, respect “Append remote directory to URL path” option even when “URL path” is empty
  • In region capture, allow using proportional resizing Shift or snap resizing Alt together with corner moving Ctrl
  • Added copy image dimensions option to main window context menu
  • QR code decode button will now scan for all barcode types instead of just QR code
  • Removed webpage capture which was using Internet Explorer to render, because built in browser capture methods are superior to this method
  • Added right click and middle click actions for toast notification (Task settings window -> Advanced tab)
  • Added optional setting to strip color space information chunks from PNG image (Application settings window -> Advanced tab)
  • Added another easter egg to about window
  • Show close button in region capture toolbar when Windows is in tablet mode
  • Added JPEG quality option to image thumbnailer
  • Added standard colors palette to the color picker dialog
  • In color picker dialog, double clicking color palette box will select that color and close dialog automatically
  • Added apply button for personal folder setting which will also restart ShareX so user don’t have to manually
  • Allow changing name parser auto increment number from task settings window
  • Added early copy URL support (Task settings window -> Advanced tab) for Amazon S3 and Azure Storage
  • Added early copy URL support for Google Cloud Storage
  • Improved upload error output to include more details about request
  • Removed FTP client tool

Versienummer 12.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ShareX
Download https://github.com/ShareX/ShareX/releases/tag/v12.4.1
Bestandsgrootte 5,50MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

23-02-2019 • 19:49

23-02-2019 • 19:49

Bron: ShareX

ShareX

Reacties (21)

+2Maxxi
24 februari 2019 09:17
Goede tool, wel gevaarlijk.
Als je een txt selecteert en share with ShareX klikt staat je text met 2 sec op pastebin. Is standaard zonder account en dus niet meer te verwijderen.
Reageer
+1arjenvandam
23 februari 2019 20:52
Bij gebruik van Windows 10 kun je toch de standaard ingebakken screen recorder gebruiken die in de Gamebar zit? https://betanews.com/2015...et-screen-recording-tool/
Reageer
+2Creesch
@arjenvandam23 februari 2019 22:15
Features en configureerbaarheid zijn voor mij redenen om shareX te gebruiken. Met shareX kan ik met een door mij bepaalde toetsenbord combinatie screenshots automatisch laten maken en daarna uploaden naar elke dienst die ik wil inclusief de door mijzelf gemaakte en geconfigureerde host.

Daarnaast bied het erg veel opties om bij het maken van de capture al dingen te bewerken (namen weghalen, pijlen tekenen, etc).

Daarnaast zijn er nog vele andere mogelijkheden voor de manier van opnemen, het formaat, etc. Er is zelfs een optie om een screenshot te make van een tekst op een plaatje en die om te zetten naar daadwerkelijk tekst.

Met andere woorden, shareX kan simpelweg een hoop meer en is uitgebreid te configureren.
Reageer
+1Down Under
23 februari 2019 20:02
Iemand ervaring mee? Of een alternatief?
We zijn op het werk namelijk op zoek naar een eenvoudig screen capture programma om filmpjes te maken van gebruikte software voor een soortement interactieve handleiding.
Reageer
+1mobstaa
@Down Under23 februari 2019 20:13
Ja, ervaring mee. Erg eenvoudig in gebruik en werkt prima.
Reageer
+1Clemens123
@Down Under23 februari 2019 20:38
Voor filmpjes gebruik ik OBS, voor Fotos dit
Reageer
0Florius1
@Down Under23 februari 2019 22:07
Werkt prima, ik gebruikte voorheen Puush, wat overgegaan is in ShareX, en eigenlijk alleen maar beter is geworden met meer features!
Reageer
+1cadsite
23 februari 2019 20:56
Ik heb het even geprobeerd, maar ik mis de editor die wel bij greenshot zit.
Reageer
+1nullr0ute
@cadsite23 februari 2019 21:08
ShareX heeft ook een editor. Kijk bij 'After edit tasks'. Tot voor kort gebruikten ze zelfs de editor van Greenshot. Nu hebben ze een eigen editor.
Reageer
+1cadsite
@nullr0ute23 februari 2019 21:10
ai...
Niet gezien.
Straks nog eens greenshot eraf gooien en shareX eens herbekijken.

Bedankt!
Reageer
0nullr0ute
@cadsite23 februari 2019 22:05
Geen probleem. Juist deze veelzijdigheid maakt ShareX zo krachtig. Ik ben al jaren fan.
Reageer
0Jazco2nd

@cadsite24 februari 2019 00:07
Hier ook een die hard Greenshot gebruiker. Hoor graag je bevindingen nadat je shareX hebt uitgeprobeerd :)
Reageer
0cadsite
@Jazco2nd24 februari 2019 10:29
Ik heb het nog eens een kans gegeven, maar vind de editor van greenshot toch een heel pak makkelijker werken.
Waarschijnlijk wel omdat ik het al jaren gewoon ben.
Reageer
+1Belial_666
23 februari 2019 20:49
Is we ook een manier om je mouse curser te laten verdwijnen bij een screen grab?
Reageer
+1nullr0ute
@Belial_66623 februari 2019 20:52
Die mogelijkheid is er! Open ShareX, klik op 'Task Settings' en ga naar 'Capture'.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nullr0ute op 23 februari 2019 20:53]

Reageer
+1Barryke
23 februari 2019 21:04
He jammer niet voor Android.

Ik mis zo'n programma op Android om de afbeelding of video van een website te kunnen downloaden als erop tikken (lang inhouden en in context menu opslaan kiezen) niet werkt.
Reageer
0Jazco2nd

@Barryke24 februari 2019 10:44
Heb je een voorbeeld van zo'n een site?
Reageer
0MrMidas
23 februari 2019 23:03
Ik gebruik ShareX al een tijdje. T.o.v. Greenshot mis ik de feature dat je een afbeelding kunt opslaan en/of bewerken vanaf je clipboard? Weet iemand of dat wel kan met ShareX?
Reageer
0Jazco2nd

@MrMidas24 februari 2019 00:08
Dat is juist exact hoe ik Greenshot gebruik.
Printscreen, met muis rectangle maken, loslaten en dan krijg je het keuzemenu.
1 daarvan is Copy to Clipboard. maar ik doe meestal Save Directly of Open in image editor, al is dat laatste alleen maar om gewoon in 1 klik een stukje scherm vast te zetten, als een soort notitie.
Reageer
0ShaneV
24 februari 2019 08:13
Gebruik dit ook al een hele tijd. Onmisbare tool!
Reageer


