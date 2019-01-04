Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 30 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvextract: WAV extractor: mkvextract will now write W64 files instead of
WAV files if the file name extension is
.w64or if the final file size is
bigger than 4 GB, the file size limit for WAV files. Implements #2458.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: a new button was added next to the "destination
file" controls. Clicking it shows a menu with the ten most recently used
output directories. Selecting one of them will change the destination file
to the selected directory keeping the file name. Implements #2468.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer (preferences): the ten most recently used values
for the "relative output directory" and "fixed output directory" settings
are now saved. The corresponding settings have been changed into combo boxes
allowing quick access to those recent values.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer (preferences): the predefined split sizes and
durations can now be customized in the preferences.
- MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: added an option in the "Chapter editor" menu
for appending chapters from an existing file to the currently open editor
tab. Part of the implementation of #2439.
- MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: added an action in the context menu for
copying the selected entry and all of its children to another open editor
tab. Part of the implementation of #2439.
- mkvmerge: all files opened for writing will now be flushed once before
they’re closed. This ensures the operating system actually writes all cached
data to disk preventing data loss in certain situations such as power
outages or buggy drivers in combination with suspending the computer. Fixes
#2469.
- mkvmerge: AAC: under certain conditions 8 channel audio files were taken for
7 channel ones.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: removing a file added as an "additional part"
will no longer cause a crash. Fixes #2461.
- source code: fixed compilation with Boost 1.69.0 after API-breaking change
to the
boost::triboolclass. Fixes #2460.