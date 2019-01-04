Foxit Software heeft versie 9.4 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook online in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features For multi-tab browsing in a single application window, you can drag a tab out to create a new window.

Support Night Mode, which adjusts the screen brightness to reduce eye strain.

Provide MSP installation package for Reader patch updates.

Batch print PDFs as well as the attachments on paper. Improvements Retain previous MST settings when upgrading through Foxit Customization Tool (MSI package only).

Better display Calibrated RGB images.

Select multiple pages by selecting page thumbnails with “Shift/Ctrl + Arrow” in the Pages panel.

Batch edit properties of multiple bookmarks from the context menu.

Apply modified scale ratio to the current page or all pages when measuring objects.

Some other user-friendly enhancements. Issue Addressed Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.