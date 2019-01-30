Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MusicBrainz Picard 2.1.2

MusicBrainz Picard logo (75 pix) MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. In versie 2.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 gemaakt en kan het programma veel beter overweg met hoge resoluties. De complete changelog kan hier worden gevonden, de releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Picard 2.1.2 released

Picard 2.1.2 includes just few changes over Picard 2.1.0, but fixes some annoying bugs, so it is recommended to upgrade:

Bug
  • [PICARD-1382] – macOS packaging script ignores all errors
  • [PICARD-1451] – Redirects of authenticated requests fail with 401 error
  • [PICARD-1454] – Crashes when adding action to toolbar in options
Task Improvement
  • [PICARD-1450] – Fix language label for zh_CN and zh_TW

Picard 2.1 release

MusicBrainz Picard 2.1 is finally here. This version includes a lot of fixes and improvements over previous stable version (2.0.4). It is recommended to upgrade of course.

Most notably, it includes following changes:

  • support for MusicBrainz genres
  • new convenient script functions: $title and $delete
  • new command line option (-P, --no-plugins) allowing to skip plugin loading, which may help when a plugin is crashing Picard at start and to identify if an issue is due to a plugin or the main program
  • improve tags support, better compatibility with other applications, wider range of audio files supported
  • better stability and performance

Versienummer 2.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MetaBrainz Foundation
Download https://github.com/metabrainz/picard/releases/tag/release-2.1.2
Bestandsgrootte 26,60MB
Licentietype GPL
Bart van Klaveren

MusicBrainz Picard

