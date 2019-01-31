MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 5.5.63 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 5.5.x-tak stamt uit april 2012 en heeft voor acht jaar ondersteuning meegekregen, waarmee voornamelijk beveiligingsupdates worden doorgevoerd. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 5.5.63 Release Notes



This is a Stable (GA) release. In most respects MariaDB will work exactly as MySQL: all commands, interfaces, libraries and APIs that exist in MySQL also exist in MariaDB.



Updates & Bug Fixes



MariaDB 5.5.63 is a maintenance release. HeidiSQL updated to 9.5

Client library was hardened to reject server requests to send a file by default. It only accepts them if they follow an SQL statement LOAD. An application can still use mysql_options API method to disable or enable the MYSQL_OPT_LOCAL_INFILE option permanently.

MDEV-18349 - InnoDB file size changes are not safe when file system crashes

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2019-2529

Changelog

A full list of all changes is in the changelog.



Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!