Software-update: Postbox 6.1.9

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 6.1.9 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 6.1.9
  • Selection indicator added to Theme pull-down menu on Windows 7 and 8
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent Themes from switching for some Windows 7 and 8 users
  • Fixed an error that could occur during drag-n-drop operations in the Focus Pane
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.8
  • Dark Mode on Windows!
  • Implemented several Dark Mode improvements on macOS
  • Disabled Quick Post function when more than one message is selected
  • Added missing content for Windows tab tooltip
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the right arrow key from opening messages in a new tab
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.7
  • Disabling URL auto-complete now also disables URL searches in the Quick Bar
  • macOS scrollbar thumbs in Dark Mode now have a minimum height
  • Added "Download This Folder" command to folder contextual menus
  • Selected message count now displays in the title bar
  • Google OAuth2 options will now always display in the account setup wizard
  • Added preferences to download all message headers and to check all folders for new messages in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General
  • Fix for encoded display names in addressing bubbles
  • Fix to allow Evernote and Inspector buttons to work in stand-alone message windows
  • Fixed an issue that prevented full filter logging info from displaying
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.6
  • OmniFocus 3 compatibility
  • Scrollbar clean up for Dark Mode on macOS
  • Change to allow searches from contact cards to clear entries in the search bar
  • Fix to address character encoding regression
  • Fix for addressing for contacts that contained commas in display names
  • Fix for an issue that prevented more than one address to be moved across addressing fields
  • Fix to address contextual menu selection when adding shadows to subsequent images

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-01-2019 11:06

04-01-2019 • 11:06

Bron: Postbox Inc.

