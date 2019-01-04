Versie 6.1.9 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.9
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.8
- Selection indicator added to Theme pull-down menu on Windows 7 and 8
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Themes from switching for some Windows 7 and 8 users
- Fixed an error that could occur during drag-n-drop operations in the Focus Pane
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.7
- Dark Mode on Windows!
- Implemented several Dark Mode improvements on macOS
- Disabled Quick Post function when more than one message is selected
- Added missing content for Windows tab tooltip
- Fixed an issue that prevented the right arrow key from opening messages in a new tab
Changes in Postbox version 6.1.6
- Disabling URL auto-complete now also disables URL searches in the Quick Bar
- macOS scrollbar thumbs in Dark Mode now have a minimum height
- Added "Download This Folder" command to folder contextual menus
- Selected message count now displays in the title bar
- Google OAuth2 options will now always display in the account setup wizard
- Added preferences to download all message headers and to check all folders for new messages in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General
- Fix for encoded display names in addressing bubbles
- Fix to allow Evernote and Inspector buttons to work in stand-alone message windows
- Fixed an issue that prevented full filter logging info from displaying
- OmniFocus 3 compatibility
- Scrollbar clean up for Dark Mode on macOS
- Change to allow searches from contact cards to clear entries in the search bar
- Fix to address character encoding regression
- Fix for addressing for contacts that contained commas in display names
- Fix for an issue that prevented more than one address to be moved across addressing fields
- Fix to address contextual menu selection when adding shadows to subsequent images