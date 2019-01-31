Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MariaDB 5.5.63

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 5.5.63 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 5.5.x-tak stamt uit april 2012 en heeft voor acht jaar ondersteuning meegekregen, waarmee voornamelijk beveiligingsupdates worden doorgevoerd. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 5.5.63 Release Notes

This is a Stable (GA) release. In most respects MariaDB will work exactly as MySQL: all commands, interfaces, libraries and APIs that exist in MySQL also exist in MariaDB.

Updates & Bug Fixes

MariaDB 5.5.63 is a maintenance release.
  • HeidiSQL updated to 9.5
  • Client library was hardened to reject server requests to send a file by default. It only accepts them if they follow an SQL statement LOAD. An application can still use mysql_options API method to disable or enable the MYSQL_OPT_LOCAL_INFILE option permanently.
  • MDEV-18349 - InnoDB file size changes are not safe when file system crashes
  • Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities:
    • CVE-2019-2529
Changelog
A full list of all changes is in the changelog.

Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!
Versienummer 5.5.63
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/5.5.63
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 31-01-2019 17:090

31-01-2019 • 17:09

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: MariaDB

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

MariaDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True