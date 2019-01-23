MobileIron Core richt zich op mdm, het beheren van devices, en mam, het beheren van applicaties op deze devices. Daarnaast kan het worden gecombineerd met andere producten om de functionaliteit uit te breiden, zoals Sentry voor beveiligde dataoverdracht en de Secure Workspace-apps met onder andere Help@Work, waarmee van afstand meegekeken kan worden op het scherm van een iOS- of Android-toestel door bijvoorbeeld een helpdesk. MobileIron heeft versie 10.2.0.0 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Core 10.2.0.0 includes the following updates:
Apps
App Analytics
- App control rule triggers Out of compliance alert when a managed app (ex. M@W) is upgraded
MTD
- App dashboard "eligible" device count to be based on device OS
Certificate and Security Enhancements
- Common delivery mechanism (policy or config) to send the MTD activation token down to the device
AppConnect
- Support for decryption certificates with client provided certificate configurations
- Support for multiple brands with client provided certificate configurations
TLS 1.0 and 1.1 - Incoming/Outgoing SSL Connection
- Add new AppConnect Policy Option - Sign out user after x mins following device lock
Note: Please refer to this knowledge base article that allows you to determine what backend services are still using TLS 1.0 and 1.1 and how to enable TLS 1.2 on external servers before doing the upgrade to Core 10.2.
- TLS 1.0 and 1.1 are disabled by default - TLS 1.2 will be enabled by default
Note: Please refer to this knowledge base article if you are using Integrated Sentry before upgrading to Core 10.2 and it’s dependency on TLS 1.0 and 1.1.
iOS
Android
- iOS 11.3 - Policy to "push" selected iOS update version for ScheduleOSUpdate for supervised devices
- iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 - New restrictions
- iOS/tvOS 12 and 12.1, macOS 10.14 - Additional DEP setup assistance skip options
- iOS 12 - SMIME support for EAS and Mail
- iOS 12 - Exchange ActiveSync (EAS) payload update OAUTH
- Apple Education - Support for Shared iPad
- Help@Work for iOS - TeamViewer integration
+Requires Mobile@Work for Android 10.2
- New local compliance action rule for USB debug is enabled
- New local compliance action for Android enterprise device - retire and wipe
- Samsung Knox device restrictions support for managed devices, and managed devices with work profile+
- Mutual cert auth for Apps@Work+
Supportability
- Pre-Upgrade Hardware Check - Mechanism to have pre-upgrade hardware check built in the product so that if the hardware is not supported then the system will not allow the customer to proceed with upgrade.