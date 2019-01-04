Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MKVToolNix 30.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 30 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, diverse Linux-distributies en macOS. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvextract: WAV extractor: mkvextract will now write W64 files instead of
    WAV files if the file name extension is .w64 or if the final file size is
    bigger than 4 GB, the file size limit for WAV files. Implements #2458.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: a new button was added next to the "destination
    file" controls. Clicking it shows a menu with the ten most recently used
    output directories. Selecting one of them will change the destination file
    to the selected directory keeping the file name. Implements #2468.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer (preferences): the ten most recently used values
    for the "relative output directory" and "fixed output directory" settings
    are now saved. The corresponding settings have been changed into combo boxes
    allowing quick access to those recent values.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer (preferences): the predefined split sizes and
    durations can now be customized in the preferences.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: added an option in the "Chapter editor" menu
    for appending chapters from an existing file to the currently open editor
    tab. Part of the implementation of #2439.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: chapter editor: added an action in the context menu for
    copying the selected entry and all of its children to another open editor
    tab. Part of the implementation of #2439.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: all files opened for writing will now be flushed once before
    they’re closed. This ensures the operating system actually writes all cached
    data to disk preventing data loss in certain situations such as power
    outages or buggy drivers in combination with suspending the computer. Fixes
    #2469.
  • mkvmerge: AAC: under certain conditions 8 channel audio files were taken for
    7 channel ones.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: removing a file added as an "additional part"
    will no longer cause a crash. Fixes #2461.
  • source code: fixed compilation with Boost 1.69.0 after API-breaking change
    to the boost::tribool class. Fixes #2460.

Versienummer 30.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://www.fosshub.com/MKVToolNix.html
Bestandsgrootte 15,69MB
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

