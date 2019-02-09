Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 31 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- all programs: added a new option
--abort-on-warningsthat will cause the
program to abort after it has emitted the first warning, similar to how it
aborts after the first error. Implements #2493.
- mkvmerge, mkvextract: when closing files that were opened for writing,
cached data will not be flushed to storage automatically anymore. This
reverts the workaround implemented for #2469. A new option was added to both
programs (
--flush-on-close) that re-enables flushing for people who are
affected by data loss such as described in #2469.
The reason is that automatic flushing causes long delays in processing
queues when the output by mkvmerge/mkvextract isn’t the final product but
just an intermediate result to be processed further.
Implements #2480.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the dialog previewing different character sets
for text subtitles will now keep the position of the displayed text when
switching between character sets. Implements #2489.
Build system changes
- mkvmerge: AVI reader: using DV type 1 AVIs will now result in an unsupported
file type being reported (as the underlying AVI library doesn’t support
them) instead of crashing mkvmerge. Fixes #2491.
- mkvmerge: HEVC: the height of interlaced streams will now be set correctly
to the height of the full frame instead of the height of a single interlaced
field. Fixes #2446.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: edit lists consisting solely of elements that mkvmerge
doesn’t support (such as dwells) are simply ignored. Before no data was read
for such tracks at all. Fixes #2487.
- mkvmerge: text subtitles: entries with an explicit duration of 0ms will now
be handled correctly: the 0ms duration will be stored in Matroska instead of
the difference between the current and the following entry. Fixes #2490.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer, chapter editor: fixed drag & drop handling with
Qt 5.12.0 and newer. Fixes #2472.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the GUI did not clean up temporary files
created when running
mkvmerge. Fixes #2499.
- Qt 5.4.0 or newer has required (up from 5.3.0) since version 30.0.0; I just
forgot to include this entry.