PHP noemt zichzelf een 'hypertext pre-processor' en wordt voornamelijk toegepast om dynamische content op webpagina's te genereren. Vaak gebeurt dit dan in combinatie met een databaseprogramma, zoals MySQL, Firebird, MongoDB, PostgreSQL of SQLite. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 7.3.2 en 7.2.15 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:
PHP 7.3.2 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.3.2. This is a bugfix release, with several bug fixes included. All PHP 7.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.
PHP 7.2.15 Released
- Core:
Curl:
- Fixed bug #77369 (memcpy with negative length via crafted DNS response).
- Fixed bug #77387 (Recursion detection broken when printing GLOBALS).
- Fixed bug #77376 ("undefined function" message no longer includes namespace).
- Fixed bug #77357 (base64_encode / base64_decode doest not work on nested VM).
- Fixed bug #77339 (__callStatic may get incorrect arguments).
- Fixed bug #77317 (__DIR__, __FILE__, realpath() reveal physical path for subst virtual drive).
- Fixed bug #77263 (Segfault when using 2 RecursiveFilterIterator).
- Fixed bug #77447 (PHP 7.3 built with ASAN crashes in zend_cpu_supports_avx2).
- Fixed bug #77484 (Zend engine crashes when calling realpath in invalid working dir).
Fileinfo:
- Fixed bug #76675 (Segfault with H2 server push).
FPM:
- Fixed bug #77346 (webm files incorrectly detected as application/octet-stream).
GD:
- Fixed bug #77430 (php-fpm crashes with Main process exited, code=dumped, status=11/SEGV).
ldap:
- Fixed bug #73281 (imagescale(…, IMG_BILINEAR_FIXED) can cause black border).
- Fixed bug #73614 (gdImageFilledArc() doesn't properly draw pies).
- Fixed bug #77272 (imagescale() may return image resource on failure).
- Fixed bug #77391 (1bpp BMPs may fail to be loaded).
- Fixed bug #77479 (imagewbmp() segfaults with very large images).
Mbstring:
- Fixed bug #77440 (ldap_bind using ldaps or ldap_start_tls()=exception in libcrypto-1_1-x64.dll).
MySQLnd:
- Fixed bug #77428 (mb_ereg_replace() doesn't replace a substitution variable).
- Fixed bug #77454 (mb_scrub() silently truncates after a null byte).
Opcache:
- Fixed bug #77308 (Unbuffered queries memory leak).
- Fixed bug #75684 (In mysqlnd_ext_plugin.h the plugin methods family has no external visibility).
PCRE:
- Fixed bug #77266 (Assertion failed in dce_live_ranges).
- Fixed bug #77257 (value of variable assigned in a switch() construct gets lost).
- Fixed bug #77434 (php-fpm workers are segfaulting in zend_gc_addre).
- Fixed bug #77361 (configure fails on 64-bit AIX when opcache enabled).
- Fixed bug #77287 (Opcache literal compaction is incompatible with EXT opcodes).
PDO:
- Fixed bug #77338 (get_browser with empty string).
PDO MySQL:
- Fixed bug #77273 (array_walk_recursive corrupts value types leading to PDO failure).
SOAP:
- Fixed bug #77289 (PDO MySQL segfaults with persistent connection).
Sockets:
- Fixed bug #77410 (Segmentation Fault when executing method with an empty parameter).
SPL:
- Fixed bug #76839 (socket_recvfrom may return an invalid 'from' address on MacOS).
Standard:
- Fixed bug #77298 (segfault occurs when add property to unserialized empty ArrayObject).
- Fixed bug #77395 (segfault about array_multisort).
- Fixed bug #77439 (parse_str segfaults when inserting item into existing array).
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.2.15. This is a bugfix release. All PHP 7.2 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.
- Core:
- Fixed bug #77339 (__callStatic may get incorrect arguments).
- Fixed bug #77494 (Disabling class causes segfault on member access).
- Fixed bug #77530 (PHP crashes when parsing `(2)::class`).
- Curl:
- GD:
- ldap:
- Mbstring:
- MySQLnd:
- Opcache:
- OpenSSL:
- Fixed bug #77390 (feof might hang on TLS streams in case of fragmented TLS records).
- PDO:
- Sockets:
- Standard:
