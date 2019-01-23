Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MobileIron Core 10.2.0.0

MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee van afstand meegekeken kan worden op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel door bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk. MobileIron heeft versie 10.2.0.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

Core 10.2.0.0 includes the following updates:

Apps
  • App control rule triggers Out of compliance alert when a managed app (ex. M@W) is upgraded
App Analytics
  • App dashboard "eligible" device count to be based on device OS
MTD
  • Common delivery mechanism (policy or config) to send the MTD activation token down to the device
Certificate and Security Enhancements
  • Support for decryption certificates with client provided certificate configurations
  • Support for multiple brands with client provided certificate configurations
AppConnect
  • Add new AppConnect Policy Option - Sign out user after x mins following device lock
TLS 1.0 and 1.1 - Incoming/Outgoing SSL Connection
  • TLS 1.0 and 1.1 are disabled by default - TLS 1.2 will be enabled by default
Note: Please refer to this knowledge base article that allows you to determine what backend services are still using TLS 1.0 and 1.1 and how to enable TLS 1.2 on external servers before doing the upgrade to Core 10.2.

Note: Please refer to this knowledge base article if you are using Integrated Sentry before upgrading to Core 10.2 and it’s dependency on TLS 1.0 and 1.1.

iOS
  • iOS 11.3 - Policy to "push" selected iOS update version for ScheduleOSUpdate for supervised devices
  • iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 - New restrictions
  • iOS/tvOS 12 and 12.1, macOS 10.14 - Additional DEP setup assistance skip options
  • iOS 12 - SMIME support for EAS and Mail
  • iOS 12 - Exchange ActiveSync (EAS) payload update OAUTH
  • Apple Education - Support for Shared iPad
  • Help@Work for iOS - TeamViewer integration
Android
  • New local compliance action rule for USB debug is enabled
  • New local compliance action for Android enterprise device - retire and wipe
  • Samsung Knox device restrictions support for managed devices, and managed devices with work profile+
  • Mutual cert auth for Apps@Work+
+Requires Mobile@Work for Android 10.2

Supportability
  • Pre-Upgrade Hardware Check - Mechanism to have pre-upgrade hardware check built in the product so that if the hardware is not supported then the system will not allow the customer to proceed with upgrade.
Versienummer 10.2.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Website MobileIron
Download https://community.mobileiron.com
Licentietype Betaald
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 23-01-2019 10:340

23-01-2019 • 10:34

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: MobileIron

Lees meer

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True