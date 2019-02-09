Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 31.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 31 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • all programs: added a new option --abort-on-warnings that will cause the
    program to abort after it has emitted the first warning, similar to how it
    aborts after the first error. Implements #2493.
  • mkvmerge, mkvextract: when closing files that were opened for writing,
    cached data will not be flushed to storage automatically anymore. This
    reverts the workaround implemented for #2469. A new option was added to both
    programs (--flush-on-close) that re-enables flushing for people who are
    affected by data loss such as described in #2469.
    The reason is that automatic flushing causes long delays in processing
    queues when the output by mkvmerge/mkvextract isn’t the final product but
    just an intermediate result to be processed further.
    Implements #2480.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the dialog previewing different character sets
    for text subtitles will now keep the position of the displayed text when
    switching between character sets. Implements #2489.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: AVI reader: using DV type 1 AVIs will now result in an unsupported
    file type being reported (as the underlying AVI library doesn’t support
    them) instead of crashing mkvmerge. Fixes #2491.
  • mkvmerge: HEVC: the height of interlaced streams will now be set correctly
    to the height of the full frame instead of the height of a single interlaced
    field. Fixes #2446.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: edit lists consisting solely of elements that mkvmerge
    doesn’t support (such as dwells) are simply ignored. Before no data was read
    for such tracks at all. Fixes #2487.
  • mkvmerge: text subtitles: entries with an explicit duration of 0ms will now
    be handled correctly: the 0ms duration will be stored in Matroska instead of
    the difference between the current and the following entry. Fixes #2490.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer, chapter editor: fixed drag & drop handling with
    Qt 5.12.0 and newer. Fixes #2472.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: the GUI did not clean up temporary files
    created when running mkvmerge. Fixes #2499.
Build system changes
  • Qt 5.4.0 or newer has required (up from 5.3.0) since version 30.0.0; I just
    forgot to include this entry.

Versienummer 31.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 15,94MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

