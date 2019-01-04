Versie 6.1.9 van Postbox is uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook al een update met kleine verbeteringen verschenen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Sinds versie 6.1.5 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox version 6.1.9 Selection indicator added to Theme pull-down menu on Windows 7 and 8

Fixed an issue that could prevent Themes from switching for some Windows 7 and 8 users

Fixed an error that could occur during drag-n-drop operations in the Focus Pane Changes in Postbox version 6.1.8 Dark Mode on Windows!

Implemented several Dark Mode improvements on macOS

Disabled Quick Post function when more than one message is selected

Added missing content for Windows tab tooltip

Fixed an issue that prevented the right arrow key from opening messages in a new tab Changes in Postbox version 6.1.7 Disabling URL auto-complete now also disables URL searches in the Quick Bar

macOS scrollbar thumbs in Dark Mode now have a minimum height

Added "Download This Folder" command to folder contextual menus

Selected message count now displays in the title bar

Google OAuth2 options will now always display in the account setup wizard

Added preferences to download all message headers and to check all folders for new messages in Preferences | Options > Advanced > General

Fix for encoded display names in addressing bubbles

Fix to allow Evernote and Inspector buttons to work in stand-alone message windows

Fixed an issue that prevented full filter logging info from displaying Changes in Postbox version 6.1.6 OmniFocus 3 compatibility

Scrollbar clean up for Dark Mode on macOS

Change to allow searches from contact cards to clear entries in the search bar

Fix to address character encoding regression

Fix for addressing for contacts that contained commas in display names

Fix for an issue that prevented more than one address to be moved across addressing fields

Fix to address contextual menu selection when adding shadows to subsequent images